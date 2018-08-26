WASHINGTON -- Sen. John McCain will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, a rare honor bestowed on only 31 people in 166 years.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the decision of congressional leaders from both parties Sunday, calling McCain "a great American patriot, a statesman who put his country first and enriched this institution through many years of service."

McCain died Saturday evening after a year-long battle with brain cancer. He was 81.

No dates were announced for the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, and McConnell said details would be provided in the near future. The McCain family is planning funeral arrangements, to include a full-dress service at Washington National Cathedral and burial in the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Md.

The last person to lie in state at the Capitol was Sen. Daniel Inouye, president pro tem of the Senate, who died in office in December 2012. Others have included 11 U.S. presidents dating back to Abraham Lincoln; two vice presidents; six other members of Congress; three military leaders, and the unknown soldiers from World Wars I and II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

The Rev. Billy Graham earlier this year became one of four people who have lain in honor at the Capitol, which is different from lying in state. Also included in that list were civil rights leader Rosa Parks and two Capitol police officers killed on duty.

Full list: Lying in State or in Honor

