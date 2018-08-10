WASHINGTON – Hope Hicks, President Donald Trump's former communications director, has taken a job as chief communications officer for Fox, the company announced Monday.

Hicks, who left the White House in March, has also been named an executive vice president of the new Fox company, which is based in Los Angeles.

Most of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets are being purchased by Disney, leaving Fox as a streamlined media company that will keep the Fox network, Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, as well as sports networks and its 28 local TV stations.

Fox also announced that Danny O'Brien, an executive from General Electric Co. and former Senate aide, will serve as executive vice president and head of government relations. 

"Hope and Danny are proven leaders and world-class public affairs professionals," said Viet Dinh, the company's chief legal and policy offer. "Together they will define and project FOX’s voice to our relevant communities."

Hicks was one of Trump's most-trusted advisers and helped shape his public image during his 2016 campaign and after he took office.

By the time Hicks left the White House earlier this year, she had worked for Trump inside and outside the White House longer than any other senior administration official. She went to work at the Trump Organization – the family business –  in 2014 and became his presidential campaign spokeswoman in 2015. She had previously worked as a model for Ivanka Trump's clothing line.

Hicks announced her resignation shortly after testifying before the House Intelligence Committee in February as part of the panel's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. She answered some questions but refused to testify about her conversations with Trump.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted Monday that "FOX won't find anyone smarter or more talented than Hope Hicks."

Media Matters for America, a media watchdog group with a liberal bent, said that Fox's hiring of Hicks shows how closely intertwined Fox News and Donald Trump are.

"Hope Hicks taking a c-suite position at Fox is another reminder that Fox is not a news network, but rather a partisan propaganda operation dedicated to serving Trump's interests – and that operation is gearing up for 2020," said Angelo Carusone, the group's president.

More: Donald Trump puts to rest speculation he may fire Rod Rosenstein, says they get along 'very well'

More: President Trump seizes on Brett Kavanaugh confirmation as rallying cry in midterms

Hope Hicks: Communications confidante to the president
01 / 19
Hicks and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders walk through the lobby at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, 2017, in New York.
02 / 19
Hicks steps off of Air Force One upon arrival in Morristown, N.J., on June 30, 2017.
03 / 19
Hicks steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Newark Liberty Airport in Newark, N.J., on June 9, 2017.
04 / 19
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich speaks during a meeting with Trump on Feb. 8, 2017, where Intel announced an investment of $7 billion to build a factory in Chandler, Ariz., to create advanced semi-conductor chips.
05 / 19
Hicks listens while attending a meeting with Trump and female small-business owners in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 27, 2017.
06 / 19
Hicks sits alongside Kellyanne Conway and and Omarosa Manigault during the daily press briefing on Feb. 14, 2017.
07 / 19
Hicks steps off Air Force One on Feb. 6, 2017, upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.
08 / 19
Conway, Hicks and Miller wait for the arrival of Trump for a meeting on cybersecurity in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Jan. 31, 2017.
09 / 19
Hicks arrives at a swearing-in ceremony of White House senior staff in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 22, 2017.
10 / 19
Hicks and Conway attend Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017.
11 / 19
Donald Trump waits with family members Ivanka Trump, left, and Donald Trump Jr. before speaking at a news conference, Jan. 11, 2017, in New York. The news conference was his first as President-elect.
12 / 19
The President walks from Marine One upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, June 16, 2017, following a trip to Miami.
13 / 19
Trump gestures as he thanks Conway and Hicks during a rally on Dec. 17, 2016, in Mobile, Ala.
14 / 19
The President walks from Marine One upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, June 16, 2017, following a trip to Miami.
15 / 19
Hicks talks on her phone in the lobby at Trump Tower on Dec. 12, 2016, in New York.
16 / 19
Hicks, Bossie and Conway listen to Trump during their final campaign rally on Election Day in Grand Rapids, Mich.
17 / 19
Hicks and Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr., left, listen to Trump during a campaign rally at the Loudoun County Fairgrounds on Nov. 6, 2016, in Leesburg, Va.
18 / 19
Hicks stands onstage at the end of an event with Trump at the Hilton Midtown Hotel on July 16, 2016, in New York.
19 / 19
Hicks looks out from backstage as Trump speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in Sumter, S.C., on Feb. 17, 2016.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com