In my previous USA TODAY column, I mentioned having 10 sources of income. While the responses were overwhelmingly positive, there was one in particular that generated a lot of discussion:

“Paul, that’s great you have 10 jobs but you’re clearly not spending time with your family.”

This comment stung because I pride myself on being family first.

While there are times I leave my family to travel out of town or times when I’m on a project deadline (like for this column) and have to seclude myself in a room, most weeks (40 or more out of the year) include quality interaction with my family. On top of that, I get six to eight hours of sleep a night.

How do I do it?

Three words: Hyperfocus time management.

Here are five important steps I’ve taken to manage multiple income sources, optimize the time I spend with my family and get full nights of rest.

Stop thinking “work/life balance” and start thinking “work/life integration”

Balance literally means equal. However, there’s no such thing in today’s world. We all get 168 hours a week, but between sleeping, errands, chores and commuting, we're hardly left with enough time to “balance” work and life. Especially given the fact that the average small-business owner works more than 52 hours a week. I therefore encourage you to redefine how you look at your work and life.

Don’t think balance but instead think “integrate,” which means to form, coordinate or blend. Create blurred lines between work and life. Know that you don’t only have a few hours in the evening free. Find alternate times to spend with family, exercise, rest and enjoy other activities. For example, I spend the most time with my kids in the morning, I often work out in the middle of the day and take my wife out for dates in the afternoon.

This step won’t create more time in your day, but it will give you a new mindset to approach your time management and leave you less frustrated when you think about why you’re not able to balance.

Make sure your jobs/income sources are symbiotic

This is a critical step. The key to efficiently allocating time to each one of your income sources is to align the management and performance of each. While each of my 10 income sources stands alone, each also builds upon the others. For example, the better I perform as a columnist, the easier it is for me to perform as an author, which helps my performance as a public speaker, and so on. All my jobs are correlated so that effort on one impacts the results of all. The more you align your sources of income, the less total time you will spend and the higher yield you’ll get from each.

Set specific time limits to make key decisions

People have a hard time making decisions. This is especially true for entrepreneurship, where rarely there are black-and-white answers. As entrepreneurs, we’re constantly exploring the unknown and operate in a perpetual state of gray. Therefore, we tend to let decisions linger, and this eats up precious time. According to a 2017 survey by financial services firm Scottish Friendly, 60 percent of us waste more than seven hours a week just contemplating decisions. Worst of all, according to 2008 psychology research, the longer you ponder a decision, the less satisfied you are with it.

Save substantial time and increase your satisfaction by setting strict limits on how much time you allow for decisions. For example, when I go through my email (which is a terrible time drain for nearly all of us), I force myself to determine an action and then act on the email within 60 seconds of reading it. That action could be to send to trash, respond later, respond immediately or something else, but I don’t dither. I have a specific time limit set to make a decision.

Cut out nice but unnecessary

We all have wants and needs. Hyperfocus time management means not only knowing the line between these in your life but having the strength to eliminate the former.

For example, I really like football. I started playing when I was 7 and started watching Sunday and Monday night games religiously by age 10. Despite my admiration for the sport, it is a want not a need.

Now, let me underscore that I’m not passing judgment on sports or any extracurricular activity. I’m simply saying that in my life, my primary needs are to spend time with my family and run my business; therefore I prioritize accordingly. So, about five years ago, I stopped watching and attending football games. I’m so removed from football now that If you were to ask me which teams played in the last five Super Bowls, I wouldn’t have an answer for you because I didn’t watch or read the coverage.

The downside to this type of extreme cutting is that sometimes you feel like an outsider. Case in point, when I bring my sons to the barbershop, I have nothing to add to the sports conversations. The upside, however, is that I’ve added more than 100 hours a year back to my life (from savings of time on watching TV games and attending in person).

Think about all the areas in your life that are nice but unnecessary, and cut them out. You’ll then see you actually have more time to manage your jobs than you think.

Hire a virtual assistant

I believe everyone needs at least two professionals in their life: a therapist (we’ll save that discussion for later) and an assistant. Whether you’re sitting in your parents’ garage brainstorming the next technology unicorn or you’re already running a billion-dollar company, an assistant will help you get more done with your time.

I’ve interviewed several billionaires, and an observation I’ve made is not one had fewer than three assistants (executive, driver, chef, etc). Why do they have so many assistants? Simply put, assistants give them more yield. This billionaire tactic is something we all need to emulate, and the rise of virtual assistants has made getting this critical help more affordable than ever.

I held off getting an assistant for years but now that I have one, I can’t see operating without her. Having the right assistant, who shares your mindset, is like cloning yourself. My assistant handles nearly all of my noncritical tasks so that I can keep my focus where it needs to be – on my family and business.

Paul C. Brunson, the host of USA TODAY's video series "Uncommon Drive," is a serial entrepreneur with three exits and a pioneering matchmaker (yes, he is the real-life "Hitch"). He also is building a school in Jamaica. Follow him on LinkedIn or Instagram for behind the scenes footage and insights from his interviews and travels.

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

