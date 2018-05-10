Guests experience the magnificence of Hogwarts castle as it towers above Hogsmeade at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, only at Universal Orlando Resort. Entering through the gates of Hogwarts, which are guarded by two winged boars, the breathtaking scope of the castleÕs exterior indicates that guests are about to experience something truly magical. Inside the immense HogwartÕs castle are elaborate passageways and corridors. Hogwarts is also home to the thrilling, new, state-of-the-art attraction - Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey - that uses ground-breaking technology to bring the magic, characters and stories of Harry Potter to life in ways never before experienced.

Kevin Kolczynski, Universal Orlando

Get excited, "Harry Potter" fans – more magic is coming to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Pottermore shared artwork for a new, unnamed roller coaster coming to Universal Orlando Resort in 2019.

The website says the new attraction "follows in the footsteps" of the now-closed Dragon Challenge coaster and will be built in the Hogsmeade section of the park.

In the image, three Cornish pixies are illustrated, giving us a hint about the new ride's theme.

Cornish pixies are small, blue creatures that were first introduced in "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," the second book of the series.

The new poster for @UniversalORL Wizarding World of Harry Potter Roller Coaster! Who else is excited!? ⚡️🎢⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Qx72z7iLuK — Universally_Driven (@UniversalDriven) October 1, 2018

Not only are pixies mischievous, they're also fast and have the ability to fly – so guests are likely in for a swift ride.

According to construction images obtained by Theme Park Insider, the ride may also feature multiple indoor elements, providing an even more immersive experience.

The ride will be unveiled sometime in 2019, but Universal has yet to confirm a specific date for the new attraction.

