TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum’s historic campaign as Florida’s first black candidate for governor was marked from the start by racial rhetoric and personal attacks that employed a barnyard of political animals shouting over meaningful dialogue.

It immediately became a nationalized race that drew the attentions – and tweets – of the president of the United States.

The die was cast from the moment Republican candidate Ron DeSantis admonished voters right after the primary not to “monkey this up” and kept rolling to the closing when Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue claimed this was “cotton-pickin’ important."

Gillum and Democrats were quick to capitalize on the statement by DeSantis, which set the tone for a nastiness that exceeded any gubernatorial race in recent memory.

“They weren’t nice either but they were not as brutal as this,” said Mac Stipanovich, a Republican activist, campaign strategist and lobbyist.

For every accusation Democrats made about DeSantis’ association with alt-right and white nationalists, Republicans accused Gillum of fraternizing with anti-Semites or groups accused of being anti-police.

When Gillum talked about Republicans failing to expand health care or protect the environment, DeSantis talked about Tallahassee’s high crime rate or Gillum’s “socialist” policies like raising the corporate income tax to fund public education.

When DeSantis brought up a state ethics investigation into Gillum trips organized by a former friend and lobbyist, Gillum’s people brought up DeSantis refusing to provide receipts that explained how he spent $145,000 in taxpayer dollars on travel.

During one debate DeSantis complained that he couldn’t be expected to know everything his campaign supporters say.

Gillum retorted, “My grandmother used to say, ‘A hit dog will holler,’ and it hollered through this room.”

Gillum added that DeSantis had neo-Nazis helping him and that he spoke at racist conferences, accepting a contribution from a right-wing activist who called the president a word Gillum wouldn’t pronounce but spelled out.

“Now, I’m not calling Mr. DeSantis a racist. I’m simply saying the racists believe he’s a racist,” Gillum said.

DeSantis argued that Gillum was unfit to be governor because of his support of Dream Defenders, a black student activist group that wants the U.S. to stop sending military and financial aid to Israel and providing military support.

“It was a study in contrasts,” said Daniel A. Smith, a political science professor at the University of Florida, one in which the strategy used in the primary continued through the general election. “Candidates hewed to their core base with no convergence of the center.”

Both DeSantis and Gillum stayed true to their respective conservative and progressive bases, he said. One could see the frustration of Democrats in the last four governor elections choosing a candidate “who can win, which is a code word for centrist to moderate,” Smith said. “The core constituency repudiated that in August.”

Instead of following conventional wisdom and turning from the edges to the center to solidify their votes, the candidates doubled down on their positions, which excited voters who normally don't vote in mid-term elections.

A larger number of women and young people turned out in early voting and voted by mail, Smith said, as well as a higher number of non-party affiliated voters than seen in the 2014 midterm.

“Typically, general elections have been run toward the middle,” Stipanovich said. “A very conservative Republican will edge toward the middle to pick up votes and a Democrat will also go toward the center to not look too extreme.

"But both groups were unapologetic in their extremism and willing to double down at every opportunity. In this climate today of identity politics, both have played that game fiercely.”

But there were contrasts. Gillum's approach attracted large crowds wherever he went and excited voters in the 18-29 age group that both parties have historically failed to motivate. DeSantis, on the other hand, often entered a roomful of scattered sign wavers surrounded by party operatives and campaign professionals.

Gillum campaigned on specific things he would do if elected. He had a plan to raise the corporate income tax to fund education, he wanted to give state workers raises, he supported establishing a $15 an hour minimum wage, and he proposed expanding Medicare.

DeSantis attacked Gillum’s proposals as bad for the state without offering much of an alternative. DeSantis was restricted because he represents the status quo and wants to extend the GOP’s two-decade hold on Florida politics for another four years, Stipanovich said.

“To the extent that more of the same represents substantive positions ... those are not changes,” he said.

Because of his lack of experience with state issues, DeSantis also ran on national wedge issues such as immigration, Stipanovich added, “that is why you see more out of the Trump playbook."

Also, the contest played out on a national level unlike any other Florida governor’s campaign, with Trump and his surrogates battling to maintain a key state he needs to control Congress and get re-elected in 2020.

When Trump called Gillum a “stone cold thief” in charge of the most corrupt city in Tallahassee, Gillum again invoked something his grandmother told him: “Never wrestle with a pig. You both get dirty, but the pig likes it.”

