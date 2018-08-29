Demonstrators opposed to a far-right rally being held near the White House gather Aug. 12, 2018 in Washington, DC, one year after deadly violence at a similar protest in Charlottesville, Virginia. - Last year's protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left one person dead and dozens injured, saw hundreds of neo-Nazi sympathizers, accompanied by rifle-carrying men, yelling white nationalist slogans and wielding flaming torches in scenes eerily reminiscent of racist rallies held in America's South before the Civil Rights movement.

The Ohio man charged with murder in the death of counterprotester Heather Heyer is scheduled to have a pretrial motions hearing Thursday on his request for a change of venue.

Attorneys for James Alex Fields, who stands accused of killing Heyer and injuring several others a year ago in a car attack during a “Unite the Right’’ rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, argue he can’t get a fair trial in that university town because of the extensive media coverage the case has drawn.

The attention was heightened when President Donald Trump declined to denounce the white nationalists who clashed with counterprotesters, saying, “I think there is blame on both sides.’’

Two police officers responding to the disturbance also died when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed.

Fields, 21, allegedly participated in a white supremacist demonstration on Aug. 12, 2017, and later that day he rammed his car into a crowd of protesters, sending bodies flying and others scrambling for safety.

In addition to the first-degree murder charges in Charlottesville, Fields has been charged with 30 federal hate crimes, which could carry the death penalty. He has pleaded not guilty.

Denise Lunsford, one of Fields’ lawyers, said in a motion filed Aug. 14 that either the trial should be held elsewhere or jurors from another jurisdiction should be brought in.

“Community prejudice against Fields in the City of Charlottesville, the impact of the events on the Charlottesville residents and the widespread publicity this case has received are reasonably certain to prevent a fair and reasonable trial,” the motion reads.

Thursday’s hearing will come 16 days after two major rallies observed the one-year anniversary of the confrontations that resulted in Heyer’s death.

In Charlottesville, demonstrators chanted and condemned bigotry during day-long activities that included a vigil for Heyer and a speech by her mother, Susan Bro, who advocated for racial justice.

In Washington, D.C., thousands of counterprotesters dwarfed a gathering of some two dozen white nationalists in a “Unite the Right 2’’ rally held under heavy police presence. That assured the event transpired in a mostly peaceful manner, in contrast to the year before.

Fields’ trial is scheduled to start Nov. 26 and expected to last about three weeks.

