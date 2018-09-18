Benjamin Lin poses by fur coats at the B.B. Hawk showroom in San Francisco.

Eric Risberg, AP Images

LOS ANGELES -- This city known for its Hollywood glamour is set to become the latest to say fur doesn't fly.

Without dissent, Los Angeles put itself on track to become the largest U.S. city to ban the sale of fur clothing and accessories after a unanimous vote of the city council Tuesday.

The ban, which still faces a second vote, would end the sale not only of fur coats and mink stoles, but also fur on handbags, ear muffs -- even lucky rabbits' feet.

The move to ban fur follows San Francisco and smaller cities in California like Berkeley and West Hollywood. In addition, many top designers have said they will no longer use animal fur, including Gucci, Giorgio Armani, Hugo Boss and Versace.

"The time is now," said Councilman Bob Blumenfield at a rally outside city hall before the vote was taken. "The greatness of a nation can be judged by how its animals are treated."

Another councilman, Paul Koretz, cited videos depicting cruelty as animals were being slaughtered for fur.

"Let's make history," implored Joanna Krupa, a reality-show actress who has appeared on "Dancing with the Stars" and "The Real Housewives of Miami." She was surrounded by supporters toting signs that said "Fur is dead" and "Wear your own skin."

Koretz noted "clearly (the ban) will disrupt an industry," though there is a two year fur-sales phase-out period.

Actress @joannakrupa joins in the anti-fur protest ahead of L.A. city council vote. pic.twitter.com/zySqXJPrq2 — Chris Woodyard (@ChrisWoodyard) September 18, 2018

No representatives of the fur industry appeared before the council because public testimony wasn't allowed. But Keith Kaplan of the Fur Information Council of America, who said he was present at the hearing, said the fur industry is being swayed without fully knowing the facts.

It is being "slandered by sensationalism, lies and deceit in an effort by anti-animal use advocates to influence elected officials," he said.

He refuted the allegations laid out by the city council members and anti-fur advocates, saying that dogs and cat pelts are not allowed for trade in the U.S. He said the fur industry does not engage in "inhumane practices" and no animals are skinned alive. Animals are euthanized in accordance with American Veterinary Medical Association standards.

He said fake fur, which is touted as the alternative to real fur, has its own problems. It's an oil-based product that isn't recyclable and doesn't degrade after being thrown away like natural fur.

The proposed law, as stated in council documents, would "prohibit the manufacture and sale of fur products, including apparel made in whole or in part of fur, or any fashion accessory." It would include even small items like keychains and jewelry, but doesn't apply to leather or lambskin, byproducts of food production.

