A charter school in Georgia recently implemented a controversial paddling policy as an additional disciplinary measure.

Students attending an east Georgia public charter school could be spanked with a wooden paddle if they misbehave.

Georgia School for Innovation and the Classics, which houses kindergarten through 9th grade, introduced a new paddling policy this school year, local TV station WRDW/WAGT first reported, and some parents have already agreed to allow school staff to strike their child as a form of discipline.

If parents do not allow the school to paddle their child, that child could face up to five days of suspension.

Superintendent Jody Boulineau told USA TODAY the paddling policy is in effect but would not comment on if any students have faced the punishment.

According to a parental consent form obtained by WRDW detailing the new policy, a school administrator will take students "behind closed doors," requiring them to place hands on their knees or furniture and "will be struck on the buttocks with a paddle" measuring a maximum of 24 inches long. An adult witness will be present.

The school told the station it will use a three strike system before implementing the corporal punishment.

Paddling is still legal in schools in at least 19 states (Georgia included) that specifically allow corporal punishment or have no laws against it. The National Center on Safe Supportive Learning Environments details disciplinary laws and regulations by state.

