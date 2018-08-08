Here's a new view of Washington, D.C.--from Virginia

On a clear day, you can see all of Washington, D.C., from the CEB Tower. The Observation Deck has two levels.

James C. Jackson

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA—The nation’s capital is known for its lack of skyscrapers.

That’s by deliberate design. So the best views of Washington, D.C., are often seen from an airplane landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport.

No longer. A new building is now offering prime views of the U.S. Capitol, Washington Monument, National Mall, National Cathedral, and Georgetown University.

It’s not in D.C. proper. It’s across the Potomac River in Arlington, Virginia.

The Observation Deck at CEB Tower in Arlington opened on June 21. The all glass tower has panoramic views of the nation’s capital, Virginia and Maryland.

It was designed by Legends, the firm behind One World Observatory at the World Trade Center in New York City and OUE Skyspace in Los Angeles.

The CEB Tower is now the tallest building inside the Beltway, as the main highway around the nation’s capital is called. Perched on the 31st floor, The Observation Deck provides 360-degree views of the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia skylines.

The deck features 12,000 square feet of unobstructed observation space as well as an open-air terrace. It has technology that leads guests through a self-guided tour of the nation’s history. Interactive digital touch-screen displays share the timeline of some of the most important moments of the nation, including the Civil War, the Civil Rights movement, and the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The “Windows into History” exhibit includes information on some of the city’s most important landmarks, including the Washington Monument.

The space also includes a café with pizzas, sandwiches and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

On a recent clear day, Justin Coughlan, an Arlington resident, is at the deck with his mother Barbara, visiting from Williamsburg, Virginia.

“This is a new way to look at the capital,” he says.

“You learn so much history, too,” his mother chimes in.

Tickets are $22 per adult and available at TheViewofDC.com.

