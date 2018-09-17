Judge Brett Kavanaugh

AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON – Brett Kavanaugh's lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court is in the hands of the 51 Republicans who control the Senate – and possibly a moderate Democrat who could be persuaded to cross party lines to vote for the embattled nominee.

A significant number of Republicans have raised concerns about Christine Blasey Ford's charge that Kavanaugh assaulted her when they were in high school, prompting the Senate Judiciary Committee to delay a scheduled Thursday vote on his nomination and call for both Ford and Kavanaugh to testify at a public hearing Monday.

"Anyone who comes forward as Dr. Ford has done deserves to be heard," Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said Monday evening.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

Here's a look at how different factions of senators are handling the situation:

Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski

Maine Sen. Susan Collins and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski are two of the most moderate senators in Congress and have voted with Democrats on key issues, which made them top targets for the left after Kavanaugh’s nomination. Both have been pounded with ads from outside groups urging them to vote against his nomination.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Before the allegations surfaced, neither had said which way they’d vote on Kavanaugh, but both had raved about his qualifications. On Monday, both said Kavanaugh and Ford should testify before the committee under oath.

“I need to see them and listen to their answers to the questions in order to make a decision,” Collins told reporters.

Murkowski said Ford should be heard and Kavanaugh should have "the opportunity to respond under oath as well.”

Professor Ford and Judge Kavanaugh should both testify under oath before the Judiciary Committee. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) September 17, 2018

Republicans have a narrow 51-49 majority in the Senate and need at least 50 votes in order for Kavanaugh to be confirmed. If all other Republicans support Kavanaugh – which before the allegations appeared to be the case – the GOP would still need at least one of the two centrist senators, assuming no Democrats cross party lines.

Retiring Republicans

Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee and Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake were the first to call for the Judiciary Committee to delay the vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination until after Ford has been heard from.

Flake said Monday he won't decide how he'll vote until Ford and Kavanaugh have testified. He called the charges disqualifying, if true.

Jeff Flake tells reporters he's entirely undecided now on the Kavanaugh confirmation. Next Monday's hearing will be decisive, he said.



`I am going to wait for the hearing,' he said. `Obviously these are serious charges. And if they're true, I think they're disqualifying.' — Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) September 17, 2018

Both Corker and Flake are retiring at the end of this term and have been two of the most critical voices of President Donald Trump and his administration. However, they're both more conservative than Collins and Murkowski. And until the allegation surfaced, both were expected to support Kavanaugh’s nomination. If both were to vote “no,” the nomination would fail.

But before the full Senate considers Kavanaugh's nomination, the Judiciary Committee must vote. Flake is a member of that panel, where Republicans have an 11-10 majority. No Democrat on the committee is expected to vote for Kavanaugh, so if Republicans want to send him to the Senate floor with a favorable recommendation, they all need to vote "yes."

The nomination could still proceed if Flake voted against Kavanaugh in committee, but it would likely be labeled as unfavorable.

In this Jan. 25, 2018 file photo, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington.

J. Scott Applewhite, AP

Mitch McConnell

The majority leader has made it his mission to get conservatives on the court and has been working diligently to place Kavanaugh on the bench before the Supreme Court session starts Oct. 1.

Speaking on the Senate floor Monday afternoon, the Kentucky senator accused Democrats of introducing the charge at “the 11th hour” in a final effort to sink the nomination after dozens of opportunities to bring it up. Pointing out that Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the allegations, McConnell did not call for additional hearings. Instead, he said he has “great confidence” in the way Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley is handling the situation.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L) makes brief remarks before meeting with Judge Brett Kavanaugh (R) in McConnell's office in the US Capitol, in Washington, DC, on July 10, 2018. President Donald Trump nominated Kavanaugh to succeed retiring Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy.

CHIP SOMODEVILLA / POOL, EPA-EFE

Chuck Grassley and Judiciary GOP

Grassley initially set up phone calls with Kavanaugh, Ford and committee staff Monday to glean more information. But Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the committee’s top Democrat, pushed back, saying that “staff calls aren't the appropriate way to handle this."

Grassley criticized Democrats for not participating in the calls, but later agreed to hold the public hearing Monday "to give these recent allegations a full airing."

Grassley and other committee Republicans questioned the timing of the charge, accusing Feinstein and the Democrats of withholding the information until right before the vote was about to take place. Democrats have responded that Ford asked that her confidentiality be respected and she didn’t come forward until after the information was leaked.

President Trump delivers remarks alongside Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski during a meeting with Senate Republicans to discuss health care legislation at the White House on June 27, 2017.

Michael Reynolds, European Pressphoto Agency

Republican women

There are no Republican women on the Senate Judiciary Committee but they're still in the spotlight because of the nature of the allegations. Besides Murkowski and Collins, however, none of the four other female GOP senators seemed eager to take a position Monday. Iowa's Joni Ernst, Nebraska's Deb Fischer, West Virginia's Shelley Moore Capito and Mississippi's Cindy Hyde-Smith did not tweet about Kavanaugh. And most did not respond to a request for comment.

Capito said through her spokesman that both Ford and Kavanaugh should be given a chance to share their accounts publicly with the Judiciary Committee.

Caught in the Senate hallways by the progressive political action committee American Bridge 21st Century, Ernst said sexual assault is disqualifying for a Supreme Court nominee "if they can prove it."

Ernst and the other GOP women had been complimentary of Kavanaugh before the allegations surfaced.

"He nailed it!" Hyde-Smith tweeted after Kavanaugh's weeklong confirmation hearing ended Sept. 7. "Now we can look forward to a Committee vote and then getting him confirmed by the full Senate. #ConfirmKavanaugh."

Republicans in competitive races

Hyde-Smith, who became the first woman to represent Mississippi after she was appointed this spring to replace former Sen. Thad Cochran, will first face the voters in a November special election. She's one of three Republican senators on the ballot this fall who are not considered shoo-ins, according to the University of Virginia Center for Politics. The others are Nevada Sen. Dean Heller and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Heller is the most vulnerable of the three and the National Abortion Rights Action League wasted no time Monday in increasing the pressure on Heller to oppose Kavanaugh.

"Senator Heller, what more do you need?" the group asks in digital ads that began Monday.

And Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen, who is challenging Heller, said that if Heller still has "no reservations" about confirming Kavanaugh, "then he isn't listening to Nevadans."

Heller's "no reservations" comment came after meeting with Kavanaugh in July. He said Monday that it's important for Ford to share her information with the Judiciary Committee.

"Given the gravity of this appointment and this accusation, I would hope that all senators, regardless of party, will work with Chairman Grassley in good faith," Heller said.

Dr. Ford’s account is credible, it should be taken seriously, and I agree with the bipartisan calls for an immediate and thorough investigation before moving forward.



If Senator Heller still has “no reservations” about confirming Judge Kavanaugh, he isn't listening to Nevadans. — Jacky Rosen (@RosenforNevada) September 17, 2018

Swing Democrats

There are three Democrats who voted for Trump's first Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, who would allow Republicans to lose a few votes on Kavanaugh if they back him. But all three – Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Joe Donnelly of Indiana – are in tough re-election battles and could face a revolt of the Democratic base if they vote for Kavanaugh.

Heitkamp said Monday that the Judiciary Committee should thoroughly investigate the allegation, including allowing both Ford and Kavanaugh to testify.

"It takes courage for any woman to speak up about sexual assault," Heitkamp tweeted, "and we need to respect Prof. Ford by listening to her and hearing her story."

Donnelly called the allegations serious and said the committee should hold off on the originally scheduled Thursday vote.

Manchin said Ford deserves to be heard and Kavanaugh deserves a chance to clear his name.

"I hope they will be given the opportunity to do that as quickly as possible," he tweeted.

Professor Christine Blasey Ford deserves to be heard and Judge Kavanaugh deserves a chance to clear his name. Both have said they are willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee and I hope they will be given the opportunity to do that as quickly as possible. — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) September 17, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com