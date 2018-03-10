In-flight fashion show: Southwest shows off new employee uniforms

A Southwest airplane takes off from a runway.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

Southwest Airlines books a bundle of business during its twice-a-year mega fare sales.

The nation's largest domestic carrier also rings up plenty of gripes on social media from travelers disappointed by the widely advertised sale, which touts round trip fares as low as $98.

We're unlocking millions of low fares for your winter travel! — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 2, 2018

Complaints are a job hazard in an industry where many customers believe cheap airline tickets — widely available and with few restrictions, fine print be damned — are a birthright. And social media is the new complaint line. Check any airline's Twitter feed 24/7 for confirmation.

The grumbling about this week's sale, which ends Thursday, Oct. 4 and covers late fall and early winter travel excluding the holidays and Friday and Sunday travel, falls into familiar themes. As always, Southwest, which brags nonstop about being a low-fare leader, and its social media team have a variety of stock answers for complaints about ticket prices and availability.

1. Cheap tickets, what cheap tickets?

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Facebook user Catherine King said she tried all night to find "one ticket'' at advertised prices and found none.

Facebook user John Melwitz said he scored a better deal months ago, when Southwest wasn't having one of its big sales.

Another poster was disappointed she found no cheap fares to Vegas.

Speaking of Las Vegas, one traveler's complaint on Southwest's Facebook page turned into a problem solved, thanks to a fellow Facebook user. Michelle Morris Bidart said she couldn't find any $49 sale fares from Reno, Nevada, to Las Vegas. So Clay Atherton recommended Southwest's low fare calendar, where you can glance at the lowest fares on particular day. And he found the $49 fare.

2. Why are there never any cheap fares to places I want to go?

3. This sale won't help me get away during school breaks.

Southwest's sale covers travel between Nov. 28 and Dec. 19 and Jan. 3 through Feb. 13. That didn't sit well with some travelers.

Another traveler was hoping for deals on spring break trips.

4. Where's my airport in the fare sale lineup?

Southwest's sale excluded flights to and from John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Calif., but included all the other southern California airports the airline serves. Orange County travelers were peeved.

And sought answers from Southwest.

Southwest hasn't answered, so far.

5. Who wants to fly at 5 a.m. for a cheap fare?

At least one airline ticket shopper was less than enthused on his flight options during the sale.

Too bad the prices for these fares at either at the crack of dawn or the last flight out at the night. Prices go up throughout the day when most people want to travel. — Macer_911 (@IHeartEvoDeBro) October 2, 2018

6. Prices went up when before I could book.

Several passengers complained about finding a good deal only to watch it disappear when they want back to book it.

Southwest basically replied, that's how the airline business works.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com