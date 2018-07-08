Fort Myers is the latest expansion target for Frontier Airlines, which announced six new routes from the Florida city on Tuesday.

Frontier’s new destinations from Fort Myers are Albany, New York; Las Vegas; Phoenix; Portland, Maine; Salt Lake City; and Syracuse, New York.

Once the new flights begin this November, Frontier says it will offer either seasonal or year-round service to 23 nonstop destinations from the Southwest Florida International Airport (airport code RSW) that serves Fort Myers and the surrounding area.

LOCAL REPORTFrontier adds Las Vegas, Phoenix and four other cities for SW Florida International (News-Press of Fort Myers)

“With these additions, Frontier will offer nonstop service during the busy winter travel season to a total of 23 cities, the most of any airline at RSW,” Jeff Mulder, executive director of the Lee County Port Authority that operates RSW, says in a statement.

Frontier will be the only airline offering nonstop service on five of the six new routes; Southwest already offers seasonal service between Fort Myers and Albany.

In addition to the new service, Frontier said its seasonal service between Fort Myers and Omaha would resume on Nov. 17 with twice-weekly service on Airbus A320 jets.

Scroll down for the full schedule details on Frontier's new Fort Myers routes: 

PHOTO ARCHIVES: Frontier Airlines debuts at Washington Dulles (story continues below)

Frontier Airlines debuts at Washington Dulles
01 / 14
Frontier Flight 1337 from Minneaspolis/St. Paul marked Frontier's first arrival to Washington Dulles (Aug. 19, 2014).
02 / 14
Frontier Flight 1337, Frontier's inaugural arrival to Washington Dulles International, receives a water-cannon salute after arriving from Minneapolis/St. Paul on Aug. 19, 2014.
03 / 14
Welcome signs to the entrances to Dulles airport informed visitors about the airport's newest airline. (Aug 19, 2014).
04 / 14
Frontier-themed cake and cupcakes awaited Frontier's first Dulles passengers on Aug. 19, 2014.
05 / 14
Frontier Airlines is known for the animals that adorn its tails. Bugsy the Tree Frog graced the Airbus A320 that Frontier used for its inaugural flight to Washington Dulles on Aug. 19, 2014.
06 / 14
Frontier touts its new D.C. service at Washington Dulles on Aug. 19, 2014. Among the promotional items was a raffle for a year's worth of free flights.
07 / 14
Frontier touts its new D.C. service at Washington Dulles on Aug. 19, 2014. Among the promotional items was a raffle for a year's worth of free flights.
08 / 14
A fire response vehicle prepares to give Frontier's inaugural arrival from Minneapolis a water-cannon salute on Aug. 19, 2014. Such a greeting is common for new airline service.
09 / 14
Reporters and airline officials await the arrival of Frontier's inaugural Dulles flight on Aug. 19, 2014.
10 / 14
Frontier Flight 1337 from Minneaspolis/St. Paul marked Frontier's first arrival to Washington Dulles (Aug. 19, 2014).
11 / 14
Frontier's inaugural arrival from Minneapolis gets a customary water-cannon salute on Aug. 19, 2014.
12 / 14
Frontier Flight 1337 from Minneaspolis/St. Paul marked Frontier's first arrival to Washington Dulles (Aug. 19, 2014).
13 / 14
JoAnne Collins of Reston, Va., was the lucky winner for Frontier's 'free year of flights.' Collins was bound for Atlanta on Frontier's inaugural Dulles departure. (Aug. 19, 2014)
14 / 14
Passengers head to Frontier's Dulles airport ticket counters on the carrier's first day of operation at the airport (Aug. 19, 2014).

Albany, New York

Two weekly Airbus A320 flights begin Nov. 17; seasonal

Las Vegas

Two weekly Airbus A320 flights begin Nov. 17; seasonal

Phoenix

Three weekly Airbus A320 flights begin Nov. 15; seasonal

Portland, Maine

Two weekly Airbus A320 flights begin Nov. 16; seasonal

Salt Lake City

Two weekly Airbus A320 flights begin Nov. 16; seasonal

Syracuse, New York

Three weekly Airbus A320 flights begin Nov. 15; seasonal

IN PICTURES: 30 cool aviation photos

May's #avgeek photo gallery
01 / 30
Alaska Airlines' "Spirit of Alaska Statehood" Boeing 737-400 lands in Seattle. The jet's unique design was created by a high school student from Sitka, Alaska, in 2009.
02 / 30
The island of Manhattan radiates light as a Delta flight passes overhead, due to land at New York's JFK Airport.
03 / 30
A Virgin Atlantic Airbus A330 is pushed back from a gate at New York's JFK Airport, ready for its trip to the U.K.
04 / 30
Pouring a trail of smoke behind it, a classic NATO E-3 Sentry airborne early warning and control (AWACS) jet lands at Seattle's Boeing Field Airport.
05 / 30
An Ameristar DC-9 takes off from Seattle's Boeing Field airport.
06 / 30
Kenmore Air's newest seaplane, painted like an Orca whale, lands on Lake Union north of downtown Seattle.
07 / 30
An American Airlines Boeing 757 glows in late evening light as it taxis to the gate in Seattle.
08 / 30
Visitors on a tour of Condor's maintenance hangar in Frankfurt, Germany, take a look inside the nose gear storage bay of a Boeing 767-300.
09 / 30
One of Boston's newest visitors, low-cost Icelandic carrier WOW, brightens the airfield with its purplely presence.
10 / 30
A JetBlue Airbus A321 greases the runway at Paine Field Airport, otherwise known as the home of Boeing's wide-body jet factory.
11 / 30
A Qatar Cargo Boeing 777 taxis for takeoff at Frankfurt International Airport in Germany.
12 / 30
An Alaska Airlines Q400 turboprop pulls into a gate while an American Airlines Boeing 737-800 heads out for takeoff in Seattle.
13 / 30
A Delta Boeing 757 takes off from Boston Logan Airport.
14 / 30
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 takes to the air in Seattle.
15 / 30
Delta tails of varying sizes line Terminal 4 at New York's JFK Airport.
16 / 30
An ANA Boeing 777-300 takes off from New York's JFK Airport.
17 / 30
Archenemy jumbo jets, Airbus' A380, left, and Boeing's classic 747-400, show off their profiles between flights at New York's JFK Airport.
18 / 30
Ready for a long trip to India, a Jet Airways Boeing 777-300 is pushed back from the gate at New York's JFK Airport.
19 / 30
Raindrops fill a window pane during a dreary day at New York's JFK Airport.
20 / 30
Our Lady of the Airways, a Catholic chapel located inside Boston's Logan Airport, finds itself mostly empty on a weekday afternoon.
21 / 30
A flight board inside Boston Logan's international terminal demonstrates the steady gains the city has seen in overseas traffic in recent years.
22 / 30
Day turns to dusk in brilliant colors over a runway in Warsaw's main airport.
23 / 30
Aircraft at Boston Logan International Airport.
24 / 30
A Delta Boeing 717 rockets out of Boston's Logan Airport on a sunny weekday afternoon.
25 / 30
A dazzling display of clouds spreads out across the horizon somewhere over Illinois.
26 / 30
A Southwest Boeing 737 takes off from SeaTac Airport.
27 / 30
A FedEx DC-10 prepares to land in Seattle under enormous clouds.
28 / 30
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 lands in Seattle.
29 / 30
A classic NATO E-3 Sentry airborne early warning and control (AWACS) jet lands at Seattle's Boeing Field Airport.
30 / 30
The barren tundra of Greenland almost passes for clouds as a flight passes from Europe to Canada.
Frontier 4
Frontier announces more flights out of RSW. Phoenix, Albany, Syracuse, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, and Portland Main.
Andrea Melendez/news-press.com
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com