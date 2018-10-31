ATLANTA – The closely contested race for Georgia governor is ending as it began: With the sides accusing each other of manipulation and dirty tricks.

Georgia's contentious race for governor is down to the wire with Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp making their last minute attempts to woo voters.

The latest polls show Abrams and Kemp in a dead heat and the results could depend on whether Abrams' message of fighting voter suppression has galvanized her supporters, or if Kemp supporters will outnumber them at the polls to keep the state red.

Some political analysts say the razor thin race could trigger a runoff election in December if neither candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote, which is required by state law.

An Abrams victory would make her the first black woman governor in U.S. history. It would also be a huge win for the Democratic party which hasn't held the gubernatorial seat in Georgia since 2003.

Both candidates have boosted campaign efforts in recent days, bringing high profile figures on the campaign trail with them to declare their support.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence joined Kemp on the campaign trail speaking at rallies in Georgia.

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama and Oprah both visited the state last week to address Abrams supporters.

Political experts say the early polling numbers are too close to predict a winner.

Charles Bullock, a a professor of political science at the University of Georgia, said Abrams' path to victory will depend on how well she performs with white women voters and whether black voters turn out to support her.

"Abrams needs to do better with white female voters than any other Democrat has in the past to win," Bullock said. "She needs to hope that African Americans turn out at extraordinarily high rates."

While Abrams and Kemp differ on most of their positions, they both view improving education and school security as a priority.

Kemp has vowed to support small businesses, protect rural hospitals, raise teacher pay and stop sanctuary cities. He is also a firm supporter of the second amendment and says he opposes gun control.

As Georgia's Secretary of State since 2010, Kemp takes credit for record voter turnout and registration across all demographic groups and a new online voter registration website.

“I think people in a lot of areas of our state are just wondering, 'is anybody fighting for us?'” Kemp said in a television interview earlier this year. "And that’s why I decided to run for governor, because I feel like we need somebody that going to fight for them over the special interests.”

Kemp, who also served on the Georgia Senate from 2003-2006, maintains that Abrams is too extreme and too liberal for Georgia.

Abrams promises to improve public schools, strengthen gun control, expand Medicaid and generate jobs through small business investment if elected governor.

She previously served as House Minority Leader for the Georgia General Assembly and a state representative for the 89th House District. Abrams was the first African American to lead in the House and the first woman to lead either party in the Georgia General Assembly.

She touts her record of blocking a tax hike on the poor and middle class while serving in the House.

"People don't care about your party, they care about their lives," Abrams said Sunday on NBC's Meet the Press. "And as the next governor, my goal is going to be to bring everyone together to solve the problems we can solve together."

Georgia's race for governor has been in the national spotlight with so much controversy surrounding voting rights and the potential for a historic win by Abrams. The race has also turned nasty at times with both campaigns accusing each other of pulling political stunts to distract voters.

Abrams, her supporters and voting rights advocates maintain that Kemp has used the "exact match" law to suppress black and minority voters and tilt the election in his favor.

Groups have filed lawsuits on behalf of the 53,000 people whose voter registrations were placed on hold because the law requires voter registration applications to precisely match information on file with the state's motor vehicle department or the Social Security Administration.

Federal judges backed some of their arguments, ruling in court that election officials could not throw out absentee ballots and applications because signatures didn't match. A judge also ruled that voters flagged inaccurately as non-citizens must be allowed to vote when they provide proof of citizenship to poll workers.

Kemp has called accusations of voter suppression "outrageous" and insists that voters on the pending list will still be able to vote when they present proper identification.

On Sunday, Kemp's office announced that it was investigating the Georgia Democratic Party for a failed attempt to hack the state's voter registration system. Kemp has yet to provide evidence for why he suspects Democrats did this.

Rebecca DeHart, executive director of the Georgia Democratic Party, said Kemp's "so-called investigation" was "yet another abuse of power by an unethical Secretary of State."

During a rally Friday at Morehouse College, Obama urged a crowd of 6,600 people to fight voter suppression by exercising their right to vote.

He lauded Abrams as "the most experienced, most qualified candidate in this race."

"She's got an incredible track record of fighting for working families," Obama said.

Trump spoke Sunday afternoon to an energized crowd at a rally in Macon.

“Brian Kemp is an incredible fighter and a tireless champion for the people,” Trump says. “He will keep your jobs and wages and rising he will provide great schools and healthcare for your loved one.”

Kemp backed out of a scheduled televised debate with Abrams to host the Macon rally with Trump. His campaign says he tried to reschedule but Abrams refused and criticized Kemp for a robbing voters of their last chance to hear the candidates debate.

The polls in Georgia will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

