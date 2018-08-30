Use the Chick-fil-A app to earn freebies.

Free up some space on your smartphone for free chicken nuggets.

Through Sept. 29, Chick-fil-A is offering free orders of nuggets to everyone who creates a Chick-fil-A One account or signs into the chicken chain's updated smartphone app.

The giveaway is for regular and grilled eight-count nuggets and can be redeemed at more than 2,300 locations nationwide. Prices vary by location, but at a location in Stuart, Florida, the regular nuggets were $3.85 and grilled were $4.65.

Although getting a freebie for joining a rewards program or downloading an app is common among fast-food chains, it is rare for a company to reward existing loyalty members too.

The last time Chick-fil-A had a national freebie was July 10 for its 14th annual Cow Appreciation Day. On that day, wearing a cow costume or donning cow spots was required to get free food.

Chick-fil-A hinted the new program and app update were coming in July when officials announced the popular Cow Calendar, a source of freebies, was being retired after 20 years.

Chick-fil-A's updated app

According to Chick-fil-A, more than 13 million have joined the rewards program since it was first introduced in 2016.

The redesigned app includes a new tiered loyalty program, where customers earn points with every purchase that can be redeemed for free food.

“Our membership program is just as much about what you give as what you get,” said Kaitlyn White, senior lead of the Chick-fil-A One Membership program in a statement. “Members will earn points with ever purchase that can be used to redeem available rewards of their choice."

Points will be earned — and freebies redeemed — on orders placed through the app and with in-restaurant purchases when the app's QR code is scanned. Online catering orders also earn points.

All members start out on Chick-fil-A One level where they will earn 10 points for every $1 spent.

After a member earns 1,000 points, they'll move to the silver level and can earn 11 points for every dollar. To get to the red level, 5,000 points is needed and there members get 12 points for every dollar.

Customers at the two top tiers will be able to "gift" rewards to friends and family or choose to have Chick-fil-A donate a meal on their behalf to Feeding Children Everywhere, a nonprofit that ships meals to hungry children across the country.

"We are excited about the partnership and to be the only membership program in the industry to offer a way to spread kindness," White said.

The Chick-fil-A app is available in the Apple App store and Google Play.

