Florence weakened to a tropical storm overnight but continues to creep closer to the United States. And where and when it might strike remains a mystery.

Still almost 1,800 miles from the East Coast, the tropical storm remains a week away from a potential U.S. landfall, according to the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center.

After this brief weakening trend, it's forecast to restrengthen into a powerful Category 3 hurricane with 125 mph winds as it nears the U.S.

"It is far too soon to speculate what, if any, impacts Florence may have on the U.S. East Coast next week," the hurricane center said Thursday afternoon.

But in the meantime, waves from the distant storm will soon start to affect coastal communities.

"Regardless of Florence's eventual track, large swells emanating from the hurricane will reach Bermuda beginning on Friday and portions of the U.S. East Coast this weekend, resulting in life-threatening surf and rip currents," the hurricane center said.

Florence had winds of 60 mph Friday morning and was moving west at 7 mph.

Most storms in that region tend to curve away from the United States. But an unusually strong ridge of high pressure could block that path, weather.us meteorologist Ryan Maue said.

"If you live anywhere from coastal Georgia to coastal Massachusetts, start planning now," Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Bettes said.

Winds peaked at 130 mph Wednesday before weakening to 60 mph on Friday. 

More: 'It was just awful' Gordon threatens flooding after storm kills child

More: 'Weather models have flipped the switch': Hurricane season coming to life in the Atlantic

After Florence, at least two other storms are forecast to form in the Atlantic. Either could threaten North America by mid-month. The next two named storms would be Helene and Isaac.

Helene could enter the Caribbean as a hurricane next week, Maue said.

Worst hurricanes to hit the United States
01 / 10
1900 Galveston hurricane-- A large part of the city of Galveston, Texas, is reduced to rubble after being hit by a surprise hurricane Sept. 8, 1900. More than 6,000 people were killed and 10,000 left homeless from the storm.
02 / 10
1926 Miami hurricane--Miami's new drydock shows damage from a Sept. 18, 1926, hurricane.
03 / 10
1928 Southeast Florida hurricane-- A boat sits on the shore of South Lake Drive in Palm Beach. The category 4 hurricane killed about 2,500 people in 1928.
04 / 10
1935 Labor Day hurricane--The wreckage of an 11-car passenger train that was derailed by a hurricane in Sept. 1935 lays on its side in the Florida Keys. The Hurricane Center says no wind measurements were available from the core of this small hurricane, which was a Category 5 storm when it reached the Florida Keys. The storm was blamed for 408 deaths and caused an estimated $6 million (1935 dollars) in damage.
05 / 10
1938 hurricane--An aerial view of hurricane damage in New London, Conn. on Sept. 22, 1938. The hurricane swept the North Atlantic seaboard on Sept. 21, leaving damages estimated at $4,000,000.
06 / 10
1969 Hurricane Camille--The aftermath of Hurricane Camille in Buras, La., on Aug. 20, 1969.
07 / 10
1992 Hurricane Andrew--Rows of damaged houses between Homestead and Florida City, Fla., after Hurricane Andrew tore through the area on Aug. 24, 1992.
08 / 10
2004 Hurricane Charley--Captiva, Fla. resident, Sherrill Sims, right, gets a hug from fellow resident and friend Mary Bates on Aug. 18, 2004, after seeing each other for the first time since Hurricane Charley ripped through the area.
09 / 10
2005 Hurricane Katrina--Jason Davis finds an American flag in a neighborhood area in Biloxi, Miss. on Aug. 31, 2005. Davis lost his house which was completely swept away accept for the front steps in the hurricane.
10 / 10
2012 Hurricane Sandy-- Members of the Duffy family search for belonging in what remains of their home in Breezy Point, N.Y. on Oct. 31, 2012. They found a photo album and a fire extinguisher.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com