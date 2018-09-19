Great deals for your home or on-the-go.

Anker / KitchenAid

One of the best feelings in the world is going online and seeing that one of your favorite products is discounted or that your favorite store is having a sale. If you were going to buy it anyway, you might as well save money on it. Each and every day, Amazon has tons of deals and price drops, so it can be hard to filter through all the nonsense and not-so-good deals. But today, I found some rare deals on our favorite stand mixer, vacuum cleaner, and duct tape, which is a reason to jump for joy.

1. A KitchenAid stand mixer in a rare color

Nothing looks better on the counter than a KitchenAid.

KitchenAid

Nothing (I mean, nothing) looks better on a kitchen counter than a KitchenAid stand mixer. They're iconic, sleek, and makes your home look more complete—even if you never use it. This 5-quart model is the best stand mixer we've ever tested and with good reason. It has the quietest motor, has a ton of attachments, and it makes baking a breeze. We rarely see a sale on the KitchenAid stand mixer and it's even rarer to see it in a fun color, but right now, you can get it for its lowest price in the color white. It also makes a great gift for all those fall weddings you'll probably end up attending (hint, hint).

Get the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer for $209.99 (Save $69.01)

2. Protein powder for your fitness goals

Recover from your intense workout.

Optimum Nutrition

Whether you need a recovery drink after the gym or a protein boost in your morning smoothie, protein powder is always nice to have in your pantry. This one from Optimum Nutrition highly rated and is currently 25% off in a ton of flavors for today only. It has 24g of whey protein and 5.5 grams of naturally occurring BCAAs per serving, making it an ideal drink to help build muscle. Reviewers love that the flavor isn't too chalky, it blends well, and for this price, you might as well stock up (personally, I'm eyeing the Chocolate Coconut flavor).

Get the Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder for $41.29 (Save $12.70)

3. Our favorite handheld vacuum

This deal doesn't suck!

Reviewed / Jonathan Chan

For those time when you need to quickly clean a mess or reach tight corners, you probably want to use a small, convenient handheld vacuum. The Dyson V7 Car + Boat is our favorite handheld vacuum because it has a long battery life, powerful suction, and plenty of attachments for all your cleaning needs. Bonus: you can even charge it in your car, if you want to bring it along to clean during long road trips. It typically goes for the hefty price tag of $240, but right now you can get it for just under $200.

Get the Dyson V7 Car + Boat Handheld Vacuum for $186.94 (Save $53.05)

4. The best affordable duct tape we've ever tested

The quickest fix for a repair job.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Duct tape is something you should always have in your home. You never know when you'll need to patch something up until you actually get around to repairing it much, much later. After testing some of the strongest duck tapes on the market, we gave Duck Tape Max Strength our Best Value award. We loved that it's good for light-to-moderate tasks at a reasonable price. Right now, it's even more affordable at the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Duck Tape Max Strength for $7.99 (Save $2)

5. A portable charger for juice on-the-go

Charge your electronics anywhere.

Anker

Whether you're at a concert or just running errands, you don't want your phone to run out of battery. That's why it's important to always have a portable charger on hand. This one from Anker is small enough to fit in a purse or even a back pocket, making it easy to bring along on-the-go. Plus, it can charge an iPhone up to two times when fully charged and offers high-speed charging with PowerIQ technology.

Get the Anker PowerCore 5000 External Battery for $15.99 (Save $4) with the code "ANKERPC9"

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

