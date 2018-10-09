Take a look at the latest and coolest hotel renovations

The Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa in Hawaii has completed a multi-million dollar renovation. The resorts sits on 23 oceanfront acres at iconic Pu‘u Keka‘a (Black Rock) on Ka‘anapali Beach. IT was the first resort to open in Ka‘anapali in 1963 and is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year.

Sheraton Maui Resort

Fall will begin soon, and with a new season comes newly restored hotels.

After a healthy summer travel season, hotel owners and managers keep responding with a healthy clip of new renovations. Here are a few recent notable ones.

SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, this Los Angeles property has just completed a $22 million renovation. All 234 guestrooms and 63 suites have been updated.

The SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills, is also offering new guest programming, a revamped Garden Terrace events space, and elevated culinary and cocktail experiences.

“The next chapter of SLS Beverly Hills reflects the hotel’s unique location at the crossroads of Los Angeles and Beverly Hills: the epicenter of modern luxury, the entertainment industry and Southern California’s relaxed-yet-effervescent personality,” said general manager Christophe Thomas.

Guestrooms have oversized mirror panels and various accents. They also incorporate white oak, marble and neutral fabrics for a brighter look.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Rooms have vibrant carpets and handmade needlepoint pillows with classic Picasso prints. A custom-made vintage map of Los Angeles is embedded on top of the media centers.

Two new suite categories have been introduced: the Style Suite and the Storyseeker Suite with private bedroom and living areas. The 1,900 square-foot Presidential Suite has four separate rooms, including a study filled with a collection of L.A.-centric art and culture books.

All rooms have USB ports and outlets, high-speed Wi-Fi routers, and 55-inch high definition SMART TVs.

Culinary director and celebrity José Andrés and creative director chef Aitor Zabala recently debuted Somni, a 10-seat chef’s counter offering an evolving, 20-plus course tasting menu.

The Palazzo, part of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

The famous Palazzo, part of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, has gotten a luxurious makeover.

The resort has updated its suites and casino floor and added new nightlife venues and dining outlets.

“Visitors returning to The Palazzo will find a noticeable difference in the energy level of the resort,” said George Markantonis, president and COO of The Venetian, The Palazzo and Sands Expo. “A culmination of nearly two years of work, we have touched nearly every aspect of the guest experience at The Palazzo.”

The casino floor has been re-imagined with art installations, waves of light and marble pathways. The casino has three new bar concepts anchored by the Electra Cocktail Club.

Electra has a digital display spanning 40 feet. It features art in 70 million pixels and more than 1 billion colors. It has a 127-seat bar and large tufted sofas and custom lounge chairs.

Electra joined the sophisticated Dorsey and the romantic Rosina in making up The Venetian Cocktail Collective.

The resort also has new dining concepts, including Mott 32, which will debut in December. It serves dim sum in the Cantonese and Szechuan style.

The 2,872 refreshed suites have new LEED-standard wall coverings, flooring, lighting, and finishes. Prestige at The Palazzo offers premium amenities and personalized services such as a private check-in with a glass of Prosecco.

Grand Hotel Golf Resort and Spa

The historic Grand Hotel Golf Resort and Spa in Fairhope/Point Clear, Alabama, opened in 1847 along the shore of Mobile Bay.

The AAA Four Diamond resort recently completed a multi-million renovation and joined Marriott International’s Autograph Collection.

All 405 guestrooms in five buildings spread across 550 acres have been re-done.

Guests will have six new restaurants and lounges to choose from: Jubilee Poolside Grill, Bayside Grill, Southern Roots, Grand Hall, 1847 Bar, and the Local Market. Bucky's Lounge has been remodeled and an outside seating area with fire pits has been expanded. The resort is also offering High Tea Thursday through Sunday in its Grand Hall. A Sunday jazz brunch is also an option.

A new farm-to-table restaurant, Southern Rooms, will open this week. There will also be an 1847 Bar.

The resort also has new beachside and pool cabanas and a renovated pier with fishing poles. The estate gardens where chefs pick fresh ingredients was expanded with 72 edibles.

New bikes, paddleboards and other activities have also been added.

The Inn Above Tide

A few minutes north of San Francisco in Sausalito, The Inn Above Tide has new suites, meeting and event space.

Every room has a view of the San Francisco Bay. The hotel now has two new suites.

The Founder’s Suite, which had been the apartment that belonged to the original hotel owner William McDevitt, totals 1,000 square feet and has expansive views of the bay.

The new City Lights Suite is next to the Founder’s Suite. It is 720 square feet and has a lounge area and private patio.

On the second floor is the 635 square-foot The Vista Suite. It has a new private entranceway with a courtyard.

All accommodations include breakfast, a sunset wine and cheese reception and complimentary wireless high-speed internet.

Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa

This 23-acre oceanfront property on Ka‘anapali Beach is celebrating its 55th anniversary with a new look.

Located on the Hawaiian island of Maui, the Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa opened in 1963. Now, it has undergone a $26.5 million renovation. All 508 guestrooms and suites have been updated.

The new signature restaurant, ROCKsalt by executive chef Lyndon Honda serves shared plates using local Hawaiian produce.

The resort is also banning the use of single-use plastic straws. It will offer reef-safe sunscreen to preserve the health of the region’s coral reef.

The renovated Ali’Ii Suite perched atop the Black Rock will play host to weddings.

The Spa at Black Rock offers a new signature facial and an Ola Blend Bar, where guests can create their own bath rituals using indigenous Hawaiian plants.

Top shoulder season destinations

These are Airbnb's most ‘wishlisted’ homes

Take a look at these hot hotel renovations

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com