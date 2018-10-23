The high-def movies you bought in the Google Play Store will automatically be upgraded to 4K for free, Google says, at least when 4K titles are available from participating Hollywood studios.

That means you'll be able to stream those flicks in 4K, even if you originally purchased the flick in HD, or even SD. You can find out which movies have been upgraded by opening the Play Movies & TV app on your device.

Google also says you’ll now pay less for most 4K movies, with new films typically in the same price range as HD films. You’ll generally pay between $12.99 and $19.99 in the U.S. – such movies used to set you back around $30.

Of course, you’ll need a device that supports 4K – plus ample bandwidth for streaming –to view the movies in 4K, lest the titles get downgraded to HD or SD quality.

Compatible devices include 4K Android TVs, such as the Sony Bravia, along with many recent Smart TVs from Samsung. According to Google, LG TV models are in the works.

Other compatible gear includes the Nvidia Shield, and Google’s own Chromecast Ulta when it is connected to a 4K television.

Email: ebaig@usatoday.com; Follow USA TODAY Personal Tech Columnist @edbaig on Twitter

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com