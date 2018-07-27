Procter & Gamble's Gillette razor brand has an unexpected new rival: Kroger, which is launching a new house brand line of razors and grooming products.

Kroger announced the new line, Bromley's For Men, on Wednesday. It features premium razors and replaceable blades, shaving accessories and skincare.

The Bromley's collection includes razors with interchangeable 7-blade, 5-blade or 3-blade cartridges. Related skincare products include a pre-shave prep wash exfoliator, charcoal-infused daily cleanser, shave cream, post-shave balm, and a daily moisturizing lotion with SPF 15 (sun protection factor).

More: P&G promises mega 'factory of the future' as it shuts down old sites

More: Beyond Meat goes beyond burgers with scientifically engineered plant-based sausage product

More: Kroger establishes digital HQ in Downtown to house 1,000 jobs

The new line is an expansion of Kroger's formidable private-label business that generates a sixth of the company's total sales or more than $20 billion a year. The nation's largest supermarket chain, which also operates Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer, Ralphs and other stores, has ramped up house brands in the past 15 years to entice budget-minded customers.

For P&G, the launch comes at a time when its legendary razor brand is already under siege by low-cost and online competitors nipping at its once prohibitively dominant market share.

Kroger has launched Bromley's For Men shaving and skin care products as part of its growing line of private label items.

Provided

In the past two years, P&G has been forced to slash razor prices and launch its own online subscription service to counter digital rivals Harry's and Dollar Shave Club.

Kroger's product could be a real additional threat.

While P&G has dealt with cheap, house-brand competitors for decades on all its products, Kroger's house brands are tiered. The grocer offers budget products, but also premium house brands, including the Private Selection label.

For example, premium brand Simple Truth commands more than $2 billion in annual sales and is one of the factors that has put organic grocery chains on the defensive.

"Bromley's For Men offers a complete, customizable grooming experience because Kroger knows it shouldn't be complicated or expensive," said Robert Clark, senior vice president of merchandising.

Procter & Gamble through the years

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com