JPMorgan Chase next week will unveil You Invest, a new service that lets investors up to 100 free trades within a year. It's the latest move in a trend toward lower-priced investment trading options.

JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase will unveil a new online trading service next week that lets investors make up to 100 free trades within the first year.

The move by the nation's largest bank – in the works for three years – is just the latest development in the dynamic online investing landscape that includes apps such as Robinhood, which offers commission-free trades.

Current JPMorgan Chase customers, 47 million of whom bank online or on the mobile app, will automatically get access to the new service You Invest next week within the Chase mobile app and on the bank's website.

In the first year, all customers, including newcomers who download the bank's app, will get 100 free trades of stocks or exchange-traded funds (diversified funds that trade like stocks). After the first year, free trades will become permanent for those who maintain appropriate balances, the bank says. For instance, customers with Premier-level bank accounts totaling $15,000 will get 100 free trades annually.

Users can open a You Invest account in minutes and the service will tutor them in how to invest, with the bank's equity research on about 1,200 stocks among the resources.

The trading service may appeal to millennials, many of whom are looking to begin investing. In its initial pilot phase with thousands of current customers, those who opened You Invest accounts were 15 years younger than the average Chase-advised investor, says Jed Laskowitz, CEO of You Invest.

New mobile-centric investors are another target for the service, he says, and about 90 percent of those in the pilot period had not yet invested with Chase, while 40 percent opened up accounts on the mobile app.

"We know that the reality of starting investing actually cuts across age and that there are some who haven’t started to invest, they have been overwhelmed by it ... or they don't feel they could afford it," said Kelli Keough, the bank's global head of digital wealth management. "You Invest is meant to help break down those barriers so that more people can start to invest, regardless of age."

The bank's chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon foreshadowed the potential for a free trading service with automated investment advice two years ago, giving a nod to Amazon's bundled services.

Since then, the competition to attract online investors has led to lower fees from major players such as Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab, which now charge $4.95 for online stock trades and ETFs, and micro-investing upstarts such as Robinhood, which four years ago launched with free stock purchases.

News of JPMorgan's entrée into the online trading marketplace drove several current players' shares down, with E-Trade (ETFC) shares off 3 percent midday to $59.39. Charles Schwab (SCHW) shares were down 2 percent to $50.37, and TD Ameritrade (AMTD) fell 5.7 percent to $56.70.

"We expect this action to heighten the already intense competitive environment in this area," said Catherine Seifert, director of financial institution research at CFRA Research, in a note to investors. She kept a buy opinion on E-Trade and a strong buy opinion on Charles Schwab.

JPMorgan's entrenched status – half of all U.S. homes (about 60 million) do business with the bank – make it an obvious choice for those looking for new ways to invest, Laskowitz says.

"There are customers out there who may not want to trust their credentials or their money to an app of the month," Laskowitz told CNBC, which broke the news about the impending You Invest launch. "We're thinking about what's right for our customers, helping them get invested, and stay invested and diversified."

