Peek inside Norwegian Cruise Line's giant new ship Norwegian Bliss
At 168,028 tons, Norwegian Bliss is the biggest ship ever for Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line.
Delivered to Norwegian Cruise Line by shipbuilder Meyer Werft on April 19, 2018, Norwegian Bliss is 20 decks high and more than 1,000 feet long. Norwegian Bliss
The top of Norwegian Bliss is covered in fun zones including a main pool area with two large pools.
Located on Deck 16, the main pool area of Norwegian Bliss is filled with lounge chairs lined up in rows in addition to the ship's two main pools.
The main pool deck on Norwegian Bliss also features a large screen overlooking that offers entertainment throughout the day.
Towering over the main pool deck are two giant water slides, including the swirling Aqua Racer (shown here).
The Aqua Racer drops from Deck 20 of Norwegian Bliss to its main pool area on Deck 16.
The entryway to the Aqua Racer water slide on Deck 20.
The Aqua Racer ride swirls above a watery play area for kids.
A second water slide called Ocean Loops is located on the starboard side of Norwegian Bliss just across from the Aqua Racer water slide.
Located just steps away from one of the two pools on the main pool deck an outdoor bar called Surf.
The main pool deck also has a small bandstand where musicians play during the day.
A large metallic art piece depicting a polar bear on the main pool deck of Norwegian Bliss is a nod to its summer home in Alaska.
One of the two pools along the main pool deck on Norwegian Bliss.
Another outdoor lounge area called Spice H2O is located at the back of Norwegian Bliss on Deck 17.
The Spice H2O area at the back of Norwegian Bliss has two large hot tubs.
Shaded lounge chairs for two also can be found at the Spice H2O area at the back of Norwegian Bliss.
A covered bar area also is part of Spice H2O.
At night, Spice H2O transforms into a nightspot.
More lounge chairs and a hot tub are located toward the front of Norwegian Bliss on Deck 19.
A walk forward on the port side of Deck 19 brings passengers to another small area with lounge chairs.
Norwegian Bliss is the first cruise ship catering to the North American market to have a racing course on its top deck. .
The race track on Norwegian Bliss spreads over two levels and features electric go-carts.
The only other cruise ship with a race course on its top deck is Norwegian Joy, a sister ship to Norwegian Bliss that's dedicated to the Chinese market.
A private outdoor lounge area for passengers staying in Norwegian Bliss's Haven suites is located near the front of the ship on Deck 19.
Dubbed The Haven Courtyard Sun Deck, the private lounge area for passengers staying in Haven suites features private nooks with loungers.
The Haven Courtyard sun deck also has its own private hot tub.
At the very front of Deck 19 within the private Haven lounge area is a row of built-in teak stools overlooking the bow of the ship.
Another private sunning area at the top of Norwegian Bliss is the Vibe Beach Club.
The Vibe Beach Club has its own private bar.
The top deck of Norwegian Bliss also is home to a Laser Tag course that opens in the evenings.
Located near front of the ship on Deck 20, the laser tag course is open to the sky.
The interior of Norwegian Bliss features three decks of restaurants, bars and showrooms that are connected by a soaring oval space with stairways.
The Local Bar & Grill features a cozy bar along one wall.
Like many of Norwegian Cruise Line's recently built ships, Norwegian Bliss has a miniature bowling alley located just off The Local bar.
Racing games and other amusements line a wall near the bowling alley.
Norwegian Bliss is home to one of the largest casinos at sea, filled with table games and dozens of slot machines.
Sprawling across Deck 7, the casino on Deck 7 offers a large number of slot machines.
More slot machines line the hallways of Deck 7.
Located on Deck 7, the Skyline Bar is tied into the Bliss Casino complex.
Ocean Blue
Ocean Blue
Maltings
Maltings
Maltings
The Cellar
La Cucina
District Brewhouse
District Brewhouse
District Brewhouse
Food Republic
Food Republic
Mandara Spa
Mandara Spa
Mandara Spa
Mandara Spa
Mandara Spa hair salon.
A pedicure station in the Mandara Spa.
Fitness center
Fitness center
Lower Manhattan Skyline New York Skyline At Sunset
An artist drawing shows Norwegian Cruise Line's next new ship, Norwegian Encore, sailing near New York City.
Dong Wenjie, Getty Images

Norwegian Cruise Line's next new ship will sail from New York City in addition to Miami. 

Norwegian Encore will operate seven-day Bermuda cruises out of the Big Apple starting in April of 2020, Norwegian announced this week.

The sailings will come after a previously announced series of Caribbean cruises out of Miami scheduled to take place after Encore's completion in October 2019. 

On order from Germany's Meyer Werft shipyard, Encore will be the fourth and final vessel in Norwegian's Breakaway Plus series. Previous ships in the series include the recently unveiled Norwegian Bliss as well as Norwegian Escape and Norwegian Joy.

At 167,800 tons, Encore will rank among the largest cruise ships in the world. It's expected to hold about 4,000 passengers at double occupancy. 

RELATED:  An even bigger Norwegian ship? CEO doesn't rule it out | First look inside Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian's biggest cruise ship ever 

Norwegian hasn't revealed the on-board features planned for Encore, but they're expected to be similar to Bliss, which debuted in April. 

Designed to have all the trappings of a major megaresort, Bliss boasts such over-the-top amusements as a two-deck-high racing course where passengers compete against each other in electric go-carts — a first for a vessel based in North America. 

Bliss also has a sprawling water park with multistory water slides; a restaurant-lined boardwalk; Tony Award-winning production shows, including Jersey Boys; and a giant spa. Dining options include a modern Texas barbecue eatery called Q that features live pop country music — a new concept for the line. 

With Encore's arrival, Norwegian will have 17 vessels. 

The fleet and home ports of Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line's newest ship is the 3,883-passenger Norwegian Joy, which debuted in May 2017. The 167,725-ton vessel is the first at Norwegian custom designed for the Chinese market, and it sails in Asia.
Unveiled in November 2015, the 4,248-passenger Norwegian Escape is one of two Breakaway Plus vessels in the Norwegian fleet (along with the new Norwegian Joy). It sails year-round to the Caribbean from Miami.
A sister ship to Norwegian Joy to be called Norwegian Bliss is scheduled to debut in 2018. Carrying 4,000 passengers at double occupancy, it'll sail in Alaska and the Caribbean.
Sailing since 2014, the 145,655-ton, 3,963-passenger Norwegian Getaway is the newer of Norwegian's two Breakaway Class vessels. It sails to the Bahamas and Caribbean out of Miami. It also sails in Europe.
Unveiled in 2013, the 146,600-ton, 3,963-passenger Norwegian Breakaway is the older of Norwegian's two Breakaway Class vessels. It sails to the Bahamas, Bermuda and Caribbean out of New York. It also operates summer sailings in Europe.
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Sun in Tortola - British Virgin Islands.
Norwegian Sky
Pride of Hawaii
A vintage advertisement touts Norwegian Cruise Line's SS Norway, an iconic vessel that sailed for the line from 1979 to 2003. Originally built as the SS France, it was scrapped in 2008.
The 42,276-ton Seaward sailed for Norwegian from 1988 to 2005 (from 1997 on, it was called the Norwegian Sea). It now sails for Asia's Star Cruises as Superstar Libra.
The 16,607-ton Southward sailed for Norwegian from 1971 to 1994. It has since been scrapped.
A historic photo of the SS Norway, which long was an icon of the Norwegian fleet.
A vintage image shows the early ships of Norwegian Cruise Line.
Photo tour: The world's 25 biggest cruise ships
1. Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas. Unveiled in March 2018, the 18-deck-high vessel measures 228,081 tons and can carry up to 6,680 passengers at full capacity.
The Ultimate Family Suite on Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas features two bedrooms and is chock full of fun zones.
Perfect Storm.
Among amusements, Symphony features the tallest slide at sea, called Ultimate Abyss.
2. Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas. Unveiled in 2016, Harmony is just a tad smaller than Symphony of the Seas at 226,963 tons.
Like Symphony of the Seas, Harmony features a giant water slide complex on its top deck along with multiple pool areas.
Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas is the third of four vessels in the line's Oasis Class. All four of the ships are more than 30% larger than the next largest cruise vessels.
Top-deck amusements on Harmony of the Seas also include two FlowRider surfing pools.
3. Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas. Unveiled in 2010, Allure is the second vessel in Royal Caribbean's Oasis Class and measures 225,282 tons.
Notably, while Allure of the Seas is slightly smaller than Symphony of the Seas and Harmony of the Seas, it can hold more passengers. It's total capacity is 6,780.
Allure of the Seas features one of the largest theaters at sea, capable of holding around 1,400 people.
The massive size of Allure of the Seas and its Oasis Class siblings is evident when strolling through their interior public areas. Each of the ships boasts a multi-deck mall-like area with shops, eateries and bars called the Royal Promenade.
4. Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas. Measuring 225,282 tons, Oasis was the world's largest ship when it debuted in 2009 but has been surpassed by its three later sisters.
Oasis of the Seas is 1,187 feet long, putting it within two inches of its older sibling Allure of the Seas.
Like all of the Oasis Class ships, Oasis of the Seas features an open-air 'central park' with eateries, bars and shops that features more than 10,000 plants including trees.
Oasis of the Seas has two large rock climbing rolls that overlook an an outdoor aqua theater.
Another line that has been rolling out bigger and boxier ships in recent years is MSC Cruises. Here, MSC Cruises' new MSC Meraviglia, the fourth largest cruise ship in the world.
In contrast to the sculptural raked stern found on Crystal Symphony, newer ships such as MSC Cruises' MSC Meraviglia often have sterns that are almost completely squared off. The boxy design allows for more interior public space and cabins.
The top deck of MSC Meraviglia as seen from near the front of the vessel on Deck 17.
The boxy look of MSC Meraviglia is a result of the enormous amount of public space that it offers, including a massive water park area on its top deck.
6. Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas. Unveiled in 2014, Quantum was the first of a new series of vessels at Royal Caribbean called the Quantum Class that measure 168,666 tons.
Among the most notable features of the Quantum Class is a mechanical arm with an observation pod that rises above the pool deck, offering passengers a bird's eye view.
Quantum of the Seas was the first cruise ship with a 'bionic bar' featuring a robot bartender. It's a feature now on several Royal Caribbean ships.
Designed to travel to parts of the world with inclement weather, Quantum of the Seas also is home to an expansive interior pool area.
7. Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas. Unveiled in 2015, the second ship in Royal Caribbean's Quantum Class series measures 168,666 tons.
Like Quantum, Anthem of the Seas is packed full of gee-whiz attractions.
Among the notable attractions on Anthem of the Seas and its sister ships is a skydiving simulator.
Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas features some of the most elaborate suites at sea, including the two-deck-high, 1,640-square-foot Royal Loft Suite.
8. Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas. Christened in 2016, Ovation is the third vessel in Royal Caribbean's Quantum Class and, like it's sisters, measure 168,666 tons.
Ovation of the Seas initially has been dedicated to the Chinese market and based in Tianjin, China.
Ovation of the Seas features more casino areas than its Quantum Class sisters in a nod to the specific interests of Chinese travelers.
Ovation of the Seas also offers more shopping than other Quantum Class ships, including a Cartier store.
9. Norwegian Bliss. Unveiled in April 2018, Norwegian Cruise Line's largest ship ever measures 168.028 tons.
Twenty decks high and 1,082 feet long, Bliss is the third vessel in Norwegian Cruise Line's Breakaway Plus Class.
The top of Norwegian Bliss is covered in fun zones including a main pool area with two large pools.
Towering over the main pool deck are two giant water slides, including the swirling Aqua Racer (shown here).
Norwegian Cruise Line's newest ship is the 3,883-passenger Norwegian Joy, which debuted in May 2017. The 167,725-ton vessel is the first at Norwegian custom designed for the Chinese market, and it sails in Asia.
Norwegian Joy's deck-top area has a zen garden feel.
While it may look boxy from the outside, Norwegian Bliss will boast a wide array of fun zones in its interior and deck-top spaces that include a two-deck-high racing track -- a first for a North American-based vessel.
Among the more unusual attractions on Norwegian Joy is the Galaxy Pavilion, which is home to virtual reality experiences, simulator rides and hover craft bumper cars.
The 164,600-ton Norwegian Escape is Norwegian Cruise Line's largest ship ever.
The Norwegian Escape's top deck is home to the Aqua Park, a family-friendly fun zone billed as one of the largest of its kind at sea.
Norwegian Cruise Line's new Norwegian Escape is home to a flurry-filled Snow Room that is designed to invigorate blood flow.
The scale of the hull art on today's mega-ships becomes clear when viewing this close-up photo of artist Guy Harvey near his signature on Norwegian Escape.
12. Royal Caribbean's Liberty of the Seas. Built in 2007, Liberty was the second of three vessels in Royal Caribbean's Freedom Class of ships. It measures 155,889 tons.
The top decks of Liberty of the Seas are chock full of amusements including this watery play zone for kids.
Royal Caribbean's Freedom Class ships including Liberty of the Seas are among more than a dozen Royal Caribbean vessels with a FlowRider surfing pool.
Liberty of the Seas also offers miniature golf, a staple of Royal Caribbean ships.
13. Norwegian Epic. Unveiled in 2010, this one-off Norwegian Cruise Line ship measures 155,873 tons.
Norwegian Epic had one of the biggest water parks on a cruise ship ever at the time of its debut.
Among the notable features on Norwegian Epic is a bowling alley. Bowling is offered on several Norwegian Cruise Line ships.
Like several other Norwegian Cruise Line ships, Norwegian Epic has a private pool are for passengers staying in top suites.
14. Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas. Christened in 2006, Freedom of the Seas was the biggest cruise ship in the world at the time. It measures 154,407 tons.
A view of the Royal Promenade on Freedom of the Seas, home to many shops and restaurants onboard, as well as the "DreamWorks Move it, Move it Parade."
Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas also boasts an ice rink, which offers skate rentals to guests.
Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas offers an H2O zone water park.
15. Royal Caribbean's Independence of the Seas. Dating to 2008, Independence measures 154,407 tons, the same as sister ship Freedom of the Seas.
Like other large Royal Caribbean ships, Independence of the Seas offers a wide range of deck-top fun zones including a kiddie splash area.
The main restaurant on Royal Caribbean's Independence of the Seas can hold more than 1,000 passengers at a time.
Like other Freedom Class ships, Independence of the Seas features a soaring rock climbing wall on one of its top decks.
16. MSC Seaside. Unveiled in 2017, this Florida-based MSC Cruises measures 153,516 tons.
MSC Seaside was specifically designed with a Miami Beach-style to match its permanent home in Miami. While MSC Cruises is based in Europe, the ship is aimed at the American market.
MSC Seaside features all the trappings of a major mega-resort including swirling water slides and other fun zones.
The soaring atrium at the center of MSC Seaside's interior areas.
Also boasting an explosion of color on its hull is Asia-based Dream Cruises' other ship, the Genting Dream. It debuted in late 2016.
In addition to a colorful hull, the Genting Dream can do this.
An explosion of color seems to have been the design brief for the hull art of Asian line Dream Cruises' latest ship, World Dream. It began sailing out of the Chinese port of Guangzhou in November.
A flock of cows appear to be unimpressed of the cruise ship 'World Dream' departing on the Ems river in Papenburg, northern Germany on Sept. 17, 2017. The vessel, built for the Chinese shipping company 'Dream Cruises', measures 335 meters in length and is due to pass the Ems river towards the North Sea backwards over a distance of more than 30 kilometers. The 'World Dream' will operate on the Asian market.
19. Queen Mary 2. Unveiled in 2004, this grand ocean liner was the world's largest passenger ship at the time of its debut, and its arrival marked a comeback for the storied Cunard Line. It measures 149,215 tons.
Designed with a sleek profile and wave-piercing bow, Queen Mary 2 is purpose-built to offer trans-Atlantic crossings like the ocean liners of old.
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. Following the ship’s refurbishment or “remastering,” the interiors look better than ever. Passengers embark the QM2 via the Grand Lobby, which was given new carpeting and a more open floor plan after the removal of a pair of panoramic elevators.
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. One of the grandest dining rooms at sea, the Britannia Restaurant is for the majority of QM2’s passengers occupying standard category staterooms. It features a massive tapestry depicting the QM2 in New York harbor and a soaring skylight.
20. Norwegian Breakaway. Unveiled in 2013, this 145,655-ton ship was the first of Norwegian Cruise Line's Breakaway Class of vessels. It features hull art designed by artist Peter Max.
Norwegian Breakaway was one of the first Norwegian Cruise Line ships with studio cabins for single travelers. The concept debuted in Norwegian Epic.
The hub of Norwegian Breakaway's interior spaces is a three-deck-high atrium-like space.
Norwegian Breakaway offers a large water park area with multiple water slides.
21. Norwegian Getaway. A sister ship to Norwegian Breakaway, Getaway measures an identical 145,655 tons and carries 3,963 passengers at double occupancy.
Christened in 2014, Norwegian Getaway features a massive mural on its hull with swirling motifs designed by Miami artist David "Lebo" Le Batard.
Like other recent Norwegian Cruise Line ships, Norwegian Getaway offers a massive water park area on its top deck along with pools and other fun zones.
The interior areas of Norwegian Getaway are filled with eateries, bars and nightspots including a special-effects laden house of magic called the Illusionarium.
22. Majestic Princess. At 144,216 tons, Majestic Princess is the latest and largest vessel in Princess Cruises' new Royal Class of ships. It began sailing in 2017.
Initially custom-built for the Chinese market, Majestic Princess offers a large casino and extensive shopping offerings, features that appeal to travelers based in China.
Among the allures of Majestic Princess is a large pool that can be covered with a glass roof during inclement weather.
Among attractions added to Majestic Princess to appeal to the Chinese market is an area with karaoke rooms.
Another line that has gotten more bold with hull art in recent years is UK-based P&O Cruises. Aimed at the British market, the line has literally wrapped itself in the British flag with its recent hull art. Here, P&O Cruises' 2015-built flagship Britannia.
Paul Brown, left, captain of the new cruise ship Britannia, shows off the ship to Queen Elizabeth II on March 10 at Ocean Cruise Terminal in Southampton, England.
The scale of the British flag painted on the sides of P&O Cruises' Britannia was evident when Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stood near the vessel at its March 10, 2015 christening.
atrium
24. Royal Princess. Dating to 2013, Royal Princess was the first of Princess Cruises' Royal Class of ships. It measures 142,714 tons.
The Royal Class of ships at Princess Cruises are the line's largest ever and have a capacity for more than 3,500 passengers at double occupancy.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arriving for the christening ceremony of Princess Cruises' Royal Princess on June 13, 2013.
Like Skywalkers aboard Grand Princess, the big-ticket item aboard Royal Princess and Regal Princess was the Skywalk.
Princess Cruises' newest ship, the 3,560-passenger Regal Princess, debuted in May 2014 in the Mediterranean.
The original cast of The Love Boat (right to left: Jill Whelan, Gavin MacLeod, Lauren Tewes, Bernie Kopell, Ted Lange and Fred Grandy) will serve as godparents to the Regal Princess.
Both Regal Princess and Royal Princess are classy, welcoming ships with plenty of public rooms.
As with the Piazza on the Royal Princess, the Piazza on the Regal Princess is 50% larger than similar spaces on previous Princess ships and features natural lighting from curving walls of glass facing the sea.
Coming soon: The list of 25 biggest cruise ships will be changing in June 2018 when a new MSC Cruises ship, MSC Seaside, is christened. Now under construction in Italy, it will measure about 154,000 tons, putting it at No. 17 in the rankings.
Coming soon: The list of the 25 largest cruise ships will change yet again in November 2018 with the debut of German line Aida Cruises' Aidanova. Measuring more than 180,000 tons, the vessel will be the largest ever for Aida and one of the five biggest cruise ships ever built by any line. It is shown here under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.
