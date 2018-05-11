Happy Election Day 2018. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up for grabs, while in the Senate, 35 of the 100 seats are on the ballot this year. Republicans will retain their majority in the Senate, polls suggest, but if Democrats take control of the House, they will have powers necessary to investigate Trump on issues ranging from his unreleased tax returns to potential financial ties to Russia and generally make Trump’s life miserable. Here are the key Senate and House races to watch as the day heats up.

But first, don't forget to snap a selfie with your "I voted" sticker for the 'gram. It could win you a dream vacation. Just don't photograph your ballot if you live in a state where that's illegal.

How things are looking so far

Voting isn't always easy. While Homeland Security officials said there were no major problems during Tuesday morning votes, some areas weren't so lucky. In Arizona, a polling location had been foreclosed the day before, locking ballots inside. Multiple voting machines were reported down in Georgia. In parts of North Carolina, humidity knocked out machines.

Need a break from politics? This is for you

• Election fatigue is real. Maybe aliens are, too? A new Harvard paper suggests a mysterious object speeding through space could be an alien probe.

• Need to Netflix and chill from politics this evening? Here are all the new movies and TV shows on streaming sites like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon.

• Is your 401(k) balance above average? In a good sign for retirement savers, the average account balance just reached a record high of $106,500.

Back to the election: You still have time to vote

Check out what time your polling place closes at Vote.org's Polling Place Locator. The locations usually close between 6 and 9 p.m. local time.

The record Senate Democrats wouldn't want to celebrate

Senate Democrats could break a record in the midterm elections, but it might not be one they want: Since the nation started directly electing senators in 1914, the House has never flipped control without the winning party gaining seats in the Senate. Although House Democrats headed into Tuesday with the wind at their backs, Senate Republicans looked to add to their slim 51-49 majority. The reason? Democrats are defending 26 of the 35 seats on the ballot, including 10 in states won by Donald Trump.

How to follow results

Results could come fast or take hours, days or weeks. Each polling station sends results to a county administrator. From there, results go to the state agency charged with verifying them; in many states, that's the Secretary of State. You can follow results at USATODAY.com/elections to see how these midterms shake out.

Lastly, Wednesday is a great day to be nice

Results of the midterm elections might be met with gloating, anger, frustration or worse, no matter what side wins. Keep it cool in the workplace. (Actually, all places.) This human resources expert offers tips for building workplace cultures where interactions can take place in a climate of tolerance, acceptance and civility.

The Short List is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. It was brought to you by editors Emily Brown and Ashley Shaffer.

