Hump Day can be a real drag when you're stuck at a desk, especially in the summer when you'd rather be out enjoying the nice weather. While I can't write you a doctor's note to get you out of work, I can offer a brief escape in the form of online window shopping. The best part is all the products I want to show you are on sale right now.

However, it's worth noting that Amazon Prime Day is coming up soon, and while these deals may be good now, there is always a chance they'll be slightly (or dramatically) better during the massive sale event. If you want to wait it out, you can add the products you want to a wish list or your cart. As long as you have notifications enabled in the Amazon app on your smartphone, you'll get an alert when any of the items you added goes on sale.

1. Under $1,000: One of the most popular mattresses on the internet

Get the good night's sleep you've been craving.

Casper

Buying a mattress online might have seemed like a ridiculous prospect even 5 years ago. But these days, all the best mattresses come from boutique companies like Casper. One of our editors has had a Casper mattress for years and he swears by it. Right now, you can get the queen mattress on Amazon for $200 off the usual $1,000 price tag.

I typically recommend buying mattresses direct from the brand website, as this gives you a better and easier way to return the bed if you don't like it. However, if you were thinking about getting a Casper mattress anyway and you've got an Amazon credit card, you could really reap a windfall of points for your purchase.

Get the Casper Sleep Mattress for $796 (Save $199)

2. Under $250: A cult-favorite blender at its lowest price

Make all the smoothies!

Vitamix

If you've always wanted a high-end blender, but haven't wanted to shell out a ton of money for it, this Lightning Deal is right up your alley. The Vitamix 5300 is one of the best professional blenders we've ever tested, and at a usual price of $360 it's also one of the most affordable of the lot, making it our Best Value winner. Right now, it's on sale for $250, marking the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Vitamix 5300 Low-Profile Blender for $249.95 (Save $110)

3. Under $200: The best Echo for your kitchen

The Show is perfect for kitchens, but it's great in any room of the house.

Amazon

If you've been itching to get your hands on an Echo, today's a great day to go big. The Echo Show is the largest (and priciest) smart speaker in the Echo lineup, and right now it's on sale for just $160, the second lowest price we've seen. The large display makes the Show a great fit in the kitchen, as you can pull up recipes or watch videos while you're cooking.

Alexa is also filled with smart "skills" to help you get more done. From wake-up skills to cooking aids to games, there's little Alexa can't do. It is worth noting that, with Prime Day coming up soon, there may be better deals on the way. But if you need a wedding or birthday gift before the sale, this is still a fantastic low price.

Get the Amazon Echo Show for $159.99 (Save $70)

4. Under $15: Extra-long lightning cables

Ten feet is enough to do just about anything while your phone is charging.

Anker

A charging cable that's just to short to use comfortably while charging your phone is not a world-ender, but it is annoying. The best solution, aside from using your phone less and conserving the battery, is to get a cable that gives you more flexibility. Right now, Anker's discounting its 10-foot lightning cables in red, black, gold, and silver, but you'll need to use the code "ANKER454" at checkout.

I've been using these cables for the last few years and I love them. They're powerful enough to fast-charge (with the right adapter), and the braided nylon prevents fraying and splitting. I personally opted for the red cables and couldn't be happier, but the silver, gold, and black are just as nice.

Get the Anker Powerline+ II 10-Foot Lightning Cable for $13.99 (Save $6) with the code "ANKER454"

5. Under $25: A comforter with a cult following

Crank up that AC and snuggle up!

Utopia Bedding

Sure, you may not think of summer as a good time to buy a comforter, but when the AC is humming away, I bet you'll want something cozy to snuggle up in. Utopia Bedding's hypoallergenic duvet insert blends comfort and affordability, making it one of the most popular comforters on Amazon, as evidenced by its more than 6,000 positive reviews. This is the lowest price we've seen on this comforter in about a year, making it a great time to replace your old blanket.

Get the Utopia Bedding Hypoallergenic Queen Comforter for $23.79 (Save $6)

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com