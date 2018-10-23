What riding Amtrak was like in the 1970s
01 / 29
Northbound Silver Star, 1977. This image shows the Silver Star passing through Norlina, N.C., as a lone figure looks on. In 1986 the route of the Silver Star (New York-Tampa-Miami) shifted eastward through Rocky Mount when the rail line through Norlina was abandoned. The depot in the photograph was subsequently torn down. The Silver Star is led by SDP40F locomotive No. 631, wearing the Amtrak Phase I paint scheme introduced in 1972.
02 / 29
Turboclub interior, 1978. In 1976-77, RTL Turboliners were delivered to Amtrak for use on routes serving New York State, including the Empire Service (New York-Albany-Buffalo) and Adirondack (New York-Montreal). All-reserved Club car service – known as Turboclub - featured spacious two-by-one seating, large windows, luxurious velour upholstery and a fold-down table and reading lamp at each seat. An attendant assigned to the car saw to customers' needs.
03 / 29
Amtrak E8 Locomotive No. 284, mid-1970s. The streamlined E8s were originally manufactured by General Motors' Electro-Motive Division between 1949 and 1954. In this photo, the E8 wears patriotic Amtrak Phase II livery and pulls new Amfleet stainless steel single-level equipment. The Amfleet cars, which first entered service in 1975, are still used across the national system, especially on trains east of the Mississippi River.
04 / 29
Amtrak crew members with TurboTrain, 1972. Most likely produced for promotional purposes, this photograph shows a passenger service representative and engineer in new uniforms created by fashion designer Bill Atkinson. The TurboTrain in the background was an articulated, lightweight trainset with gas-turbine propulsion. It was funded by the U.S. DOT in the late 1960s as part of a program to explore the future of high-speed rail service.
05 / 29
New York Penn Station information desk, 1970s. New York Penn Station occupies two full city blocks in West Midtown and is served by Amtrak, New Jersey Transit and Long Island Railroad trains. The original Pennsylvania Station opened to the public in the fall of 1910, but the grand neoclassical station building was demolished in the early 1960s. Approximately 600,000 people pass through Penn Station's concourses every day, making it the busiest rail hub in North America.
06 / 29
Lunch counter-diner/dorm car, 1970s. In 1973, Amtrak refurbished this car, which had been built for the Santa Fe Railway in 1950. It included a crew room at one end, a small dining area with two tables (seen through the glass partitions at the back), a 13-seat lunch counter, and a pantry and kitchen. The vibrant red and purple color scheme was installed as part of Amtrak's efforts to modernize car interiors, and can be seen in other cars from the period. A close look at the price board reveals that coffee cost just $0.10.
07 / 29
Metroclub interior, 1970s. Passenger service representative Tricia Saunders speaks with customers in a Metroliner Club car - known as Metroclub. It featured roomy, individually reclining swivel parlor chairs; there was also a phone booth available to passengers. In her role, Saunders assisted customers on the train and listened to their complaints and compliments regarding Amtrak service. She wears a mini skirt and red jacket, which incorporates the first Amtrak service mark in white along the collar and button band.
08 / 29
North Coast Hiawatha led by SDP40F Locomotive No. 536, 1970s. Here the eastbound North Coast Hiawatha (Seattle-Billings-Chicago) approaches the Bozeman Tunnel located in the Bozeman Pass between Bozeman and Livingston, Mont. The pass between the Bridger and Gallatin mountain ranges is named for John Bozeman, a pioneer who opened a trail linking Laramie, Wyo., and Virginia City, Mont., in 1863. The train includes at least four dome cars Amtrak had purchased from predecessor railroads. Today the only remaining dome car in Amtrak service is a Great Dome car built in 1955 for the Great Northern Railway. During autumn, it can be found on trains, such as the Adirondack, which run through areas known for spectacular foliage.
09 / 29
"Deluxe Dining Car" postcard, 1970s. When Amtrak took over most of the nation's intercity passenger rail services in 1971, the company inherited locomotives and cars from the predecessor railroads. The dining car shown on this postcard was originally manufactured for the Southern Pacific Railroad's streamlined Sunset Limited (New Orleans-Los Angeles), which launched in 1950. It featured hand-painted reproductions of John James Audubon bird illustrations. Many older dining cars were replaced as Amtrak started ordering new equipment in the late 1970s.
10 / 29
Jimmy Carter waves to supporters, 1976. Presidential candidate Jimmy Carter toured the Northeast via chartered Amtrak train in September 1976. For more than 180 years, trains and presidential campaigns have gone hand-in-hand, and Amtrak is proud to have carried many of the nation's modern presidents. According to historians, William Henry Harrison was the first presidential candidate to campaign aboard a train — in 1836. Although he lost that election, four years later he became the first president-elect to travel by train to an inauguration.
11 / 29
Amclub advertisement, 1970s. Amtrak declared 1975 "The Year of Amfleet" for the new single-level cars that began entering service that year. These tubular, stainless steel-clad cars manufactured by the Budd Company are still used on trains around the country, including the frequent Northeast Regional service between Washington and Boston. Amfleet food service cars included an Amclub on one end. It featured wider two-by-one seating that was separated from the rest of the train for a quiet, secluded atmosphere. Club car attendants also provided at-seat food and beverage service.
12 / 29
Passenger service representative talking with customers, 1970s. Amtrak had very few direct employees in its first years. Most functions continued to be contracted out to the predecessor railroads from which the company had taken over intercity passenger rail operations in May 1971. Tricia "Patty" Saunders was hired as one of Amtrak's first employees in April 1971. As a passenger service representative, she assisted customers on the train, listened to their complaints and compliments regarding service and talked about future company initiatives.
13 / 29
Florida poster, 1973. This poster is one of a set of five created by illustrator David Klein for Amtrak. Klein made his name in travel advertising through a fruitful relationship with Trans World Airlines (TWA) during the 1950s and 1960s. For the most part, Klein used bright colors, bold fonts and abstractions of local landmarks to communicate the excitement and discovery associated with travel. The other posters included designs for the East, Southwest, Northwest and Metroliner.
14 / 29
Amtrak Travel Center, 1970s. Early on, Amtrak faced the challenge of informing the public about its services - including routes, destinations, equipment and onboard accommodations. To educate travel agents who sold rail travel, Amtrak used resources including this 27-foot long mobile Travel Center. Inside, one could see train interiors, a slide show, brochures and a dining car setup.
15 / 29
Disney World postcard, 1970s. In the 1970s, Amtrak heavily promoted travel to Florida, famous for its sunny beaches and family-friendly theme parks. Efforts included vacation packages that often combined Amtrak travel with car and housing rentals. Postcards were often sold onboard trains and in stations, or provided as a complimentary gift to sleeping car passengers. Amtrak customers can still easily access Disney World from stations in Orlando and Kissimmee, which are both served by the Silver Meteor (New York-Miami) and Silver Star (New York-Tampa-Miami).
16 / 29
New York Penn Station ticket cesk, 1970s. Although the ticket desk at New York Penn Station has since been remodeled, the station is still as busy as this scene suggests. In January 2016, Amtrak president and CEO Joseph Boardman joined New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to announce a simultaneous procurement for the redevelopment of New York Penn Station and the adjacent James A. Farley Post Office Building. A series of renovations to Penn Station that will improve pedestrian circulation, passenger amenities, and upgrade retail offerings is envisioned. Concurrently, the Farley Building will be transformed to include Moynihan Train Hall, which will become the new primary Amtrak boarding location, as well as dynamic mixed-use development.
17 / 29
Dining car interior, 1976. Dining car attendant Julie Byrne pours coffee for a customer in a dining car that had been refurbished in a contemporary red and purple color scheme. The blue serving pieces on the table belong to what is now called the "Amtrak National" pattern. Customers can still enjoy a good cup of coffee, snack or meal aboard trains. National network trains that cross the country, like the California Zephyr (Chicago-Emeryville), offer sit-down meal service in a dining car.
18 / 29
Dome coach, 1970s. Dome cars allowed for spectacular views of the passing landscape, and perhaps for a bit of conversation with fellow travelers. Customers can still get the upper level viewing experience on national network trains such as the Empire Builder (Chicago-Seattle/Portland) and Sunset Limited (New Orleans-Los Angeles), which include bi-level Sightseer Lounge cars with wrap around windows. On many routes, volunteers from the Trails & Rails program, a partnership between Amtrak and the National Park Service, speak in the lounge about the heritage and natural resources of the areas along the route.
19 / 29
Metroliner service train, 1972. Here a Metroliner Service train crosses the Bush River in northeastern Maryland. The Metroliners were high-speed Budd electric cars designed for use on the Pennsylvania Railroad's busy mainline between New York and Washington. Luxurious interiors and fast running times made the Metroliner Service a viable competitor to regional airlines. After Amtrak took over the service in 1971, frequencies increased to keep up with demand, and trains often reached speeds of up to 110 mph.
20 / 29
Metroliner interior, 1970s. This original illustration was included in "Traveling by Train," a booklet Amtrak produced in its early years to show potential customers the types of seating, accommodations and lounge areas available onboard its trains. The colorful drawing depicts a coach on the high-speed Metroliner Service operated between Washington and New York. A passenger service representative in a red and white top attends to customers' needs. Metroliner Service trains were phased out with the launch of the high-speed Acela Express, which can reach top speeds of 150 mph over current infrastructure.
21 / 29
Red Caps with a baggage handling wagon. In this image from an unknown station, Red Caps move sacks and parcels between the baggage car and depot. Red Caps help passengers with baggage navigate through the station and board the train. Here they wear a jumpsuit introduced in early 1972 as part of a uniform redesign - and of course their trademark red hats. SDP40F locomotive No. 505 is visible and wears the first Amtrak paint scheme introduced in 1972. Since many passenger rail cars were still heated via steam in the early 1970s, the locomotive included two steam generators and a water tank.
22 / 29
Turboliner poster, 1977. The gas turbine RTG Turboliners, based on a French design and capable of reaching speeds of up to 125 mph, were initially introduced on the Chicago-St. Louis route in fall 1973. Over the next few years, they spread to other routes emanating from the Chicago hub. A later version known as the RTL Turboliner was delivered to Amtrak in 1976-1977 for use on services in upstate New York. "You glide down the track so smoothly you can scarcely feel the rails...[while] interiors feature French styling in simple sunny colors," wrote Amtrak.
23 / 29
TurboTrain at Petersburg, Va., 1971. A crowd turns out to witness the experimental United Aircraft TurboTrain during a national tour. The TurboTrain was an articulated, lightweight trainset with gas-turbine propulsion. Funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of a program to explore the future of high-speed rail service in the late 1960s, the TurboTrains were primarily used between New York and Boston until their retirement in 1976.
24 / 29
Unpublished artwork for a poster, 1970s. This artwork was likely influenced by the gasoline shortages of the early 1970s. In response to the energy crisis, Amtrak began a new advertising campaign with the slogan "Save energy—take our car." Customers new and returning would take Amtrak up on its offer, leading to a ridership record in 1974. The artwork also advertises the USA Rail Pass, which allowed travelers to take as many coach trips as they wished in a specified time period. Amtrak still offers the USA Rail Pass for those who want to create their own adventure.
25 / 29
Washington Union Station, 1970s. Completed in 1908, Washington Union Station is a neoclassical landmark in the nation's capital. By the early 1980s, the building was largely shuttered, its fate uncertain until the federal government entered into a public-private partnership to redevelop the station as a mixed use transportation, retail and office center. Today, planning and design is progressing on the Washington Union Station 2nd Century plan, a comprehensive improvement initiative comprised of multiple projects that seek to triple passenger capacity and double train capacity by modernizing and expanding station facilities over the next 20 years.
26 / 29
Ticket jacket with Superliner, 1970s. The cover of this ticket jacket includes the names of various types of equipment and cities served by Amtrak; there is also a line drawing of a bi-level Superliner car. The Superliners were introduced in 1979 to replace cars inherited from the predecessor railroads. Ticket jackets are no longer as common as they once were due to the launch of eTicketing across the national system in 2012. Customers can easily print their tickets at their convenience or use a smartphone to show the eTicket to the conductor.
27 / 29
"Welcome Aboard!" brochure, 1976. "When you enter the world of Amtrak you find out just how smooth and simple traveling can be," declares this early brochure that unfolds to reveal a system map and drawings depicting accommodations and dining services. For the convenience of travelers, car diagrams were also included. Many early Amtrak brochures contain hand illustrations.
28 / 29
"Popular Eastern Trains" brochure, 1973. The covers of this brochure showcase two electric GG-1 locomotives originally commissioned by the Pennsylvania Railroad (PRR) in the 1930s for use on its newly electrified Washington-New York and Philadelphia-Harrisburg rail corridors. Industrial designer Raymond Loewy gave the prototype a sleek, streamlined look that included rounded corners. The GG-1 weighed in at 238 tons and regularly produced 4620 horsepower. Well built and reliable, GG-1s were used by Amtrak to pull trains on the Northeast Corridor until 1981.
29 / 29
"Fun Food Train" children's menu, 1970s. Many early Amtrak menus are decorated with illustrations depicting landmarks along routes. Young travelers could pick their meals from this fun menu with pictures of cartoon animals in bright colors. All meal options went by special railroad-themed names, such as the "Silver Spike" breakfast that included a pancake, bacon and eggs.
GTY 919089024 A FIN TRN USA NY
This file photo from February 2016 shows passengers boarding an Amtrak train at New York's Pennsylvania Station.
Spencer Platt, Getty Images

For years I’ve been traveling to the nation’s capital to represent airline passengers before Congress, the Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration. And I often get there by train. That’s not a punchline or a cheap shot, just a simple recognition that for me – and millions of others who live along the Interstate 95 corridor – Amtrak is the quickest, easiest, least stressful, most productive and often cheapest mode to get from Connecticut to downtown Washington. The same is true in many other communities nationwide.

But like many other riders and consumer advocates, I’ve started to note “airline creep” working its way into Amtrak’s policies, pricing, fees and service. It’s little wonder, since the former CEO of Northwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines is now the CEO of the nation’s train line. So it’s also little wonder those of us who love riding the rails are now asking: Is Amtrak turning into a low-cost airline?

Planes to trains

In July 2017, Amtrak’s board appointed Richard Anderson president and CEO, after he previously served as the CEO of first Northwest and then Delta and oversaw the merger of those two carriers. Three months later former Continental and Northwest executive Tim Griffin was named Amtrak’s chief marketing officer; then an ex-Northwest and Delta officer was tapped as Amtrak’s chief safety officer. Other former Delta execs now head up the “passenger experience” and “product development & customer experience” departments.

More: Amtrak ups its food game for long-haul riders

To be sure, many rail riders no doubt are happy with several recent innovations, including new meal options, upgraded Wi-Fi and even Dunkin’ Donuts coffee onboard. But what’s interesting is that Amtrak has been defining itself as NOT being an airline, even while emulating one. In September 2017, shortly after Anderson’s arrival, the rail line launched a new marketing campaign entitled “Break the Travel Quo” that dissed air travel by touting Amtrak’s ample legroom and freedom to use electronic devices with no “airplane mode.” The campaign took aim at airlines by specifically assailing other travel “rules, restrictions, additional fees and shrinking legroom.” And that drumbeat has continued; just last month Amtrak posted an ad on Facebook touting “2 free checked bags” and “0 middle seats.”

Such advantages are what make Amtrak the travel mode of choice for me and so many others. A report from the Congressional Research Service in September 2017 titled “Amtrak: Overview” found the following: “By some measures, Amtrak is performing as well as or better than it ever has in its 47-year history. For example, it is carrying a near-record number of passengers, and its passenger load factor and its operating ratio are at the upper end of their historic ranges. On the other hand, Amtrak’s ridership is barely growing at a time when other transportation modes are seeing ridership increases.”

However, that passenger load factor – the percentage of occupied seats – has been inching up from the 51 percent mark in last year’s report. The latest stats, which reflect the year to date through July, indicate loads are at 58 percent for both the national network and its crown jewel, the Northeast Corridor. Of course, such news is a paradox, since fuller trains are good news for executives, investors and even taxpayers, but bad news for passengers in crowded train cars. That said, the typical domestic airline cabin is both more crowded and more profitable. Average passenger loads for the domestic airline industry haven’t been below 58 percent since 1977; what’s more, there are no middle seats on Amtrak – yet.

Amtrak interiors through the years
01 / 18
In connection with the start of Amtrak service in May 1971, the company handpicked approximately 1,200 cars from a total pool of 3,000 held by the two dozen predecessor railroads that had handed over their passenger service obligations to Amtrak. Many of these inherited cars wore various paint schemes, which is why these early years are sometimes referred to as Amtrak's "Rainbow Era."
02 / 18
A lot of effort was put into modernizing the cars, as seen in this 1973 image of a refurbished dome-pub car, which had originally been built in 1947 by the Budd Company as an observation lounge for the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad’s Twin Cities Zephyr (Chicago-Minneapolis). As noted in Amtrak’s employee magazine, a “warm but vibrant blend of red, violet and purple sets the basic mood for friendly mingling.” While refurbishing older equipment, Amtrak also began planning for the purchase of brand new stainless-steel single-level and bi-level cars.
03 / 18
The new single-level cars, later known as Amfleet, were based on the design of the Metroliner cars shown here. The Metroliners were used as a prototype due to their popularity among travelers on the high-speed Metroliner service between Washington, D.C., and New York City.
04 / 18
Starting in late 1973, Amtrak ordered the first of what was ultimately 492 Amfleet cars, touting their “Floor tracks permitting variable seat spacing and other configuration changes [that] will allow us to maximize revenue as well as to provide varying interior arrangements.”
05 / 18
By December 1975, the Budd Company produced a finished Amfleet car every working day.
06 / 18
The Amfleet featured five-car configurations, two of which were coaches: an 84-seat version for use on short-distance corridor services and a 60-seat version used on long-distance routes. Shown here is a view into an Amclub, which had two-by-two coach seating on one end, a standard food service unit in the center and two-by-one club car seating on the other end. The club car section, also known as Amclub, was staffed by an attendant who provided at-seat food and beverage service. The other food service cars had coach seating at one end and either tables (Amdinette) or additional coach seating (Amcafe) at the other end.
07 / 18
Here, in spring 1973, members of the Amtrak Design Group – tasked with revitalizing equipment and facilities – examine manufacturers’ prototypes of coach seats recently ordered for many Amtrak routes. The textile pattern on the seat appears quite similar to what was ultimately chosen for the new Amfleet cars.
08 / 18
The first of the new single-level Amfleet cars went into revenue service on Aug. 7, 1975, on the Statesman (Washington-Boston). Four days earlier, Amtrak invited employees and their families on a test run between Washington and Philadelphia to gauge reactions to the car interiors and the ride quality. This ticket not only guaranteed a spot on the train, but could also be kept as a memento of this special trip.
09 / 18
Early advertisements touted the cars’ “dual temperature control system ... plush carpeting ... and wider, more comfortable reclining seats to relax in.” Drop-down tray tables allowed passengers to “... eat, drink or even get some work done, right at your seat.” Seats were covered in a multi-hued, floral-inspired pattern incorporating pink, red and purple.
10 / 18
Amclub seats featured a more subdued red pattern. Here the club car attendant serves customers at their seats.
11 / 18
In 1980, Amtrak ordered an additional 125 Amfleet coach cars and 25 lounge cars – known as Amfleet II – for use on long-distance overnight routes. They are similar in exterior appearance to their Amfleet I predecessors, but include only one vestibule and the coaches were modified on the interior for a more spacious layout. This eye-catching striped material incorporating red, orange, blue and white was used in the new cars and later became standard for Amfleet. The fabric was employed as early as 1979 on refurbished Metroliner cars.
12 / 18
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, as part of the Capstone Program to support the launch of Acela Regional service (later rebranded Northeast Regional), many of the Amfleet cars were refurbished at Amtrak’s Bear Shops in Delaware. Electrical and mechanical systems were overhauled; wheels and running gear renewed; and luggage areas, flooring, walls, lighting and seats upgraded. Important changes were made to the restrooms to ensure accessibility. The current blue color scheme dates from this period; the seat upholstery incorporates touches of yellow and green that catch the eye.
13 / 18
In Amfleet business class cars, which offer customers more legroom, many seats are upholstered in a rich blue fabric with a subtle triangle motif for visual interest. On the Carolinian (Charlotte-Raleigh-New York) shown in this image, train attendant Heber Lopez offers a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage to a customer.
14 / 18
Under the latest Amfleet refresh, the interior color palette will incorporate neutral gray tones, which are already used on the premium Acela Express (Washington-Boston) service.
15 / 18
Under the latest Amfleet refresh, the interior color palette will incorporate neutral gray tones, which are already used on the premium Acela Express (Washington-Boston) service.
16 / 18
Under the latest Amfleet refresh, the interior color palette will incorporate neutral gray tones, which are already used on the premium Acela Express (Washington-Boston) service.
17 / 18
Under the latest Amfleet refresh, the interior color palette will incorporate neutral gray tones, which are already used on the premium Acela Express (Washington-Boston) service. Blue accents in the headrest will appear in Business-class seating.
18 / 18
Under the latest Amfleet refresh, the interior color palette will incorporate neutral gray tones, which are already used on the premium Acela Express (Washington-Boston) service. Blue accents in the headrest will appear in Business-class seating.

'Tracking' changes

I reached out to riders and advocates alike and asked if the rhetoric has matched the experience. Time and again, I encountered Amtrak customers worried about the company’s new direction. Especially since President Donald Trump has called for “drastic cuts” to Amtrak’s budget, with elimination of service to more than 220 cities in 23 states, as I noted here in January in “Eight disturbing travel trends you’ll confront in 2018.”

More: Eight disturbing travel trends you’ll confront in 2018

“The concerns about changes being made under Richard Anderson’s regime at Amtrak are real,” says Charlie Leocha, president of nonprofit Travelers United. “The railroad experience is moving in the direction of airline service.” He’s echoed by Kevin Mitchell, a frequent Amtrak rider and chairman of the Business Travel Coalition: “I believe that Amtrak and its customers are not faring well under the guidance of former airline executives. After the radical consolidation of the U.S. airline industry, the current crop of executives … were schooled in increasing confusing fees and shrinking seats.”

Here’s a summation of the issues that most concern customers who want Amtrak to be an alternative to airline service, not a duplication of it.

• Pricing/discounts. Amtrak recently revamped its standard pricing reductions. As Leocha notes, “Amtrak no longer offers discounts to veterans, students and AAA members, and the minimum age of eligibility for the senior discount was raised to 65 from 62.” What’s more, that senior discount is now 10 percent rather than 15 percent. Instead, Amtrak has introduced temporary reductions, such as a four-day sale for seniors and a three-day sale for students.

Another frequent rider, Lauren from Boston, notes: “My real issue is that under the new CEO, Amtrak, a government entity that receives taxpayer money, is offering large corporate discounts while at the same time cutting back on discounts previously offered to seniors and students.” John M., a rail customer in California, adds, “I’m a veteran and a taxpayer, and my tax dollars help go to Amtrak. But they cut the (veterans) discount. Just when I need it most.”

The rail line also introduced a more complex pricing option in May, by launching 25 percent off on reservations booked 21 days before travel. The three-week advance fare is one of the most common and complex pricing “buckets” employed by airlines.

More: Amtrak Acela leather seat covers to be re-purposed into luxury bags

• Ticketing. Lisa Beth, who travels frequently from New York City to visit family in Baltimore, has indeed seen changes in the last year, and some are positive changes: “I noticed a few months ago they reupholstered the seats and made them much more comfortable, what you would want on an airplane.” But she worries that stricter policies and fees are creeping in, and says, “I remember in the 1980s and 1990s, if I missed a train I would just take the next one. I had complete flexibility. Now it’s gotten more stringent. I noticed recently that if I canceled I could get an eVoucher, but if I wanted my money back I had to pay a fee. I worry that the rules will become even more overly restrictive.” Leocha agrees, stating Amtrak’s cancellation policy is now more “airline-like,” with penalties for most reservations canceled 24 hours after booking.

In addition, these penalties hit riders the hardest at peak travel times, just as the airlines do. As Mitchell points out, “A public, taxpayer-funded service should be cost-based and not discriminatory to those who subsidize it. Would the Internal Revenue Service get away with higher fees for citizens paying online at peak call times?”

• Seat comfort. In July 2017, just as Anderson was taking over, train junkies felt a shiver when they read here and elsewhere that the outgoing Amtrak CEO stated at the National Press Club that seats might start getting tighter: “We are looking at doing some creative things. There’ll be some other things that don’t make it quite as comfortable.” Those remarks prompted Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to urge the rail line not to start on the “slippery slope” of “packing people in like sardines.”

Roomier accommodations on Amtrak was something I addressed here with “Train or plane? Which is the better choice?” and “Tale of the tape: Amtrak is more comfortable than airlines.” I noted Amtrak’s coach seats offer width of 23 inches and legroom “pitch” of 39 inches between seats, and much more in premium classes. Consider that the economy/coach sections of the Big Three Airlines – American, Delta and United – on workhorse Boeing 737s in domestic service offer pitch of 30 to 31 inches and width of 16.6 to 17.8 inches. Amtrak continues to offer much roomier seats, but the stats aren’t on Amtrak.com anymore, and don’t bother asking Julie, “Your Virtual Assistant,” because she’s not saying.

Amtrak Acela leather interiors to be re-purposed into luxury bags
01 / 14
People for Urban Progress (PUP), an Indianapolis-based nonprofit specializing in advancing civic sustainability, has partnered with Amtrak to re-purpose leather seat covers from 20 refreshed Amtrak Acela Express train sets. Instead of heading to landfill, they will be transformed into luxury bags.
02 / 14
Acela Express trains that can reach 150 mph. This makes it the fastest railroad in the Americas, and among the ten fastest in the world. It travels from Washington, D.C. to Boston with stops in Philadelphia and New York and elsewhere.
03 / 14
Amtrak is refreshing the interiors of its current Acela trainsets before the next-generation Acela fleet debuts in 2021. These seat materials from the current Acela trainsets were retired after about 10 years of service.
04 / 14
Here, the Amtrak Acela leather seat parts arrive at PUP facilities. PUP designers had to separate the leather from the foam seat, dry clean the leather utilizing an environmentally friendly process and then cut the leather and sew it together to create each product.
05 / 14
Here, the Amtrak Acela leather seat parts arrive at PUP facilities. PUP designers had to separate the leather from the foam seat, dry clean the leather utilizing an environmentally friendly process and then cut the leather and sew it together to create each product.
06 / 14
PUP designers removed the seats from the leather.
07 / 14
These are the seats after removed from the trains.
08 / 14
All bags are developed and hand-made by the designers at PUP, who also developed the process of re-purposing the seats.
09 / 14
All bags are developed and hand-made by the designers at PUP, who also developed the process of re-purposing the seats.
10 / 14
PUP designers spent time in prototype meetings.
11 / 14
PUP designers work on the bag protype.
12 / 14
The first launch of the Amtrak Collection designed by PUP includes slate blue luxury leather bags. The collection has totes, backpacks and a dopp kit. Approximately 2,500 bags are expected to roll out in small-batch releases during the next 10 to 12 months.
13 / 14
These women are carrying passenger totes from the Amtrak Collection.
14 / 14
This woman is carrying passenger totes from the Amtrak Collection.

• Seating policies. Several riders have noted Amtrak offers another big advantage over the airlines: more liberal seating rules. As one mother of two young children notes, “I wouldn’t want assigned seats when I’ve got my kids with me.” In fact, some customers suggest that just as Amtrak has Quiet Cars popular with business travelers, there should be dedicated zones at no cost for travelers with special needs, seniors and families with young kids. There’s no question this would be a huge improvement over airline travel, since the DOT has failed to implement a 2016 congressional mandate for domestic air carriers to allow families with children under 12 to sit together at no additional cost.

Beth also loves the ability to get up and move around on a train – even the ability to move seats entirely: “Last week there was a woman on Bluetooth conducting a conference call right next to me. So I finally got up and moved. You can’t do that on an airplane.” Obviously switching seats won’t be an option if passengers are given designated seats. For those who question if this scenario is likely, it’s worth noting that in May Amtrak announced an assigned seating option for First passengers on Acela trains.

More: Amtrak now offering assigned seating on Acela first class

• Baggage. Currently, the rules for what you can tote onboard Amtrak are much more liberal than any airline’s: Each passenger is allowed two personal items at 25 pounds each and two carry-ons at 50 pounds each, for a total of 150 pounds. Technically, there are restrictions on overweight bags and excess bags, but even the most frequent rail travelers can’t recall much enforcement.

But some frequent riders quoted on social media and rail blogs are worried the train line may tinker with this key advantage it has over airlines. As one notes: “The good thing is, you can fit your bag over your seat on Amtrak the way you can’t in an airplane. It would be really bad to start having fees for bags.”

A good barometer will be if Amtrak begins enforcing its existing baggage restrictions. As one anonymous rider in Chicago says, “It’s mission creep. Like changing the rules on the (Guest Rewards) program.” This customer noted Amtrak recently ended its partnership with Starwood Hotels.

Time will tell ... 

The next year may well determine how all those former airline executives intend to reshape Amtrak. Leocha believes the elimination of customer service agents at some stations is an ominous sign. “We are seeing the worst of airline customer service issues being introduced to the railroad experience,” he says. “The Amtrak Board of Directors and Congress have the final say on these changes, unlike the airlines where changes are made by executives with the needs of investors put squarely in front of the needs of consumers.”

Amtrak passenger cars from the 1970s to today
01 / 48
All aboard! Shortly after the start of operations on May 1, 1971, Amtrak handpicked approximately 1,300 cars from a total pool of 3,000 held by the two dozen private railroads that had turned over their passenger services to the new company. Most were either constructed of, or sheathed in, stainless steel, which meant lower maintenance costs. Amtrak soon began a program to refurbish and paint the cars in its red, white and blue color scheme. These cars prominently display the inverted arrow, Amtrak’s first service mark.
02 / 48
Early promotional material showcased the types of cars that could be found on Amtrak trains, such as this drawing of a tavern lounge. Amtrak noted that its “informal atmosphere” was perfect for “a relaxing drink, a snack and perhaps a game of cribbage or bingo.”
03 / 48
Aboard the Montrealer (Washington-Montreal), the cozy “Le Pub” tavern-lounge was a key attraction for skiers during the winter season – especially for “après-ski” festivities. Amtrak described Le Pub as a “dimly-lit, romantic cocktail lounge ... where you can gather with new friends and old acquaintances ...” Stories abound of late-night sing-alongs around the piano. Today, the Vermonter (Washington-St. Albans, Vt.) still provides access to top Vermont ski spots.
04 / 48
The North Coast Hiawatha (Chicago-Billings-Seattle) carried this "ranch-dorm" car that included a diner section seating 23 customers (shown here), a counter with eight seats, dome seating for 24 and a crew quarters. It was originally built by the Budd Company in 1956 for use on the Denver Zephyr (Chicago-Omaha-Denver) operated by the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad. Complementing the Western "chuck wagon" theme are wall panels by sculptor Lorn Wallace depicting roundup activities out on the range.
05 / 48
When the steward plays the chime, it’s time to dine. This ex-Southern Pacific, three-quarter dome-lounge car was retired by 1981. Today, Amtrak has one dome car, originally built by the Budd Company in 1955 for the Great Northern Railway, that is especially popular with fall foliage watchers in the East.
06 / 48
Amtrak refurbished this dome car with new tables and chairs, which were upholstered in vibrant shades of purple, orange and pink. In the distance is a staircase leading up to the seating area under the dome, which allowed all-around views of the passing landscape; there is also a piano for entertainment in the back.
07 / 48
Travel whet your appetite? While relaxing in a lounge car in summer 1977, you could have ordered from this menu, which offered sandwiches, snacks and beverages; a full meal could be enjoyed in the dining car. Turkey on whole wheat was $1, while a cup of piping hot coffee cost $0.30. The café car is still one of the most popular places on the train and carries a variety of snacks and beverages from leading brands. Last year, Amtrak introduced Dunkin’ Donuts coffee on trains in the Northeast.
08 / 48
The Metroliners, introduced in 1969, were high-speed Budd electric cars designed for use on the Pennsylvania Railroad (PRR) between New York and Washington. Luxurious interiors and fast running times made the Metroliner Service a viable competitor to airlines. Under Amtrak, which took over the Metroliner Service in 1971, frequencies increased to keep up with demand. In this photograph, Metroliner car No. 816 still sports the logo of Penn Central (successor to the PRR), indicating it was likely taken soon after Amtrak began operations.
09 / 48
Metroliner snack-bar coach No. 856 and club car No. 886 show off the bold, graphic paint schemes Amtrak introduced in the late 1970s. At that time, the company began refurbishing and reconfiguring the cars - electrical components were moved from the underside of the floor to a new compartment on the roof.
10 / 48
This image shows the interior of a Metroliner club car - known as Metroclub. The first class Metroclub had roomy, individually reclining swivel parlor chairs; there was also a phone booth available to customers. A service attendant provided food and beverage service at one's seat. A close equivalent today would be first class on Acela Express (Washington-Boston), where customers enjoy premium amenities, spacious two-by-one seating, complimentary onboard food and beverage services and access to ClubAcela lounges at major stations.
11 / 48
Starting in late 1973, Amtrak ordered the first of what were eventually 492 modern, single-level Amfleet I cars. Manufactured by the Budd Company, the tubular, stainless steel, all-electric cars were designed to reach speeds of up to 125 mph. They began to enter service in 1975, and about 450 cars are still used today, particularly on routes east of the Mississippi River. Here F40PH locomotive No. 211 leads the northbound Minute Man (Washington-Boston), which is largely made up of gleaming new Amfleet I cars.
12 / 48
Early advertisements touted the Amfleet’s “dual temperature control system ... plush carpeting ... and wider, more comfortable reclining seats to relax in.” Drop-down tray tables allowed passengers to “ ... eat, drink or even get some work done, right at your seat.” The club car section shown here, also known as Amclub, was staffed by an attendant who provided at-seat food and beverage service.
13 / 48
This poster referenced the oil shortages of the late 1970s to promote travel on Amtrak. Rushing out of the medicine bottle is a train led by F40PH locomotive No. 215, dressed in the Phase II paint scheme introduced in 1975. The train is made up of then-new Amfleet cars. According to the most recent U.S. Department of Energy data, Amtrak is 30% more efficient than traveling by car and 8% more efficient than domestic airline travel on a per-passenger-mile basis.
14 / 48
This colorful promotional button marked the introduction of modern new RTG Turboliners on the Chicago-St. Louis route in 1973; they later spread to other routes out of Chicago. Amtrak initially leased two French ANF gas-turbine T 2000 RTG "Turbotrain" trainsets, which could reach speeds up to 125 mph. "You glide down the track so smoothly you can scarcely feel the rails ... [while] interiors feature French styling in simple sunny colors,” Amtrak enthused.
15 / 48
In 1976-77, Amtrak introduced the modern gas-turbine RTL Turboliner trainsets for use in upstate New York on the Empire Service (New York-Albany-Buffalo) and Adirondack (New York-Montreal). They were modified from the earlier RTG Turboliners to include American couplers and standard 480 volt head-end power. The RTLs were also equipped for third rail electric operation so they could access Grand Central Terminal, which Amtrak served until 1991 when it consolidated all New York City services at Penn Station.
16 / 48
Ticket, please! Amtrak promoted the RTL Turboliners for their "smooth, quiet ride in an air-conditioned, entirely carpeted interior (walls and ceilings as well as floors).” The all-reserved first class Turboclub car, unlike the coach shown here, featured spacious two-by-one seating and "luxurious velour” upholstery, as well as a dedicated attendant who saw to the customers’ needs.
17 / 48
Amtrak’s famed Auto Train crosses Neabsco Creek south of Woodbridge, Va., on its daily, 855-mile run between northern Virginia and central Florida. It’s the only passenger train in the U.S. to transport customers and their motor vehicles (car, van, motorcycle, SUV, small boat, jet-ski or other RV). Amtrak launched the Auto Train in October 1983, and it is considered the longest passenger train in the world when counting its auto-rack rail cars. The service has used bi-level Superliners since 1996, so this image showing single-level equipment, including dome cars, likely dates to the 1980s.
18 / 48
The daily Broadway Limited (New York-Chicago) took its name from an earlier train operated by the Pennsylvania Railroad. It is shown passing over the famous Horseshoe Curve, completed in 1854 west of Altoona, Pa. Led by F40PH locomotive No. 366, the train is made up of a variety of pre-Amtrak sleeping, dining and baggage cars, as well as more modern Amfleet coaches. The Amtrak Broadway Limited was discontinued in 1995, but customers can still experience the curve aboard the daily Pennsylvanian (New York-Pittsburgh).
19 / 48
Many of Amtrak's early sleeping cars had 10 Roomettes and 6 Double Bedrooms, and were commonly known as "10-6 Sleepers." Roomettes such as the one shown here in 1983 were intended for one person. They included a chair, toilet and washing facilities; the bed folded down from the wall. Amtrak car No. 2463 was originally built by the Budd Company for the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad in 1952. Known as the Silver Dale, it was used on the American Royal Zephyr (Chicago-Kansas City). The last pre-Amtrak sleeping cars in the passenger car fleet were retired in 2001.
20 / 48
Introduced in October 1981, Metroliner Express Service built on the trusted Metroliner brand; by only stopping at Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York City, the trip time was brought under three hours – which Amtrak capitalized on for this advertisement aimed at business travelers. By early 1982, the original Metroliner cars were removed from Metroliner Service and replaced with Amfleet coaches and AEM-7 locomotives. Metroliner Service was gradually phased out after the launch of the sleek, high-speed Acela Express (Washington-Boston) in 2000.
21 / 48
The Amfleet I cars Amtrak ordered in 1973 were based on the design of the popular Metroliner cars. The Amfleet cars came in five configurations, including the Amcafe shown in this photo. Weighing in at 110,000 pounds, the Amcafes included a food service counter in the center of the car and seating for 56 customers.
22 / 48
Amtrak ordered the Amfleet II cars in 1980 for use on overnight trains. Built by the Budd Company at its Red Lion Plant in northeastern Philadelphia, the 125 coaches and 25 food service cars were similar in exterior appearance to the earlier Amfleet I, but were modified for a more spacious layout and had larger windows. The food service cars had a cafe counter in the middle; one end had tables and booths, while the other featured the informal lounge seating shown here. This area now features booth seating too, and is a great place to hang out and meet other travelers.
23 / 48
The bi-level Amtrak Superliner, whose layout was inspired by the popular Santa Fe Railway "Hi-Level" cars, entered the development and design phase in 1973. The Empire Builder (Chicago-Seattle), whose route is shown on the bottom of this poster, was the first train to feature full Superliner service in October 1979. To mark the occasion, “Champagne was offered to adult passengers ... and buttons and other souvenirs were distributed.” Superliners are still found on most overnight trains that depart from Chicago, including the City of New Orleans (Chicago-Memphis-New Orleans) and the Southwest Chief (Chicago-Albuquerque-Los Angeles).
24 / 48
Time for some Zzzzzzs…The Superliner family bedroom (left), shown in its original upholstery, has a sofa and two reclining seats that convert to beds and two upper berths that fold down from above. Located on the lower level of Superliner sleeping cars, a family bedroom can sleep two adults and two children. A roomette (right) has seats that convert to a single bed and a berth that pulls down from above.
25 / 48
A good night’s rest: Humorous illustrations depicting the insides of the new Superliner cars were used on menus in 1979-1980. This one shows a sleeping car with bedrooms and roomettes. The former have private, self-enclosed restrooms with toilet, sink and shower, while passengers in the latter share restrooms and showers on the lower level that are located near additional baggage storage.
26 / 48
The 284 bi-level Superliner cars were built by Pullman Standard at a plant in Hammond, Ind. The order included 102 coaches, 48 coach-baggage cars, 25 café/lounge cars, 70 sleepers and 39 diners. Built to be pulled at speeds up to 100 mph, the cars measure 85 feet long, approximately 10 feet wide and 16 feet high. This Superliner stainless steel car shell would eventually be outfitted with two-by-two seating, carpeting and curtains along the windows.
27 / 48
The upper level of a Superliner coach features seats in a two-by-two configuration, while the lower level, shown here, includes seating, restrooms and mechanical equipment. Today, Superliner coaches are known for their comfortable reclining seats with ample legroom; travelers also have an individual fold-down tray, reading light and 120v electric outlet. Best of all, there’s no middle seat!
28 / 48
In this 1980s image, a young traveler gazes out the windows of a Superliner Sightseer Lounge car while listening to the hits on his Walkman. The Sightseer Lounges have an upper level with generous wrap-around windows perfect for taking photos of the landscape. Comfy sofas and chairs mean you can relax with a sketchpad, play a game of cards or talk with fellow travelers; if you’re hungry, head downstairs for a snack in the café.
29 / 48
Today you can go to the lower level of a Superliner Sightseer Lounge car to pick up a snack or beverage – café seating is located at the bottom of the stairs. When the cars first rolled off the production line at Pullman Standard, they included a small piano lounge across from the café. Cozy seating was arranged around an electric piano, and decorative panels depicted aspects of railroading.
30 / 48
In the late 1980s - early 1990s, illustrator Nathan Davies created a series of imaginative travel-themed graphics for use on timetables, postcards, posters and more. Based on the desert landscape depicted, complete with towering rock formations, flowering cacti and what might be a desert pocket gopher, the train shown is probably meant as a general representation of the Sunset Limited (New Orleans-San Antonio-Los Angeles) or the Southwest Chief (Chicago-Albuquerque-Los Angeles), which offer travelers breathtaking views of southwestern desert landscapes.
31 / 48
This image of the Desert Wind (Ogden-Las Vegas-Los Angeles) from the early 1980s gives a broad overview of Amtrak’s then-existing passenger car fleet. The train includes two locomotives followed by two single-level cars Amtrak had purchased from the predecessor railroads, a single-level Amfleet car first introduced in 1975, a 1950s bi-level Hi-Level car purchased from the Santa Fe Railway and at least four bi-level Superliners that Amtrak introduced in 1979. The equipment wears the Phase II red, white and blue paint scheme introduced in 1975.
32 / 48
We’ve been working on the railroad ... In this view from the late 1970s or early 1980s, employees at Amtrak’s Beech Grove, Ind., heavy maintenance facility perform maintenance and overhaul work on a variety of cars that the company had purchased or leased from predecessor railroads. Amtrak bought the Beech Grove shops from the Penn Central Transportation Company in April 1975. Today, more than 500 skilled employees continue to rebuild and overhaul various cars and diesel locomotives used across the Amtrak system.
33 / 48
In 1982, Amtrak laid the foundation for development of a new single-level, long-distance car – later known as the Viewliner – to replace older equipment. The Budd Company, which had produced the popular Amfleet cars in the mid-1970s, manufactured prototype car shells for two sleeping cars and one dining car. Here the dining car shell is shown at Amtrak’s Beech Grove, Ind., heavy maintenance facility in March 1986, waiting for employees to install the interior modules, wiring and car systems.
34 / 48
As Amtrak explored the development of high-speed rail in the early 1990s, it leased two European high-speed trainsets for testing in the Northeast: the German Intercity Express (ICE) and the Swedish X2000. The equipment was also displayed in cities across the country, such as this exhibit of the X2000 at Red Wing, Minn., in July 1993. Designed and built by Asea Brown Boveri, Inc. for the Swedish State Railways, the X2000 was tested by Amtrak because it could travel at higher speeds than conventional trains on existing track. Red Wing is served twice a day by the Empire Builder (Chicago-Seattle/Portland).
35 / 48
Here the westbound California Zephyr (Chicago-Denver-Emeryville) passes near Granby, Colo. This image clearly shows a transition in Amtrak’s paint schemes: the P42DC locomotives wear the bold Phase III livery, introduced in 1979, while the bi-level Superliner passenger cars wear the more subdued Phase IV scheme introduced in 1993. The California Zephyr is considered one of the most beautiful train trips in North America, taking customers across the Great Plains and high into the Rockies and the snow-capped Sierra Nevadas.
36 / 48
In 1995, Amtrak received the first of 50 new Viewliner sleeping cars intended for use in the East where tunnels and other infrastructure are too low for the bi-level Superliners. This promotional image shows an accessible bedroom, which can accommodate up to three adults and includes a sofa with seating for three, an upper and lower berth for sleeping, and a wheelchair accessible restroom with sink, vanity, toilet and shower. The Viewliners are known for their two rows of windows, which create a bright and airy interior.
37 / 48
Capitol Corridor trains in central California generally employ bi-level "California cars" with a distinctive blue, orange and gold paint scheme. Conductor Ralph Copeland looks down the platform before signaling the engineer to depart the station. The conductor is responsible for the safe movement and operation of the train, the collection of tickets and the conduct of the operating and on-board service crews. “Most of the people, especially on the early trains, I see every day," says Copeland. The Capitol Corridor route is primarily financed in partnership with the State of California and is managed by the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority.
38 / 48
Amtrak inaugurated the Pacific Surfliner (San Luis Obispo-Los Angeles-San Diego) in 2000 to replace the San Diegan, started by the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway in 1938. The name change was a way to rebrand the service after an intense period of investment that included refurbished tracks and stations, new cars and increased frequencies. The trains’ bi-level California Cars wear a distinctive silver and blue livery, and they welcome surfboards! The Pacific Surfliner is primarily financed through funds made available by the State of California and is managed by the LOSSAN Joint Powers Authority.
39 / 48
The newly branded Amtrak Cascades service debuted in 1998. Funded in partnership with Washington State and Oregon, multiple daily frequencies connect Seattle and Portland, with service as far north as Vancouver, B.C., and south to Eugene, Ore. The Amtrak Cascades features sleek, European-style, articulated trainsets designed by the Spanish firm Patentes Talgo SA. They use passive tilt technology to produce a smoother ride. One of the highlights of the journey is a visit to the bistro car, which features products grown and made in the Pacific Northwest.
40 / 48
A Piedmont train heads south from the Raleigh, N.C., station on its way to Charlotte. Out of sight is the busy Boylan Wye, a crucial piece of railroad infrastructure where lines owned by CSX, Norfolk Southern and the North Carolina Railroad meet. Amtrak operates the Piedmont trains under contract with the state, which also owns the refurbished equipment. The distinctive livery, which incorporates red, white, blue and gold, echoes the colors of the state flag. The locomotives are named for cities along the route; No. 1797, shown here, is known as the "City of Asheville."
41 / 48
In July 2010, Amtrak awarded a contract to CAF USA to manufacture 130 new single-level, long-distance cars – including sleeping and baggage cars – intended for use on eastern routes like the Lake Shore Limited (New York/Boston-Chicago). Work continues in Elmira, N.Y., and parts have been sourced from more than 120 suppliers in 25 states. Known as Viewliner II, the stainless steel cars are supplementing the existing fleet to support growth across the national passenger rail system.
42 / 48
New Viewliner II baggage cars can now be found on most Amtrak overnight trains – replacing equipment dating to the mid-20th century. In addition to providing space for luggage and Amtrak Express shipments (small package and less-than-truckload shipping), the baggage cars include bicycle racks. In collaboration with cycling advocates, Amtrak has increased the number of trains that offer carry-on and trainside checked bicycle service – allowing you to take the train to your next biking adventure!
43 / 48
The famed Auto Train transports customers and their motor vehicles. Once at the Auto Train stations in either Lorton, Va., or Sanford, Fla., passengers drive through a vehicle gate, receive a claim-check number which is also affixed to their vehicles, and then proceed to the loading area. Customers continue on foot into the station with their overnight luggage while the vehicles are video-documented and driven into the bi-level auto carriers, which are split up onto several parallel tracks. By choosing Priority Vehicle Offloading, you can ensure your vehicle is one of the first offloaded from the train.
44 / 48
Amfleet coach cars used in the East and Midwest feature comfortable reclining seats with ample legroom, fold-down trays, individual reading lights and 120v electric outlets. Many trains offer complimentary Wi-Fi to help you stay connected to work and home. The coach car also has plenty of room for dogs and cats up to 20 pounds for trips of up to seven hours. Pet reservations are available for most trains on a first-come, first-served basis, and each customer may book one pet.
45 / 48
Amtrak is investing in an extensive overhaul of the interiors of its Amfleet I cars. First introduced in 1975, the more than 450 Amfleet coach and cafe cars are found on popular trains including the Northeast Regional, Carolinian and Illinois Service. Through a close study of customer feedback, the Amtrak design team zeroed in on a crisp, modern look and cleaner restrooms. Refreshed coaches such as this one include brand-new seat cushions, carpeting, LED lighting and flooring in restrooms.
46 / 48
Intended to compete with airlines for travelers in the Washington-New York and New York-Boston markets, the Acela Express trains entered service in December 2000. Each of the 20 trainsets includes five coaches and a café car between power cars at each end, and can reach top speeds of 150 mph. Here an Acela Express train exits the Union Tunnel east of Baltimore Penn Station. Measuring 3,410 feet long, the tunnel was completed by the Pennsylvania Railroad in 1873.
47 / 48
Acela Express offers hourly downtown-to-downtown service between New York City and Washington, D.C., and intermediate cities, as well as many convenient round-trips between New York and Boston. Customers enjoy superior comfort, upscale amenities and polished service whether they’re working at a conference table, relaxing in the Quiet Car or having a bite to eat in the cafe. Since its launch in late 2000, Acela Express has carried more than 49 million customers.
48 / 48
In Oct. 2017, Amtrak revealed the exterior paint scheme for the 28 next-generation high-speed trainsets that will replace the equipment currently used to provide the premium Acela Express service. Amtrak has contracted with Alstom to produce the next-generation trainsets, which will provide 40 percent more trains, one-third more passenger seats with the same personal space and high-end comfort, more service, better amenities and a smoother ride. All trainsets are expected to be in service by the end of 2022.

Bill McGee, a contributing editor to Consumer Reports and the former editor of Consumer Reports Travel Letter, is an FAA-licensed aircraft dispatcher who worked in airline operations and management for several years. Tell him what you think of his latest column by sending him an email at travel@usatoday.com. Include your name, hometown and daytime phone number, and he may use your feedback in a future column.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com