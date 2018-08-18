Curacao lures travelers with beaches, bridges and blue liqueur

Eye candy for photographers, the pretty promenade is wildly colorful with eye-catchers like the bright yellow Penha building built on the corner in 1708.

Curacao Tourist Board

A Dutch island in the southern Caribbean, Curacao conveniently sits below the hurricane belt, making it appealing for travelers who can do without the angst of weather delays during the Atlantic hurricane season that continues through the end of November. Seventy miles east of Aruba and 35 miles north of Venezuela, the cosmopolitan island is a melting pot on bold display with a pastel-painted capital city that last year celebrated 20 years as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Vitamin sea

The island hits the beach bull's-eye with 37 sandy strands rimming the coastline. On the west coast, Playa Kenepa is really two beaches; Kenepa Grandi or Grote Knip is the bigger beach and Kenepa Chiki or Klein Knip is the smaller one. One road leads to both where you can bring your own cooler and sample local munchies like crunchy meat-filled pastries called pastechi sold by the snack vendors at the entrance. Klein Knip is the go-to for snorkeling while Grote Knip is the better beach for drawing your own line in the sand. Halfway between the two is a lookout where cliff divers test their skills.

Cas Abao is what beach connoisseurs like to call full-service. On the northwest coast, there’s onsite parking for those with rental cars, changing areas and lockers. A postcard beach with talc-soft sand and denim-blue water, there’s plenty to do like swimming, kayaking and exploring the reefs. There’s a Daiquiri Bar for fruity drinks and a beachfront gazebo for a massage by the water’s edge.

In an upscale neighborhood four miles southeast of Willemstad, Jan Thiel is a hip beach with day beds shaded by coconut palms, restaurants, bars and live bands at night. With calm surf, families who like to snorkel can rent equipment at the dive shop. Less than an hour from Willemstad, Playa Porto Mari is a sandy swath fronting shallow water that is home to coral, colorful fish and sea turtles. Next door to the Sea Aquarium, Mambo Beach is family-friendly with a breakwater that keeps the water calm, even on days with rough surf.

Easy to find with cliffs marking the sides of the cove and fishing boats parked on the sand, Playa Lagun is on the snorkel and dive A-list with sponges and coral plentiful along the cliffs. Near the village of Sint Michiel, Blue Bay comes with powdery sand and a sloping sea floor making it safe for young swimmers. Extras include loungers, water sports and barbecues on Sunday. In the Pietermaai district of Willemstad, City Beach 88 is the only one within the city limits. Popular with travelers staying at the adjacent Scuba Lodge Hotel, sun loungers are complimentary and buckets and bottles are on sale during Happy Hour.

Float your boat

Named after Dutch royalty, five bridges connect three areas of Willemstad: Punda, Otrobanda and Scharloo. Nicknamed the “Swinging Old Lady,” Queen Emma is the star attraction and the only swinging floating bridge in the world. Built in 1888 and renovated in 1939, the pedestrian-only bridge is hinged with diesel-driven propellers so that it can swing parallel to the shore, allowing oil tankers and cruise ships in and out of St. Anna Bay. Pontoon boats support the bridge that sees thousands of people walk across it every day. Connecting Punda and Otrobanda, cafés and restaurants line both sides of the waterfront and at night the bridge sparkles with twinkling lights. While the opening and closing of the bridge takes just a few minutes, those who prefer not to wait can ride the free ferry to the other side.

For cars only, Queen Juliana Bridge towers 185 feet above St. Anna Bay and is the tallest span in the Caribbean. Weighing 3,400 tons, the four-lane bridge opened in 1974 to accommodate oil tankers passing through the narrow harbor.

Walking Willemstad

Willemstad is remarkably easy to navigate on foot. On the east side of St. Anna Bay, Punda — or “city” in the local language Papiamentu — is the oldest part of town, built in the 1600s. Today the cobbled lanes and alleys are full of restaurants, galleries, shops and gabled houses that were painted white until 1817 when the governor ordered them repainted in a palette of crayon colors to combat the glare from the sun. As the story goes, the governor was also part-owner of a paint factory which may have influenced his decision. Eye candy for photographers, the pretty promenade is wildly colorful with eye-catchers like the bright yellow Penha building built on the corner in 1708. On the Punda side of the bridge, there are free maps at the information booth and the big Curacao sign in Wilhelmina Park.

Across the bay from Punda, Otrobanda — or the “other side” in Papiamentu — grew up in the 18th century as a city suburb. You’ll find charming dive bars, discount stores on the main drag called Breedestraat, upscale shopping and dining at Rif Fort, a craft market when the cruise ships are docked and the Museum Kurá Hulanda where the solemn collection of African slave trade artifacts is the largest in the Caribbean.

Not to be missed, Punda Vibes Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. is a spirited cultural festival with folklore shows, jazzy concerts, crafts, dancing on the main plaza, sunset shopping and fireworks over the bay. Pietermaai is a stylish neighborhood worth checking out. Once a residential area, historic houses have been restored and are now boutique hotels, restaurants in airy courtyards, pubs where you can catch a soccer game on TV and Latin swagger bars like Mundo Bizarro, where salsa dance lessons are offered.

Scharloo is home to Street Art Skalo, a project launched in 2016 to revitalize the area.

Melanie Reffes for USA TODAY

Heart of the art

From edgy murals and groovy galleries to cutting-edge artisans, Willemstad is nirvana for art lovers. On a quaint alley in Punda called Windstraat, Chichi Punda is a must-see owned by Serena Israel, who created the original Chichi from chicken wire, paper and glue. Translating to “big sister” in Papiamentu , the dolls are without faces, fingers and toes and one of the most unique souvenirs on the island. Artist wannabees can paint their own Thursday evenings at the shop in Willemstad and also at Serena’s Art Factory on the east side of the island. A few steps from the World’s Best Mojito Bar on a lively street called Columbusstraat, Ecco Bambu is a new store owned by five women who paint driftwood they find combing the beaches.

Not yet trendy but well on its way, Scharloo across the footbridge from Punda looks a lot like Miami’s artsy Wynwood neighborhood. Where the wealthiest Jewish merchants lived during the 1800s and 1900s, Scharloo today is home to Street Art Skalo, a project launched in 2016 to revitalize the area. Explore on your own or take a tour on a three-wheeler called a tuk-tuk to see gigantic murals in empty parking lots, paintings on centuries-old buildings and the National Archives in a forest-green wedding cake-shaped mansion. For an afternoon nosh, bagel burgers at Beyglz are the real deal with bagels flown in from New York. To learn more about the neighborhood’s history, peruse the public library or chat up the locals taking five in the bars.

Rif Fort

Built in 1828 to defend Willemstad from pirates and other enemies, Rif Fort on the Otrobanda side of the St. Anna Bay was also a brothel, police station and prison. Fast-forward to today and the fort now guards shops, bars and restaurants in the Renaissance Mall. With cannons still inside its thick walls, the fort offers bird’s-eye views of the city just over the Queen Emma Bridge. Close to the cruise ship piers, the open-air mall is chockablock with brand boutiques like Swatch, Breitling and Guess, Heinen Delfts Blauw with the largest selection of Dutch blue ceramics on the island, and hangouts like Kandela Cigar Lounge for a fiery whiskey and a Cuban cigar.

Time-honored traditions

Easy to find in a yellow building in Punda, Mikve Israel-Emanuel Synagogue is the oldest synagogue in continuous use in the Americas. Nearly 300 years old, the Jewish place of worship is an architectural jewel with a mahogany interior, brass chandeliers and a sandy floor as a tribute to the earliest Jewish settlers who muffled their footsteps when meeting in secret during the Spanish Inquisition. Although the Jewish population has dwindled in recent years, services are conducted Friday evening at 6: 30 p.m. and Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Open for tours weekdays from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., appropriate dress is encouraged which means no sleeveless clothing for women and button-down jackets for men. The $10 entrance fee includes admission to the Jewish Cultural Historical Museum, built in 1728 as the rabbi’s residence, and the adjacent gift shop.

Nearly 300 years old, the Jewish place of worship has a mahogany interior, brass chandeliers and a sandy floor as a tribute to the earliest Jewish settlers who muffled their footsteps when meeting in secret during the Spanish Inquisition.

Curacao Tourist Board

Eat local

Along the Waaigat Harbor in Willemstad, local boats moor alongside those from Venezuela at the Floating Market, where the captains sell everything from vegetables and fruit to fish and handicrafts. At the end of each day, everything is packed back onto the wooden boats and the vendors sleep onboard. For cheap and cheerful late-night munchies, food trucks do a brisk business dishing up hefty slabs of ribs piled high in takeout containers. For a no-frills meal on wheels during the day, waffle trucks are popular and for a fruity milkshake, there are many colorful Batido trucks around the city. Say cheese and dig into a hefty mélange of sautéed chicken, raisins, piquant peppers and salty olives called Keshi Yena. Baked in a hollowed-out waxy Gouda or Edam shell and served in the shell or plated with plantains, the cheesy casserole was born during the slave trade and today has outgrown those humble beginnings as a menu mainstay in ritzy restaurants and mom-and-pops.

Hot tables

After honing his culinary chops in Holland, chef Heinrich Hortencia is back on the island cooking up a storm in the exhibition kitchen at the Shore on the Santa Barbara Plantation. Fine dining with a Caribbean vibe, service is stellar, the wine list is extensive and the menu impresses with a tangy seafood ceviche, octopus carpaccio, rib eye with rum butter and coconut-y fish stew jazzed up with curry and plantains.

At the oldest hotel in Curacao, The Pen at the Avila Beach Hotel that opened in 1949 and was once home to British politicians is farm-to-fork with an international menu. Signature standouts include fresh tuna and curry drizzled local snapper. Linger awhile for a sunset cocktail at the Blues Bar on the pier, or come for Happy Hour from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. with free snacks.

Open at 8 a.m. for a $5 pancake breakfast and strong Cuban coffee, La Bohème is a find for foodies who like to eat local. Owned by a Chilean family, the menu is as international as the chefs and servers who come from Holland, the Caribbean and South America. In the Punda area of Willemstad, the bistro is popular for people-watching from the tables on the sidewalk and a Venezuelan sandwich called an arepa, a cornmeal patty stuffed with cheese, fish or meat.

On the east side of the island, Landhuis Brakkeput Mei Mei in an 18th-century plantation house is a steakhouse with an outstanding salad bar, pitchers of fruity sangria and daily themes like Salsa Night on Monday, Paella on Wednesday, Lobster on Thursday and Whole Red Snapper on Friday. Check the schedule for performances on the terrace by Buena Vista Social Club trumpet player Igort Rivas. For the kids, there’s a playground and mini-golf course open until 10 p.m.

On the wild side

To see the rugged countryside, head west from Willemstad towards Mount Christoffel, the highest point at 1,239 feet, and Christoffel National Park, where the scene is less crowded than at the tourist meccas at the opposite end of the island. Keep your eyes open along the scenic drive for cactus, gaggles of goats crossing the highway, snack bars serving iguana soup, rock walls built by slaves in the 1700s, and their small houses that are now museums. Within Shete Boka National Park, you’ll find an array of wildlife like barn owls, inlets where sea turtles lay their eggs and big waves up to 40 feet high crashing onto the rocks. Trails to the top of the mountain are suitable for leisurely walkers and experienced hikers. To beat the heat, sunrise Jeep tours are available.

Go for the green

For a heady hit of green rum, the oldest bar in Curacao is also one of the most charming. Along the Bredeenstraat in the non-touristy neighborhood of Otrobanda, Netto Bar has been around for six decades and although it’s a bit worn around the edges, it fills up fast with locals and tourists knocking back shots of green rum called Ròm Bèrdè made bittersweet with orange peels and anise. Decorated with old photos of Dutch royalty who stop by when they’re on the island, the watering hole with the bright red exterior opens early.

One of the most famous liqueurs in the world, Blue Curacao is flavored with the dried peels of the Laraha orange grown only on the island.

Curacao Senior Liqueur

Blue mood

One of the most famous liqueurs in the world, Blue Curacao is distilled in a 19th-century mansion called Landhuis Chobolobo east of Willemstad. Flavored with the dried peels of the Laraha orange grown only on the island and bottled by Senior Liqueur since 1896, the estate is delightful with a cocktail bar, open-air café and gift shop with shelves of flavored liqueurs and chocolates infused with the heady spirit. The only distillery in the world that produces the blue liqueur which is naturally colorless and made blue from added coloring, self-guided tours are free, although die-hards opt for the “Blue Curacao Cocktail Experience” that includes a mixology workshop and two cocktails ($12.50 - $40 per person).

Old-school soul

Once the governor’s mansion, Restaurant Gouverneur de Rouville in Otrobanda is a hot spot not only for the Cuban banana soup and coconut chicken but also for the Motown Soul Bar on the balcony overlooking St. Anna Bay. With a non-stop soundtrack of golden oldies and a tasty selection of bar bites and cocktails like the Caribbean Vibe shaken with Blue Curacao, rum and pineapple juice, the soulful perch is a happy place.

Getting there

A three-hour flight from Miami, American Airlines added Sunday flights from Charlotte through the end of August and will add a third daily flight from Miami on Dec. 19. JetBlue added Tuesday flights from New York’s JFK Airport through Sept. 4 in addition to flights on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. To speed up arrival through the Hato International Airport, you can complete the entry card in advance.

Save the date

• Aug. 30-Sept. 1: Curacao North Sea Jazz Festival is the big summer ticket with a superstar lineup that includes Christina Aguilera, Patti LaBelle, KC & the Sunshine Band and Sting and Shaggy performing together on stage.

• Sept. 26-30: Curacao Pride is a five-day party saluting the LGBTQ community with a Pride Walk, shindigs on boats, drag shows on the beach, White Party at Club Spoonz and the grand parade that starts in Willemstad and struts along the coast.

• Sept. 29-Oct. 6: First annual Curacao Dive Festival is family fun above and below the water.

