As the feud between President Trump and Omarosa Manigault Newman heats up, so do the late night jokes about them.

Bill Maher took advantage of the quarreling to pick on the president during "Real Time" Friday night.

"Not such a good week for the president," he said. "He lost his one black friend."

Manigault Newman is back in the headlines thanks to her new book "Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House," a tell-all of her time in the White House as former political aide to Trump.

"I believe her official title was assistant secretary for throwing shade," Maher joked. "And boy is she, she has a lot to say about Donald Trump."

He continued, "She said, boy he is a racist and he suffers from dementia. And he said she's crazed and crying and a lowlife and a dog. And Putin said, I can't believe I have to collude with these people."

The late night host also criticized Trump's reaction to the death of Aretha Franklin Thursday, in which the president claimed the singer worked from him.

"This guy cannot say 'rest in peace' without lying," Maher jabbed. "Trump said he was going to tweet his favorite Aretha song, 'Respect,' but he couldn't remember how to spell it."

Maher also joked about a claim in "Unhinged" that Trump drinks eight diet Cokes a day.

"Diet Coke, come on, it's working. He has the body of a Greek god," he said. "I'm sorry, he has the body of a Greek diner."

Fallon also joked about the Coke claim during the "Thank You Notes" segment of "The Tonight Show" Friday.

"Thank you Omarosa for claiming that President Trump drinks at least eight cans of diet Cokes a day, which raises the question: Just how many is Rudy Giuliani drinking?" he said.

Omarosa Manigault Newman through the years
01 / 16
Omarosa Manigault Newman, 43, former White House Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison, left her White House job this week under disputed circumstances. She says she was not escorted from the premises after a difficult discussion with Chief of Staff John Kelly.
02 / 16
The former reality TV personality was a contestant on Donald Trump's show 'The Apprentice' in 2004. In this July 25, 2017 file photo, Omarosa Manigault, adviser to President Donald Trump, arrives for a Make America Great Again rally at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio.
03 / 16
Her position as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison ends effective January 20. When Chief of Staff John Kelly took the helm in the White House Manigault, Manigault-Newman's ability to reach the President directly was greatly curtailed. Part of her role was to be a liaison between the White House and the black community.
04 / 16
President Donald Trump (R) is joined by Vice President Mike Pence, White House Director of Communications for the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs Omarosa Manigault (L) and other staff members during a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus Executive Committee at the White House. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump asked African Americans to support him, saying, "You're living in poverty, your schools are no good, you have no jobs, 58 percent of your youth is unemployed -- what the hell do you have to lose?"
05 / 16
Donald Trump does the standard presidential dance, kissing a baby at Greater Faith Ministries International in Detroit, as Omarosa, the campaign's director of African-American outreach, looks on.
06 / 16
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway left, and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault, 2nd left, and White House communications director Mike Dubke, right, listen as a reporter asks a question during a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House.
07 / 16
Omarosa Manigault, speaks with reporters during the Cocktails and Convention reception hosted by the Black Republican Caucus of Florida, in Cleveland, OH. She does not enjoy great support in the black community.
08 / 16
While the dramatic in-your-face competitor was eventually fired in Donald Trump's reality show, the two hit it off and she has remained extremely loyal to Trump. Omarosa speaks to the media to show her support for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after he wins the New York Primary at Trump Towers in Manhattan on April 19, 2016.
09 / 16
Omarosa Manigault strikes her pose at the 47th NAACP Image Awards on Febr. 5, 2016 in Pasadena, Calif.
10 / 16
Cast members of 'The Surrel Life 4' on VH-1 from left: Sandy Denton AKA Pepa, Carey Hart, Jose Canseco, Omarosa, Janice Dickinson, Caprice and Bronson Pinchot
11 / 16
One might say she's fearless! Omarosa Manigault-Stallworth gets into the action in "Gross Obstacle Course" competition in the TV show 'Fear Factor.'
12 / 16
Omarosa makes an entrance on the red carpet for the Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. She made such an impact on Trump's show she's famous enough to go by her first name only.
13 / 16
You've made it when you become a character on 'Saturday Night Live.' Fired 'Apprentice' candidate Omarosa, portrayed by Maya Rudolph, is repeatedly struck in the head by falling objects (culminating in a sidewalk garbage can) when she visits Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" with Tina Fey (left) and Jimmy Fallon (right).
14 / 16
Omarosa Manigault-Stallworth from Washington, DC is pictured on 'The Apprentice.' She played an unabashed villain in the show.
15 / 16
This is a frame grab from the television show "'The Apprentice.' Left to right are Ereka Vetrini marketing manager and Omarosa Manigault-Stallworth, during the show.
16 / 16
The female contestants from NBC's new reality show 'The Apprentice,' appear in this undated publicity photo. Jessie Conners, left, Katrina Campins, Eveka Vetrini, Omarosa Manigaul-Stallworth, Heidi Bressler, Kristi Frank, Amelia Henry, and Tammy Lee.
