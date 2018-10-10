Powerful Hurricane Michael made landfall Wednesday near Mexico Beach, Florida, pulverizing homes, snapping trees and leaving communities underwater.
At landfall, it was nearly a Category 5 storm that smashed records as the strongest ever to roar onto the state's exposed Panhandle.
SAINT MARKS, FL - OCTOBER 10: The Cooter Stew Cafe starts taking water in the town of Saint Marks as Hurricane Michael pushes the storm surge up the Wakulla and Saint Marks Rivers which come together here on October 10, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775240672 ORIG FILE ID: 1048880908
Mark Wallheiser
Although weakening, Michael will continue to rampage through the Southeast on Thursday before racing offshore on Friday.
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Trees lay on the top of a home after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775240672 ORIG FILE ID: 1051843832
Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Michael made landfall as a 155-mph, Category 4 storm, making it the strongest October hurricane on record that hit the U.S. It was also the third-strongest hurricane on record in the U.S., when measured by barometric pressure.
