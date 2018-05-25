Best hidden gem travel destinations in every state
Alabama: Dauphin Island (Cost: $16 to put your car on the Mobile Bay Ferry; $5 to ride without an auto): When it comes to hidden vacation spots, you can’t get much more hidden than an island. Known as the “sunset capital of Alabama,” the island town of Dauphin is home to quiet, lapping waves, the 164-acre Audubon Bird Sanctuary, plenty of boat launch sites and the educational Dauphin Island Sea Lab for the kiddos.
Alaska: Cordova (Cost: $185 to ferry yourself and your car into town): If glamour, excitement and buzz are your jam, cross Cordova off your list. But if your idea of a hidden-gem travel destination is a place where you can truly get away, don’t write off Cordova. You can only get to this quiet hippie town of 2,300 by plane or boat — there are no in-roads to speak of. Once there, enjoy tours of five different glaciers, hike or kayak to your heart’s content or just enjoy the quiet Orca Inlet.
Arizona: Biosphere 2 (Cost: $20 for general admission tickets for adults): Situated in the city of Oracle, the University of Arizona’s Biosphere 2 is the place where science lives. A futuristic masterpiece of geometric shapes and pristine glass, this forward-thinking biodome houses nonstop discovery, outreach, teaching and research. Tours go down daily, and you can grab a bite at the Biosphere 2 Cafe as you take in the gorgeous Santa Catalina Mountains.
Arkansas: Crystal Bridges Museum (Cost: Free admission): You might not think of Bentonville, Ark., as a hub for the progressive melding of nature and art, but maybe you should. Created by the Walton Family Foundation in 2005, Crystal Bridges features ultra-modern architecture and is surrounded by trees, ponds and walking trails. Inside, you’ll find a permanent collection that includes works by Andy Warhol, Norman Rockwell and Georgia O’Keeffe, alongside more than 50,000 volumes of art reference materials.
California: Stinson Beach (Cost: Some adjacent parking fees run $1.20 an hour; a maximum of $7 daily): The idea of visiting a beach in California might not be novel, but Stinson Beach at the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, just north of San Francisco, sure is. A slice of laid-back Americana, Stinson offers white sand and some of the best swimming, surfing and sunbathing in NorCal. Volleyball nets and BBQ grills are free to use. And as long as you’re of legal age, you’re free to drink alcoholic beverages as you picnic on the beach.
Colorado: Nederland (Cost: $15 admission to Frozen Dead Guy Days; tickets starting at $35 for NedFest): The town of Nederland offers the usual Colorado cool, but it’s the offbeat events that make it a true hidden gem. In March, Frozen Dead Guy Days is three days of 30 live bands, a parade of hearses, ice turkey bowling, human foosball and more, all in celebration of a frozen dead dude in a shed (seriously). August keeps it kicking with the more family-friendly Nederland Music and Arts Festival, which has played host to blues, bluegrass and folk acts for 20 years.
Connecticut: Cathedral Pines Preserve (Cost: Free to visit): As it turns out, you don’t have to go to California to take in stunning, old-growth trees. Across 42 acres in Cornwall, Conn., otherworldly white pines and hemlocks provide an unforgettable backdrop to all the hiking, birding, canoeing and skiing your inner conservationist can handle.
Delaware: Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library (Cost: $20 for general adult admission; $6 for kids 11 and under): Skip the tourist traps in favor of a living fairy tale for the whole family at the Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library in Wilmington. Classy antique exhibitions and 60 acres of elegant gardens make the trip worthwhile for grownups, but three acres of fairy cottages and Tulip Tree Houses make the Enchanted Woods a very special highlight for kids.
Florida: Cheeca Lodge and Spa (Cost: Rooms starting at about $400 per night): Islamorada’s Cheeca Lodge and Spa is one of the best-kept secrets in the Sunshine State. This time capsule to everything great about the Keys encompasses 1,200 feet of palmy beaches, 27 acres of gardens, three restaurants, a 525-foot pier, one Tiki bar, a nine-hole golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus and zero Disney World tourists. Though Cheeca was impacted by Hurricane Irma, a new, $20 million renovation was completed this year.
Georgia: Jekyll Island Club Resort (Cost: Rooms starting around $185 per night): Florida isn’t the only sunny destination below the Mason-Dixon line. The South is rife with underrated vacation spots. Once named the “South’s best hotel” by Southern Living, this historic island resort is a balmy, romantic slice of the Gilded Age. Follow in the footsteps of visitors like J.P. Morgan and the Pulitzer family as you golf, bike, boat, swim or trot along on a horse-drawn carriage.
Hawaii: Byodo-In Temple (Cost: $4 general admission, $2 for children): When in Honolulu, forget touristy bustle and embrace the quietude of the state’s most famous — but not that famous — non-denominational, all-faiths Buddhist temple, located among the Ko’olau foothills of the Valley of the Temples Memorial Park. Meditate among the Japanese-inspired architecture, frolic with the wild peacocks and koi of the gardens or just vibe out at the reflecting ponds. It’s a place to slow down and get your Zen on.
Idaho: Lake Coeur d’Alene (Cost: About $135 to $230 per night for lodging in Coeur d’Alene): Nope, Lake Coeur d’Alene isn’t in Aix-en-Provence — but it’s an equally laid-back destination for summering right in northern Idaho. Off the southern shore, the hamlet of Harrison offers a marina and charming dining and lodging options, and the St. Joe and Coeur d’Alene rivers are within arm’s reach. Hike the Trail of the Coeur d’Alene, spend the day kayaking or tee off at one of several golf courses bordering the lake.
Illinois: Cache River State Natural Area (Cost: Free to visit): Why do Chicago again when you can boat, fish, hike, hunt and canoe among nearly 15,000 acres in Belknap, Ill.? Cypress trees — some over 1,000 years old and sporting trunks 40 feet in circumference — provide a dreamy canopy to these vast river wetlands, which are home to more than 100 endangered plant and animal species. Be sure to learn about them at the Henry N. Barkhausen Cache River Wetlands Center while you’re there.
Indiana: West Baden Springs Hotel (Cost: Rooms starting at $309 nightly): A National Historic Landmark recognized by media outlets like Condé Nast Traveler, TripAdvisor and U.S. News & World Report, the West Baden Springs Hotel from the French Lick Resort group is a slice of Louis XIV in Indiana. The marvelous towers, 200-foot atrium, indoor pool and on-site trolley, which takes you to an adjacent casino, all have one thing in common: They’re draped in an opulent French style that’s wholly unexpected in the Indiana countryside.
Iowa: Grotto of Redemption (Cost: $16 a night to camp onsite): Father Paul Matthias Dobberstein began building this breathtaking West Bend shrine in 1912 and it still stands as what some call the Eighth Wonder of the World. Look closely and you’ll see that this handcrafted castle is built from a dizzying array of petrified wood, malachite, agates, geodes, quartz, jasper and more. The campgrounds not only offer a chance to reflect, but also a chance to redeem last year’s overdone vacation.
Kansas: Clinton State Park (Cost: From $10 per day to camp): Just outside of the music, arts and college town of Lawrence, Clinton State Park’s 1,425 acres host seven cabins and 166 primitive campsites. You’ll need a place to rest your head because your options for activities will make it spin. Picnic or boat on the beach all summer, hike any time of year, ski during the winter or brush up on your nature photography in a wilderness popular with wildflower enthusiasts. Oh, and don’t forget the fishing — Clinton is stocked with catfish, walleye, crappie and, when in season, trout.
Kentucky: Paducah (Cost: From about $55 to $120 nightly for lodging): A UNESCO Creative City in the U.S. heartland, this Ohio River destination features a surprisingly bustling creative culture. The live music scene is thriving and numerous museums — including the famously quirky National Quilt Museum — dot the Lower Town area, where you’ll also have the opportunity to meet and mingle with dozens of in-residence artists from around the globe. You won’t have to do it on an empty stomach, either. The Tasting Table website named Paducah one of the best small towns for foodies in 2016.
Louisiana: Rip Van Winkle Gardens (Cost: From $134.70 per weeknight; from $168.37 per night Fridays and Saturdays): If you want the opposite of Mardi Gras, check out the Rip Van Winkle Gardens on Jefferson Island in New Iberia. These serene, semi-tropical gardens transport you into the pages of a steamy Tennessee Williams play, complete with ancient fountains, dropping flowers and dark tales of Jean Lafitte’s buried treasure. You can tour the Joseph Jefferson Home, which was built in 1870. Stay at the intimate French-style Cook’s Cottage near Joseph Jefferson Home. Be sure to dine on the estate’s glassed-in porch as you look over ancient live oaks and the vistas of Lake Peigneur.
Maine: Camden Snow Bowl (Cost: Adult day passes as low as $33): At the Camden Snow Bowl, located about 90 minutes north of Portland, you can ski the sea. This municipally owned gem along Maine’s MidCoast harbors features 20 ski runs, a 4,000-foot triple lift, on-site instructors and mountains with 80 percent snow coverage. Those ski instructors also moonlight as schooner captains, so they can help you boat along the vibrant, artsy harbor jam-packed with award-winning restaurants.
Maryland: Matoaka Beach (Cost: Daily visitor’s fee of $5): Southern Maryland’s Matoaka Beach really puts the “hidden” in “hidden gem.” Way off the beaten path, this uncrowded patch of shoreline is stepped in magic. Sandy walking trails, bamboo-lined coves and beautiful clay cliffs make Matoaka feel completely unique. You might not even see another person in sight as you take in the Chesapeake Bay views.
Massachusetts: Hammond Castle (Cost: $10 admission for adults; $6 for children): Why shell out for Switzerland when Gloucester, Mass., has a castle of its own? John Hays Hammond, Jr., completed this European-style castle in 1929 to store his hodgepodge of medieval, Roman and Renaissance artifacts, and now you’re free to tour them. Or, you could just kick back and marvel at the epic Atlantic shoreline. Your choice.
Michigan: Mackinac Island (Cost: From around $250 to $310 nightly for hotel stays): Known as the jewel of the Great Lakes, Mackinac Island is more than just a gem in name. More than 1,600 (mostly) adorable rooms give you access to a cornucopia of sailing options, carriage tours, shopping, biking, dining, hiking and horseback riding, all against a backdrop that’ll make you feel like you just joined the yacht club in 1962. And you’ll definitely be boating, because there are no cars on Mackinac Island.
Minnesota: Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park (Cost: No tour fee for children under 5; $10 for children ages 5 to 12; $15 for people age 13 and over): An underground mine doesn’t exactly sound like a hidden vacation spot, but don’t pass on this idea just yet. This adventurous state park offers boating, geocaching and fishing along miles of Lake Vermilion shoreline, not to mention hiking through acres of forest, including old-growth pine. But the mine itself is the real standout. Who else can say they spent their vacation half a mile under the earth’s surface?
Mississippi: Bay St. Louis (Cost: From about $60 nightly for lodging): There’s St. Louis, and then there’s Bay St. Louis, which dubs itself “a place apart.” Here, beach life collides with folk art. Catch the Arts Alive event in March, when dozens of artists’ studios collide for a community-enriching arts festival that features local works, live music, theater, literature and lots of food.
Missouri: Katy Trail State Park (Cost: From about $13 per night for in-season camping): This one is for the bikers: Few people know that Missouri’s Katy Trail State Park offers the longest developed rail-trail in the U.S, spanning 240 miles between Clinton and Machens. With 26 trailheads and four fully restored railroad depots along the way, you’ll have plenty to check out during your ride. Or you can go hardcore and join the 18th annual Katy Trail Ride in June, a four-day trail ride across 237 miles.
Montana: Flathead Valley (Cost: From around $120 to $130 per night for hotel room in Kalispell): You’ll have plenty to choose from in this northwestern corner of Montana. Flathead Valley gives you easy access to Glacier National Park as well as Flathead Lake, one of the biggest natural freshwater lakes in America. It also borders the business-oriented hub of Kalispell and the arts-and-culture hamlets of Whitefish and Bigfork.
Nebraska: Brownville (Cost: About $70 to $80 nightly for adjacent lodgings): Brownville’s official tourism site puts three words front and center: “unique,” “charming” and “historic.” If quaint is your game, Brownville is your paradise. This sleepy, 1850s town features tucked-away museums, bookstores, galleries and boutiques. The must-see tiny town also hosts unique oddities like a winery inside a 100-year-old barn and a bed-and-breakfast that floats on a river.
Nevada: Valley of Fire State Park (Cost: $10 entrance fee): If Vegas tells us anything, it’s that Nevada has a taste for the ostentatious. If the strikingly bold patterns of the Valley of Fire’s limestone outcroppings are any indication, that holds true for the state’s geography, too. Although the bold limestone and petrified trees might make you feel like you’re on an alien planet, the 2,000-year-old petroglyphs and thorough Visitor Center will remind you that you’re stepped in human history. Don’t miss the Annual Atlatl Competition, which celebrates ancient spear-throwing skills.
New Hampshire: Saint-Gaudens National Historic Site (Cost: $10 entrance fee): Whether it’s the historic home of iconic sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens or the plentiful, year-round hiking trails, art and nature truly collide at Saint-Gaudens in Cornish, N.H. The art provides a glimpse into American history, and the Summer Concert Series from July through September and the Sculptural Visions event in the fall enrich the heart and soul.
New Jersey: Sunset Beach (Cost: Free to visit): Not everyone in Jersey gets their tans sprayed on. To get the real thing, pay a visit to Sunset Beach at Cape May Point. You’ll find the usual kite flyers and sunbathers at this gem near the end of Sunset Boulevard, but you’ll also find the unexpected. “Cape May diamonds,” which are naturally polished bits of quartz from the Delaware River, litter the sand, and the USS Atlantus — an experimental World War I ship made out of concrete — can still be seen lazily sinking into the bay.
New Mexico: Meow Wolf (Cost: $20 for adult tickets; $14 for children): Forget the traditional vacay spots — Meow Wolf is where you go to revel in the weird. Located in the hip but still sort of under-the-radar art town of Santa Fe, Meow Wolf’s House of Eternal Return is a tech-filled, interactive, immersive art installation that melts your eyes with 20,000 square feet of neon, secret passageways into other dimensions and pure psychedelic madness.
New York: Alexandria Bay (Cost: From about $170 per night at resorts): If Meow Wolf melts your mind, Alexandria Bay is where you go to put it back together. Dubbed “The Heart of the 1,000 Islands,” this spot puts you smack in the middle of the St. Lawrence River’s 1,864 islands. As you can imagine, that makes for a true boater’s paradise — not to mention one of the very best bass fishing destinations in the country.
North Carolina: The Outer Banks (Cost: Hotels from about $180 to $280 per night): You know that a place called “The Outer Banks” is going to be wonderfully off the beaten path. Forgo the crowds across miles of untouched beaches. As the home of the nation’s first National Seashore, this region has earned the title of America’s First Beach. In what the locals call the “OBX,” you can take in the epic Lost Colony live show, hang with the animals at the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge, do some yoga or take a dip over to Nags Head, where you’ll find just about any type of water sport to suit your fancy.
North Dakota: Sheyenne National Grassland (Cost: No permits required for hiking or camping): Nestled in southeastern North Dakota, Sheyenne National Grassland’s simplicity is what makes it so appealing. As part of the Dakota Prairie Grasslands, it has everything from green plains to rugged dunes and offers more than 70,000 acres of public land. You can bike, fish, hike, ride and row. The best part is, you don’t even need a permit to camp out here as long as you follow the rules.
Ohio: Geneva-on-the-Lake (Cost: Lodging for about $90 to $125 per night): Billed as Ohio’s first summer resort, Geneva-on-the-Lake still has that old-school charm, and you’ll always find music, parties or events going on somewhere nearby. The marina and GOTL Brewing Co. provide brews and views, while skating rinks, amusement parks and arcades bring the boardwalk-style fun. If that’s not your thing, Geneva State Park helps you unwind with three miles of sandy shoreline hiking trails.
Oklahoma: The Artesian Hotel, Casino and Spa (Cost: Nightly rooms from $149): Sulphur, Okla., offers a Vegas alternative that’s got a style all its own. With a history that dates back to 1906, the Artesian focuses on timeless style with modern amenities. In addition to a 15,000-square-foot casino that features classic and cutting-edge gambling options, you’ll find a full-service spa, bath house, shopping and three restaurants on site.
Oregon: Mt. Hood National Forest (Cost: $5 for a day pass): It’s no secret that the Pacific Northwest is a hiker’s dream come true, but the Mt. Hood National Forest, located about 20 miles outside of the hipster hubbub of Portland, stretches its pine-scented arms across 60-plus miles, which means you’re bound to find some off-the-beaten-path gems. Among the densely forested mountains, streams and lakes — which span from the Columbia River Gorge all the way to the Olallie Scenic Area — you’ll find lesser-known routes like the leisurely, 13.7-mile Tygh Creek Trail. It’s the perfect place to get lost in the best possible way.
Pennsylvania: Ohiopyle State Park (Cost: Non-electric sites, walled tents, yurts and cottages from $17 to $90 nightly): “Ohiopyle” isn’t just really fun to say — it’s also a 20,500-acre state park that’s close enough to metropolitan attractions but jam-packed with rugged whitewater rafting, mountain biking, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and rock-climbing opportunities. Particularly known for the rushing waters of the Youghiogheny River Gorge, Ohiopyle has major extreme sports appeal.
Rhode Island: East Bay Bike Path (Cost: Free to ride): The East Bay Bike Path is one of the best ways to tour a slice of modern Rhode Island. Completed in 1992, this contemporary, mostly flat path takes you over 14.5 miles from India Point Park in Providence to Independence Park in Bristol. Along the way, you’ll pass some of the best parks, recreation areas and neighborhoods in the region.
South Carolina: Bluffton (Cost: Hotels from about $120 to $155 nightly; from $400 for the luxurious Montage Palmetto Bluff): You probably haven’t heard of it, and that’s exactly why Bluffton defines the concept of “getaway.” Antebellum homes, artisan shops and local eats are shaded by the mossy oak trees of the May River, where you can fish, kayak or just explore. It’s little wonder the Huffington Post once called Bluffton the most “Amazing Non-Beach Getaway” in the USA.
South Dakota: The Black Hills (Cost: $20 to get your vehicle into the park): When you think South Dakota, your mind likely jumps straight to Badlands National Park. To experience that iconic terrain in a way that veers off the beaten path, try the Black Hills of Custer State Park in winter, where temperatures are 15 degrees warmer than the surrounding areas. Ski or snowmobile in the 200 inches of annual snow or revel in the breathtaking highs of Devils Tower and mesmerizing lows of the Wind Cave.
Tennessee: Incline Railway (Cost: Tickets from $7 to $15): After you take a Tennessee vacation, your friends might expect stories of country music and BBQ. Instead, regale them with stories of the Incline Railway, which takes you and family up a 72.7-percent grade on Lookout Mountain. It’s like driving up an insanely pretty wall. Before hopping on the car in St. Elmo, remember to bring some cash to spend at the microbrewery and collection of cafes and small-batch boutiques.
Texas: The Blue Lagoon (Cost: $20 admission fee): Picture warm, sapphire waters that scuba-heads just can’t get enough of. If you’re picturing Maui, you’re way off. The Blue Lagoon just outside of Huntsville, Texas, is where the real divers go. Two clear blue spring-fed lagoons occupy this shady former limestone quarry. There’s no camping here, but the pine trees hide one of Texas’ best-kept secrets: A 28-foot-deep diver’s paradise, complete with a fully fledged gear shop and deliciously uncrowded beaches
Utah: The Backcountry of Bryce Canyon (Cost: $5 per person daily passes): For hardcore hikers and those in search of sumptuous solitude, the Backcountry of Bryce Canyon National Park boasts strenuous trails surrounded by red cliffs and pink plateaus at elevations up to 9,115 feet. The 22.9-mile Under-the-Rim Trail is a highlight, connecting Bryce Point to Rainbow Point. With eight ultra-cheap campsites along the way, you’ll have ample opportunity to rest your head.
Vermont: Newfane (Cost: About $140 to $180 per night in Newfane-adjacent lodgings): With fewer than 2,000 residents, Newfane is like a living Norman Rockwell painting where you can go to get away from it all. Alongside maple sugar houses and picturesque country stores, you can bike the Stratton Mountains in summer or ski Haystack Mountain in winter in what Only In Your State, a resource proving information on the United States, calls a “charming town (that’s) picture perfect in every season.”
Virginia: Assateague Island (Cost: Free if you’re on bike or foot; $20 to bring your vehicle in): There’s Hawaii, there are the Keys — and then there’s Assateague Island. The Assateague Island National Seashore spans Maryland and Virginia, but the eye of adventure is Assateague Island itself, where salt marshes and maritime forests meet sandy beaches. Camping and kayaking would be the stars of the show here if not for one legendary element — the island is inhabited by majestic wild horses that look like they’re straight off the painted cover of a romance novel.
Washington: Leavenworth (Cost: Inns, lodges and suites range from about $155 to $320 per night): Taking a wintertime trip to Leavenworth, Wash., will save your family a whole lot of money compared to that vacation in Germany. And when you look around, you might be hard-pressed to tell the difference. Leavenworth doesn’t just have an in-your-face Bavarian theme — it’s got all the skiing, snow tubing, spas and shopping you could ask for. The whole place is lit up for the town’s annual holiday Winter Wonderland event, while cutting-edge indie artists in just about every musical genre bring their A-games to the Timbrrr! music fest in January.
West Virginia: Bluestone National Scenic River (Cost: Free to visit): Rivers don’t always get the praise travelers heap on oceans and lakes, but the Bluestone National Scenic River is here to change all that. Hidden in a rugged gorge in the Appalachians, this 10.5-mile waterway stretches through southern West Virginia and offers unspoiled natural diversity all along the way. Every adventurer will find something to enjoy here. If coasting down the sleepy river isn’t for you, try the New River Gorge National River 100 Mile Challenge, an epic endurance hike along the Bluestone and New River Gorge.
Wisconsin: The Apostle Islands (Cost: $15 per night to camp, plus a $10 reservation fee for each trip): With their windy beaches and postcard-worthy cliffs, the Apostle Islands are — as the National Park Service puts it — “where water meets land and sky, culture meets culture, and past meets present.” Across 21 islands and 12 miles of mainland, you’ll find everything from the lighthouses of Lake Superior to mysterious sea caves and winter caves jeweled with ice. Camping is common, but this Wisconsin hidden gem is also an under-the-radar dive for, well, diving.
Wyoming: Jenny Lake Lodge (Cost: Starting at around $513 per night): Luxury accommodations and national parks don’t always go hand in hand, but they certainly intersect at Jenny Lake Lodge, located at the foot of the Tetons. What looks like a big collection of Old West cabins on the outside is a AAA four-diamond resort on the inside, offering full gourmet breakfasts, nightly five-course meals and perks like free horseback rides. Step off your tastefully appointed porch and you’re ready to hike and bike the shores of three glacial lakes. Just watch out for elk and moose along the way.
So you’ve done the Big Apple, the Grand Canyon, Vegas and Maui. When you and the fam are in the mood for less “been there, done that” and more “under-the-radar hidden gem,” every state in the union has your back.

From sleepy small towns with loads of culture and character to quirky, one-of-a-kind museums, GoBankingRates.com has put together a list of beaches, museums, parks and more, collecting the best hidden gem travel spots in every state. Be sure to check out these secret travel spots before they blow up by clicking through the gallery above, and find out each state’s tourist attraction that you probably don’t know about.

Looking for slightly more offbeat places to visit? GoBankingRates.com has you covered with a list of underrated (and at times downright odd) places in each state to visit:

Most underrated travel spots in every state
Alabama: The Alabama Booksmith, Birmingham: The Alabama Booksmith is an independent bookstore located in Birmingham with its claim to fame that every book is signed by its author. For readers, it could be a great place to spend your time and money. Founded over 25 years ago, the store originally carried only used books but now carries new books, fine limited editions, new and used signed first editions and classic titles The store also hosts a variety of literary events throughout the month. It’s free to visit, but a book will cost you.
Alaska: DogGoneIt Tours, Cantwell: DogGoneIt Tours is comparable in price to competing tours such as Husky Homestead, but it includes a visit to the hosts’ home, where you’re given an opportunity to find out what it’s like to live in Alaska. The tour teaches about the Iditarod and sled dogs using multimedia presentations and demonstrations. DogGoneIt provides transportation from Denali-area lodging. Tours are $56 for adults and $36 for children 12 and younger.
Arizona: Canyon King Pizzeria, Page: No trip to Lake Powell is complete without stopping for a bite to eat at this paddle-wheeler-turned-pizzeria located in Page, Ariz. Constructed from a hodge-podge of parts — like a 1908 surplus wheel and a World War II landing-craft diesel engine — and originally slated for the Colorado River, the Canyon King started lake service in 1979, according to the Arizona Daily Sun. After losing its coast guard certification 37 years later, local business people got together to help the owners bring the boat to Page, where it was converted into a restaurant. A 12-inch cheese pizza will cost you $11, according to TripAdvisor.
Arkansas: 35th Annual Beanfest & Great Arkansas Championship Outhouse Races, Mountain View: Visit Mountain View, Ark., in late October to find out why the Fine Living Network named the Annual Beanfest & Great Ozark Championship Outhouse Races a “Freakiest Festival.” Locals dressed in crazy costumes cook up cauldrons of beans and race outhouses around Courthouse Square in Mountain View’s biggest and maybe oddest annual event. Craft vendors and music round out the celebration. Admission to the event is free.
California: The Museum of Death, Los Angeles: Satisfy your interest in the macabre at The Museum of Death, located on Hollywood Boulevard. Founded in 1995, the museum boasts stomach-churning exhibits such as morgue photos and pictures of famous crime scenes. It’s also home to serial murderers’ artwork, replicas of execution devices and all manner of gruesome death videos, according to the museum website. Admission is $17, and the museum is open daily.
Colorado: Madam Lou Bunch Day, Central City: Louisa Bunch, Central City’s most famous madam, ran a brothel serving local miners until 1914, when she converted the “sporting house” to a hospital to treat tuberculosis in those same miners, according to Atlas Obscura. In appreciation, the town commemorates Bunch with a yearly festival that makes light of her original venture. Bed races — literally, beds pushed and otherwise propelled down Main Street by costumed participants — highlight the event, which also includes live music, a parade and a Madam’s and Miner’s Ball. Madam Lou Bunch Day takes place the second Saturday in June.
Connecticut: Wild Bill’s Nostalgia Store, Middletown: Wild Bill’s Nostalgia store serves as a repository for anything collectible or nostalgic, according to the company’s website. As if items such as the world’s biggest jack-in-the-box and a collection of bobblehead doll boats “planted” on the grounds aren’t enough, the store also showcases taxidermied items, books, records and even an outdoor stage and movie theater. Be prepared to be entertained for an entire weekend. Items to purchase range in price with various books costing as little as $9 and as high as $130.
Delaware: Apple-Scrapple Festival, Bridgeville: Bridgeville, Del., a quaint little town located on the Delmarva Peninsula, hosts an Apple-Scrapple Festival each October to promote the area’s agriculture industry — and Scrapple processing plant. This family-friendly event features a full schedule of live entertainment, hundreds of craft and direct-sale vendors and a food court with a variety of offerings which, as you might expect, prominently feature apples and Scrapple.
Florida: Skunk Ape Headquarters, Ochopee: The Skunk Ape, the Florida Everglades’ version of Bigfoot, is alive and well in Ochopee, and Dave Shealy has devoted his life to studying the elusive humanoid creature. He and his brother, Jack, own the Skunk Ape Research Headquarters, where you can buy Skunk Ape merchandise and educational materials. Dave claims to have seen Skunk Apes three time, and his tips might help you spot one too. Careful, though — males reportedly stand as tall as six feet and weigh up to 450 pounds. If you’re looking for a souvenir, hats run around $16.
Georgia: Krog Street Tunnel, Atlanta: Urban art takes center stage at Atlanta’s Krog Street Tunnel. Linking Inman Park and Cabbagetown, the tunnel serves as a sprawling canvas for local — and visiting — artists. You’ll see the work of some outstanding graffiti artists as well as graphic art announcing local events. The Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau recommends parking your car and walking or biking to the tunnel. Don’t forget to check out Inman Park, a planned garden suburb with a thriving downtown district.
Hawaii: Surfing Goat Dairy, Maui: Located within the Haleakala Crater, Surfing Goat Dairy makes award-winning goat cheese and has earned a top spot among Maui’s agricultural tourism attractions. You can learn all about the cheese-making process by booking one of several tours the dairy conducts throughout the year. While Maui is typically a high-priced destination, prices for this attraction range from $12 per adult and $8 per child for a casual, 20-minute tour to $28 per person for the two-hour grand tour, which includes hands-on interactions with the animals and a cheese tasting. For $17 for adults and $14 per child, you can help with evening chores and learn how to milk a goat.
Idaho: Black Magic Canyon, Shoshone Area: Throw on your hiking boots and make your way to Black Magic Canyon where you’ll find stunning lava formations — and perhaps a rattlesnake or two. It’s a tough hike, and the canyon holds water from around February through June. But things dry out in July and August, giving intrepid hikers a unique opportunity to traverse the twisting basalt formations.
Illinois: The Super Museum, Metropolis: The Super Museum showcases all things Superman, with over 20,000 items from superfan and collector Jim Hambrick, according to the museum’s website. Seventy-five years’ worth of memorabilia includes every Superman toy ever manufactured, as well as memorabilia from Superman movies and TV shows. The Super Museum is open every day except Christmas, and admission is $5 per person. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free.
Indiana: Sunken Gardens, Huntington: In 1924, the Huntington, Ind., Chamber of Commerce purchased an abandoned stone quarry and transformed it into a remarkable sunken garden — one of just two sunken gardens in the county. Located at Memorial Park, the Sunken Gardens showcase beautiful waterscapes, rock walls, a bridge and a gazebo. You can also visit the playground, play Frisbee golf and stroll through Memorial Park’s other gardens.
Iowa: National Hobo Convention, Britt: Hobos played a vital role in the years following Civil War as they traveled by train to work wherever their services were needed. The National Hobo Convention in Britt, Iowa, celebrates these workers with an annual festival featuring a full roster of events that range from hobo-inspired children’s activities to hobo and vagabond art and collectibles exhibits, contests, races and train-related displays. Round out the weekend with a visit to the National Hobo Museum, the National Hobo Cemetery and the Hobo Jungle train car exhibit. The festival takes place the second week in August.
Kansas: Strataca, Hutchinson: Strataca is an underground salt museum located in Hutchinson, Kan., where you can choose from two different shuttle tours through the subterranean mine, learn about the life of a salt miner and view the world’s oldest living organism. Halophile bacteria found its way into a pocket of salt water 250 million years ago and eventually grew into the salt crystal housed at the museum. A Salt Blast Pass that includes the shuttle tours costs $19 for adults and $12.50 for children. You can add a Safari Shuttle tour for $12.50, but riders must be at least 8 years old.
Kentucky: National Corvette Museum, Bowling Green: The National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Ky., has over 80 Corvettes exhibited in period settings, according to the museum website. The rotating collection includes prototypes and beautifully preserved classics. The museum lost eight cars to a sinkhole in 2014, and although the site has been cleaned up, you can view an ongoing exhibit describing the event. The museum is open every day except major holidays. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12. Children under 5 are free.
Louisiana: Angola Rodeo, St. Francisville: The Angola Prison Rodeo is the nation’s longest-running prison rodeo, according to the event’s website. Established in 1965 by inmates, the rodeo is professionally produced and features inmates participating in events like a six-chute Bust Out as well as bareback riding, wild horse races, barrel racing, bull-dogging, a chariot race, bull riding and convict poker. The event’s highlight is Guts & Glory, where inmates try to grab a poker chip tied to the event’s most intimidating Brahma bull. Rodeo tickets are $20 each.
Maine: Maine Wildlife Park, Gray: Maine Wildlife Park cares for wild animals that have been wounded, orphaned or raised in captivity and can’t be released to their natural habitats. Entry is free for military personnel with ID. Otherwise, the fee is $7.50 for adults, $5.50 for seniors, military family accompanying the military personnel and children age 4 to 12. You can purchase food to feed the bears, deer and other animals for 25 cents.
Maryland: Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning, Annapolis: Celebrate the end of winter and the beginning of boating season at the Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning. Participants strip away their winter wear while reciting the “Ode to the Equinox” and then settle in for a March afternoon of live music and food prepared by local restaurants and caterers. An oyster-shucking contest and competition for the best oyster dish round out the day’s events. Advance tickets are $25. Buy early because the event sells out well in advance.
Massachusetts: Museum of Bad Art, Somerville: You don’t have to be an art expert to appreciate how awful the pieces on display at the Museum of Bad Art really are. The collection originally was housed in a private home before being moved to its permanent residence at the Somerville Theater. Whether these pieces merely leave you shaking your head or get you laughing out loud, one thing’s for sure — you’ll never look at art the same way. You can request a free pass for your entire party at the museum’s website.
Michigan: Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive, Empire: Make the most of your visit to Sleeping Bear Dunes National Seashore with a drive along the 7.4-mile Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive, which winds through forest and sand dunes and affords spectacular views of Glen Lakes and Lake Michigan. Named for a local lumberman, the scenic drive requires a park pass, which costs $20 per vehicle.
Minnesota: RanHam Bowling Center, Saint Paul: Soak up the local color at The Nook, a quirky Saint Paul dive bar. It’s home to the RanHam bowling center, which is located in its basement and boasts an old train car with thousands of $1 bills tacked to the ceiling. Bowling is $4 per adult game, $3 for children and seniors and shoe rentals are $1.50.
Mississippi: Palestine Gardens, Lucedale: Get a taste of ancient Palestine without leaving the United States. The Palestine Gardens in rural Lucedale, Mississippi feature a scale model of the Holy Land, complete with the places and topography described in the Bible. Tours are free, but the hosts ask that groups call ahead.
Missouri: Wagon Wheel Motel, Cuba: Experience a fun part of Americana by spending a weekend at the oldest continuously operating motel on Route 66. This restored motor court still sports its original wagon wheel neon sign, which was built in 1947 by John Mathis, according to the motel’s website. Updates such as free WiFi and outdoor areas with fire pits make the Wagon Wheel the perfect base of operations for visiting area attractions. Single rooms cost $60 per night; doubles start at $66 and suites are $119.
Montana: The Berkeley Pit, Butte: Once a copper mine, the Berkeley Pit is now a 7,000 feet long, 5,600 feet wide, 1,600 feet deep pit where you can see toxic waste. The pit is filled with chemicals like copper, iron, arsenic, cadmium, zinc and sulfuric acid giving it a dark coloring. But if you think this pit is just toxic, it’s actually so saturated with copper that copper is mined directly from the water. And it doesn’t hurt that this is a cheap sight to see — the Berkeley Viewing Stand is open from March to November and costs $2.
Nebraska: Golden Spike Tower and Bailey’s Yard, North Platte: Train buffs will delight at Bailey Yard, the world’s largest train yard, which manages 10,000 railroad cars each day. Located in North Platte, Neb., which served as a railroad town during the transcontinental railroad’s construction, Bailey’s Yard invites visitors to climb to the top of the Golden Spike Tower for sweeping views of the train yard. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and $5 for children.
Nevada: International Car Forest of The Last Church, Goldfield: Believe it or not, the International Car Forest of The Last Church isn’t the only place in the United States where cars pierce the ground vertically like arrows, but it might be the only one that has religious significance. The two artists who created the forest are no longer involved, according to Atlas Obscura. One left after a falling out with his partner, who since has been imprisoned on gun charges. But their vision lives on and it’s free to see.
New Hampshire: American Classic Arcade Museum, Laconia: Anyone who grew up playing old-school arcade games like Asteroids and Space Invaders is in for a treat at the American Classic Arcade Museum. It curates coin-operated games originating as far back as the pre-electricity era, all of which visitors can play. It also collects documents, audio recordings and other media tracing the history of the games and their creators. There’s no charge, but you can support the museum by making a donation or playing bingo for a fee.
New Jersey: Grounds for Sculpture, Hamilton: For a real off-the-beaten-path treat, head to Grounds for Sculpture, a 42-acre sculpture park located in Hamilton, N.J. You can use a GPS map to create your own self-guided tour or join a tour led by a docent. Docent-led tours include outdoor tours of the garden, indoor tours of onsite museums and HortiSculpture tours focusing on the relationship between the garden’s landscaping and artwork. Don’t forget to visit the arboretum while you’re there. Adult tickets are $16 and senior tickets are $13 — $10 if you buy either online — and children’s tickets are $10.
New Mexico: Tinkertown Museum, Sandia Park: The Tinkertown Museum is a labor of love from creator Ross Ward, who spent 40 years carving, collecting and creating the elements from which the museum is constructed and the items on display there, according to the website. A highlight of the enormous collection includes a vast series of miniatures on display in intricately themed vignettes. Tickets are $3.75 for adults, $3.25 for seniors and $1.25 for children.
New York: Tenement Museum, New York: Since the late 19th century, refugees, immigrants and migrants have descended on Manhattan’s Lower East Side to start their new lives. The Tenement Museum comprises two of the types of tenement buildings that housed these individuals. Tour the museum, chat with costumed interpreters and explore the surrounding neighborhood for a glimpse into immigrants’ lives and their impact on the Lower East Side community. The museum is open every day except major holidays. Ticket prices range from $20 for students to $25 for adults. Foods of the Lower East Side tour tickets are $20 extra.
North Carolina: Land of Oz, Beech Mountain: There’s something eerily intriguing about abandoned theme parks, and although Land of Oz doesn’t quite fit into that category, it’s likely to appeal to those who get a kick out of that type of experience. In operation from 1970 to 1980, the park property’s current owners open it once a year for what has turned into Autumn at Oz, a three-day festival of sorts that celebrates the park’s heyday, complete with characters, food offerings and souvenirs. Land of Oz also offers Journey With Dorothy events where participants can don costumes in hopes that they’ll be selected to play a “Wizard of Oz” character.
North Dakota: Fort Totten State Historic Site, Fort Totten: Fort Totten was in service as a military post from 1867 until 1890, when it was converted for use as a boarding school for Native American children, some of whom attended while being treated for tuberculosis as part of a Tuberculosis Preventorium program. The fort was listed as a North Dakota State Historic Site in 1960, and it currently houses museum exhibits. Admission is $5 for adults and $1.50 for students. For a full-immersion historic experience, stay at the Totten Trail Historic Inn, which offers bed & breakfast accommodations with period furnishings and gives guests free access to the Fort Totten State Historic Site. Rates range from $80 to $130 for double-occupancy rooms.
Ohio: Ohio State Reformatory, Mansfield: The Ohio State Reformatory is a fun stop for movie buffs and paranormal enthusiasts. Perhaps best known as the location where “The Shawshank Redemption” was filmed, the reformatory is open for self-guided tours, and it also hosts a variety of creepy events throughout the year, such as escape rooms, ghost-hunting classes and actual ghost hunts. Self-guided tours are $12 for adults and $10 for students, seniors and military personnel.
Oklahoma: The Center of the Universe, Tulsa: While visiting Tulsa, head over to Archer St. to experiment with an intriguing acoustic anomaly at the Center of the Universe. This brick-inlay spiral has a strange effect on sounds made within the circle at its center — any noise you make is amplified and echoes back to you, but onlookers outside the circle hear a distorted version.
Oregon: Summer Lake Hot Springs, Paisley: For a soothing excursion while visiting Bend or the Freemont, Modoc or Deschutes national forests, check out Summer Lake Hot Springs, a system of hot mineral springs fed by the alkali Summer Lake. Soak in an outdoor rock pool, or head inside to the bathhouse. This “Oregon Outback” retreat hosts events throughout the year and serves as a shortcut to the Burning Man festival. Day passes are $10 for individuals age 16 and up and $5 for children. Onsite accommodations include cabins, guest-house rooms and a ranch house, as well as RV and tent sites. Cabins start at $100 per night. The guest house is $150.
Pennsylvania: Lehigh Valley Zoo, Schnecksville: The Lehigh Valley Zoo doesn’t get nearly the attention or the visitors its Philadelphia cousin attracts, but it’s near family-friendly attractions like the Crayola Experience in Eason. You can visit about 130 species of animals here, including some that are extinct in the wild, and participate in special events. The zoo is open year-round, and admission is $10.
Rhode Island: Providence Athenaeum, Providence: The Providence Athenaeum is a bibliophile’s dream — a private, nearly-200-year-old library that has hosted literary and intellectual giants like H. P. Lovecraft, Edgar Allan Poe and Rhode Island native Sarah Helen Whiteman. It houses contemporary and rare collections, and programs include a salon series, reading groups and a poetry series.
South Carolina: Oyotunji African Village, Seabrook: The Gullah Geechee Nation of South Carolina has roots in Africa. The Oyotunji African Village is an authentic Yoruba community where you can experience this rich culture through village tours, volunteer opportunities, educational events and festivals. Tours last 45 minutes to an hour and cost $10 per adult and $5 per child for groups of 10 or more. Guests can stay onsite at the village’s Ile Afrique Guest Lodges. Rates start at $35 per person per night.
South Dakota: Cosmos Mystery Area, Rapid City: The Cosmos Mystery Area messes with your head in the best way possible. Located in the Black Hills of South Dakota, this family-friendly attraction demonstrates such forces of nature as magnetism, gravity and visual perception through immersive hands-on activities. Once you’ve explored mystery features, try your hand at mining geodes and cracking them open in the facility’s hydraulic press. Tour prices are $11 for visitors 12 and older and $6 for children 5 to 11. Geode mining is $6 with the tour and $8 without.
Tennessee: Goats, Music & More Festival, Lewisburg: Chances are you’ve seen fainting-goat videos on Facebook or YouTube. Now’s your chance to see them in person. The Goats, Music & More Festival celebrates the fainting goats with a weekend of music, food, arts and crafts and lots of family-friendly activities like a 5k Goat Gallop, three-legged goat triathlon and a cornhole tournament. Admission is free for this October event.
Texas: Marfa Lights, Marfa: There’s an ongoing debate over whether the Marfa lights are a paranormal phenomenon or a manmade one, but whichever you believe, these mystery lights are worth checking out. First reported during the 19th century, the lights randomly appear along the horizon. They might be stationary or moving, and their colors alternate between red, white and blue. An official Marfa Lights Viewing Area area is located on Highway 90, nine miles east of Marfa.
Utah: Heber Valley Railroad, Heber City: The Heber Valley Railroad offers a variety of scenic and themed excursions throughout the year. Scenic excursions take you along Deer Creek Reservoir, Decker Bay, Mt. Timpanogos and Provo Canyon. Many themed excursions, like the princess and pirate ride and Easter Bunny Train, are children’s events, but the railroad does have themed runs for adults. Ticket prices vary, but fares for an April 21, 2018, Deer Creek Express trip are $20 for general admission and $15 for children ages 3 to 12.
Vermont: Earthwise Farm & Forest, Randolph: Agricultural tourists will find plenty to do at the Earthwise Farm & Forest, a working farm located in Randolph, Vt. In addition to hosting farm tours, the owners hold workshops on topics ranging from cheese making to dowsing. The farm also has a shop where you can purchase organic goodies like raw milk, produce and meat, as well as handcrafted goods. Just make sure you make an appointment to visit as their tours require one.
Virginia: Flying Circus Airshow, Bealeton: The Flying Circus Airshow is literally part circus and part air show and is located at the Flying Circus Aerodrome in Bealeton, Va. Barnstormers, parachute jumpers and wing walkers are all part of the bi-plane show. The best time to visit is during the Balloon Festival in August. The Flying Circus Airshow is open from May through October, and tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for children for the air show. Bi-plane rides cost $80 for a standard ride and $150 for an aerobatic one.
Washington: Skyline Drive-In Theater, Shelton: This just might be your last chance to experience a drive-in movie, as the Skyline Drive-In Theater is one of just a handful remaining in Washington State. It’s open spring through fall, and tickets are $8 for adults and $3 for children ages 6 to 11 for a double feature. Movies play rain or shine.
West Virginia: Green Bank Observatory, Green Bank: Imagine being totally disconnected from your devices. Residents of Green Bank West Virginia don’t have to imagine it, because it’s how they live every day. This small rural town is a designated National Radio Quiet Zone because it’s home to the world’s largest directional telescope, which must operate free from radio interference. Individuals suffering from electromagnetic hypersensitivity have created their own community built around a connection-free lifestyle. Observatory tours are $6 for adults and $5 for seniors, but specialty tours like the SETI one cost up to $40 and require reservations. Admission to the onsite science center is free. The Green Bank Observatory has limited overnight accommodations for visitors in its residence and apartment suites, and a bunkhouse can accommodate groups. Contact the observatory for details.
Wisconsin: Sputnikfest, Manitowoc: You’ve probably heard of alien-centric celebrations in places like Roswell, but… Wisconsin? Yes, thanks to the 1962 crash landing of a 20-pound piece of the Soviet Union’s Sputnik satellite. Sputnikfest celebrates the landing with costume contests, an Aliens in the Alley party, a Miss Space Debris Pageant, music, food and family activities. The event is held in early September, and admission is free.
Wyoming: The Town of Bar Nunn: Bar Nunn visitors who think the town looks more like an airport than a municipality would be correct. The town is located on a former airfield, and original infrastructure was incorporated into the design. The town has two restaurants — The Hangar and Chatters — where you can stop after your drive through streets that once served as runways.
