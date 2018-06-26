Free national parks and public lands in every state Alabama: Horseshoe Bend National Military Park - At this national park, you’ll find breathtaking sights. Cycle along the Tour Road that visits the solemn battleground or paddle a canoe on the winding Tallapoosa River. The state of Alabama had its bloody beginnings at Horseshoe Bend National Military Park. An 1814 battle was waged at Horseshoe Bend, leading to a treaty that required the native population to cede 23 million acres of land to the U.S. From this territory, the state of Alabama was carved. 01 / 50 Alabama: Horseshoe Bend National Military Park - At this national park, you’ll find breathtaking sights. Cycle along the Tour Road that visits the solemn battleground or paddle a canoe on the winding Tallapoosa River. The state of Alabama had its bloody beginnings at Horseshoe Bend National Military Park. An 1814 battle was waged at Horseshoe Bend, leading to a treaty that required the native population to cede 23 million acres of land to the U.S. From this territory, the state of Alabama was carved. 01 / 50

Idaho: Nez Perce National Historic Park - The legendary Nez Perce were among the final groups of Native Americans to offer formal resistance to the U.S. government, with their leader Chief Joseph heading an epic 1,170-mile, four-month migration in 1877 just ahead of a force of some 5,000 U.S. Army troops. Today, although only 6,500 descendants of the Nez Perce remain, you can still marvel at the mountains and valleys at Nez Perce National Historic Park, the historic home to the Nez Perce, including the site of the final battle of the Nez Perce War. Put on your hiking boots and walk in the footsteps of Lewis and Clark at Canoe Camp.

Sierra Club founder John Muir spent the final year of his life in a losing battle to save the Hetch Hetchy Valley from being dammed, and although he failed in that fight, his efforts would ultimately lead to the launch of the National Park Service in 1916, which remains dedicated to protecting the country’s natural wonders so that all of America’s citizens can enjoy them.

And, if you’re willing to put in a little research, you can enjoy them for free. Not only does the National Park System offer four days a year when you can enter any of the nation’s more than 400 parks for free, but there’s also a range of options for entering hundreds of national parks for free outside the designated fee-free days.

GoBankingRates.com has put together a list of national parks, monuments, historic sites and public lands that you can visit without charge, including the most visited national park in the country – any guesses what that is? Take a look through the photos above to find out.

