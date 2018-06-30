Boise police investigate at a crime scene near the corner of State and Wyle Streets in Boise just before 11:00 p.m. on June 30, 2018. During a news conference Police Chief Bill Bones reported that nine stabbing victims of diverse ages were reported at the scene. The call to police was made at 8:46 p.m. He said all nine victims were transported to the hospital and police apprehended a suspect at gunpoint soon after the incident.

Children among 9 wounded in knife attack at birthday party

A knife-wielding attacker slashed nine people in a Boise, Idaho, apartment complex that provides housing to refugees, police said Sunday. Six of those stabbed were children, and four of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, Police Chief William Bones said. A Los Angeles man, Timmy Kinner, 30, was found near the site of the attack and was taken into custody. The victims, which included members of the refugee community, were found in the parking lot and inside the complex. Bones said investigators were trying to determine why the victims were targeted.

After a deadly rampage in their newsroom, journalists cover their own tragedy

Journalists in Annapolis, Maryland, who survived Thursday's rampage at the Capital Gazette are covering their own tragedy while mourning the loss of five lives. A recent Gazette story details how the gunman entered the newspaper office's main entrance at around 2:30 p.m., shattering the glass door with the first blasts from a shotgun. He had already barricaded the room's only other exit. The Gazette published a print edition following the shooting, and staffers continued to report and write over the weekend from the offices of their sister newspaper, The Baltimore Sun. Read about memorials unfolding this week and the suspect charged with the attack.

Mexico's voters to elect a new president — and maybe a new way to run Mexico

Mexican voters went to the polls Sunday and could upend the country's political order by ushering in a left-leaning populist as the next president who vows to make changes. Front-runner Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the former mayor of Mexico City, held a commanding lead in the polls ahead of Sunday's vote. He has promised to “uproot corruption,” increase social spending and pursue a different approach to crack down on drug cartels – even floating the idea of amnesty for those involved in the drug business if not accused of serious offenses.

Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador waves after voting in Mexico's presidential election on July 1, 2018, in Mexico City.

Hundreds of thousands protest immigration policy, with focus on midterms

Hundreds of thousands turned out from coast-to-coast Saturday in "Families Belong Together" rallies to protest the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy and implore fellow citizens to turn out to vote in November's midterm elections. While the thrust of the near 750 marches and rallies was to defend 2,000 children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, the tone was decidedly political. In the nation's capital, thousands poured into Lafayette Square, across from the White House, to chant "We care" and "No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA." President Donald Trump, at his private resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, pushed back against some Democrats' calls to abolish the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Ronaldo, Messi exit World Cup in Round of 16

Soccer's two biggest stars had early exists from the World Cup as Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Lionel Messi's Argentina lost their Round of 16 matches on Saturday. Uruguay beat Portugal 2-1 in a fiercely-contested clash while France came roaring back to win over Argentina 4-3. The pair of losses has the two soccer legends yet again leaving the sport's biggest tournament empty-handed. As for the remaining teams, here's who topped our power rankings.

