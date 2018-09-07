WASHINGTON – Hundreds of activists gathered on the steps of the United States Supreme Court on Monday night to protest Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Kavanaugh is a federal appellate judge on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. He was a former clerk for Kennedy and investigated Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky.

Though President Trump announced his pick at 9 p.m. Monday, activists have been mobilizing against whomever the nominee might be since June 27, when Kennedy announced his retirement.

President Donald Trump announces his nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court of the United States.

Jack Gruber, USA TODAY

It didn't take long for protests to start. Around 15 minutes after the announcement, chants had shifted to “Hey Hey, Ho Ho, Kavanaugh has got to go.” Some protesters had makeshift signs that had been updated with the nominee only minutes after his announcement.

“It’s a huge moment for our country,” said Kevin Camps, who worries that a more conservative court would undermine environmental protections. “What’s impossible to exaggerate is that this is the final word on most issues in this country.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Va., told the crowd of protesters that they should be ready to challenge the nomination.

“Are you ready for a fight? Are you ready to defend Roe vs. Wade?" Sanders said. “This is a tough fight but it is a fight that we can win . . . We have the American people on our side, now we have to go state by state by state to make sure senators do what their constituents want.”

While Kennedy was the swing vote on major issues — including abortion, same-sex marriage and affirmative action — Kavanaugh will likely be a reliable conservative vote, forming a five-person right-leaning bloc with Justices John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, opponents say.

"Obviously we're looking at a Supreme Court justice that could radically shift the court," said Neera Tanden, CEO of the Center of American Progress, one of the groups that organized the rally. "I think that there has been incredible concern and outrage and anger about that."

David Gaines said he decided to protest out of “anger and disappointment that the Supreme Court is going to be packed by a child who has no understanding of much less respect for the institution of constitutional law.” He cited Citizens United and Roe v. Wade as crucial decisions that the new court could impact.

For Lydia Kuykendal, who works for Gabrielle Giffords gun violence prevention advocacy group, the role the Supreme Court might play in gun control was a key draw for the protest.

“We believe that the federal government has a very important role to play in preventing gun violence and there is no reason the Supreme Court should not understand that the Second Amendment says ‘well regulated,’” Kykendal said.

More: Brett Kavanaugh is President Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court

Related: These six senators could make or break President Trump's Supreme Court nominee

Another protester, Nancy Ross, said “We just can’t disturb the balance,” noting that she doesn’t want a court full of liberals or conservatives.

Ross said she hadn’t protested until Trump took office, but has been to several demonstrations in the last few years. “Trump is just way over the bounds - he needs to be impeached,” she said.

Kavanaugh's confirmation was expected to be contentious. Republicans in the Senate are working with a razor-thin 51-person majority. And some GOP moderates, including Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, have expressed concerns about a justice whose confirmation would threaten Roe v. Wade.

Historically, conservative activists have used the courts to galvanize voters. During his presidential campaign, Trump named several potential Supreme Court nominees designed to fit the mold of Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in 2016.

Those names played a crucial role in winning the votes of evangelical conservatives, who might have doubted Trump's unconventional credentials but deeply wanted a Supreme Court justice who would oppose abortion rights.

But in the wake of Trump's nomination, Tanden said, it's the left's turn to use the Supreme Court to fire up voters.

"I think progressives are going to match — if not surpass — conservative furor around the issue of the judiciary," she said.

A look at Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh President Donald Trump announces his nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court of the United States. 01 / 06 President Donald Trump announces his nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court of the United States. 01 / 06

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com