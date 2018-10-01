L.A., NYC restaurants with Las Vegas outposts
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is a hub for famous outposts of eateries with cult followings.
New York City chef David Chang opened his 13th Momofuku location at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on January 10, 2017. Find it on the second floor of the Boulevard Tower.
Chang collaborated with opening executive chef Michael Chen on a menu of noodles, meat and seafood share plates, steamed buns and more fare with Korean, Japanese and American influences.
Next door, Christina Tosi's Milk Bar serves its creative, indulgent sweets.
Milk Bar's infamous crack pie, compost cookie, milkshakes and birthday cake (or birthday cake truffles) are all available.
New York-born Blue Ribbon Brasserie opened at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on June 8, 2017.
Bruce and Eric Bromberg's 19th Blue Ribbon features signature dishes like the fried chicken, and dishes that are exclusive to this location.
Los Angeles' breakout breakfast sandwich hit, Eggslut opened in The Cosmopolitan on June 10, 2016.
Indulge in epic egg sandwiches like The Guacho comprising seared wagyu tri-tip steak, chimichurri, red onions, seasoned arugula and an over medium egg on a warm brioche bun.
New York's Lower East Side speakeasy, Beauty & Essex opened at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in May 2016.
Beauty & Essex features chef Chris Santos' inventive share plates like Short Rib Mac n Cheese.
New York's Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer opened at The Venetian Las Vegas on December 30, 2017. The outpost features the restaurant's first CrazyShake™ Bar.
While named for its burgers and brews, Black Tap draws lines for its virally shared, over-the-top milkshakes.
MR CHOW dates back to 1968 in London, and opened two NYC locations (in 1979 and 2006) and a Malibu location (in 2012), before its Vegas debut at Caesars Palace in December 2015.
MR CHOW serves swanky Chinese fare like Ma Mignon, a filet mignon recipe from 1975. Beijing Duck is served tableside, and dessert and champagne arrive by trolley.
Carbone opened its first location outside of New York City's Greenwich Village on the promenade level of ARIA Resort & Casino on October 19, 2015.
Carbone's trademark Italian dishes, such as Lobster Fra Diavola, Spicy Rigatoni Vodka and Veal Parmesan, are served in stunning blue, red and private dining rooms.
New York institution Rao's opened a Las Vegas location at Caesars Palace in 2006, and a Los Angeles location in 2013.
Rao's iconic Italian fare is recreated perfectly, from famous meatballs to bone-in veal chop parmesan.
Brooklyn's landmark Grimaldi's pizzeria has expanded to five Las Vegas locations and 50 across America. The first Vegas outpost opened in Green Valley's Richmar Plaza in 2009.
Grimaldi's is known for its coal-fired brick oven pizza with a signature tomato sauce, handmade mozzarella and house dough made fresh daily.
New York's legendary Carnegie Deli opened at The Mirage in February 2005 and is the lone location after the original closed in 2016.
Carnegie Deli's overflowing sandwiches, plus pastrami and corned beef cured in house, are available fresh here.
Wolfgang Puck's flagship restaurant Spago opened in West Hollywood in 1982. The Las Vegas outpost opened in The Forum Shops at Caesars in 1992. The original location moved to Beverly Hills in 1997, and the Vegas location will be reimagined in the Bellagio this spring.
Spago is known for unique pizzas, pastas and California fare. Visitors can't miss the House-Smoked Salmon pizza with dill crème fraîche, chive and salmon caviar.

Las Vegas is a hub for celebrity chefs from around the world, and a hot spot for outposts of already successful restaurant concepts — namely from Los Angeles and New York City, arguably America's best food scenes.

These alternative locations often offer easier reservations, more dining space, accessibility along the Strip, and signature dishes in addition to exclusive specials. In the cases of New York's highly exclusive Rao's and hidden Beauty & Essex, landing a table is much easier in Las Vegas. And there are more options than ever.

This week, MGM Resorts International announced that L.A. chef Roy Choi will debut a Koreatown-influenced restaurant concept at Park MGM this year. “We are building this place ... to welcome new friends around the world to the culture, personalities and amazing food experiences born on the streets of L.A.,” says the Kogi BBQ creator and California restaurateur.

Get info, buy tickets: Martha Stewart Wine & Food Experience hits Vegas Oct. 13

In the last two years, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas alone added five concepts with cult followings from the two coasts; and in December, The Venetian Las Vegas welcomed Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer's first CrazyShake Bar. Even Wolfgang Puck's timeless (L.A.-born) Spago will debut a new look at the Bellagio this spring.

Browse the photos above to take advantage of famous L.A. and NYC eateries' Vegas outposts on your next visit.

Las Vegas' 2017 restaurant openings
Bavette’s Steakhouse & Bar opened in Las Vegas on November 13 as part of the Monte Carlo’s transition into Park MGM.
A selection of USDA Prime beef includes dry-aged ribeye, served along traditional sides like Brussels sprouts and truffle mac and cheese.
Primrose opened at the Monte Carlo Hotel and Casino, which will become Park MGM, in September.
The restaurant takes inspiration from the South of France, with dishes from chef Bryce Shuman like this Garden Vegetable Spread with pea hummus and crudités.
Canter's Deli opened in Tivoli Village on September 28, with a second Vegas location coming to The LINQ Promenade.
The famous Los Angeles deli serves up sandwiches like this Corned Beef Rueben with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and house Russian dressing on grilled rye.
Fast-casual chain Burgerim opened off-Strip in September.
Burgerim lets customers build their own burgers with a variety of customizations available.
8oz Korean Steak House opened off-Strip in July.
The Korean menu features wagyu boneless short rib.
Tropicana Las Vegas opened Robert Irvine's Public House on July 27.
The celebrity chef's pub fare menu features salads, sandwiches, burgers, pizza and mains like this Tomahawk Ribeye Chop.
Los Angeles' Dirt Dog opened at the Grand Bazaar Shops at Bally's Las Vegas in July.
Dirt Dog specializes in unique hot dogs with all kinds of toppings.
Blue Ribbon Las Vegas opened at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on June 8.
Bruce and Eric Bromberg's 19th Blue Ribbon features signature dishes like the fried chicken, and dishes that are exclusive to this location.
Bandito Latin Kitchen & Cantina opened on June 5 in Las Vegas.
Executive chef Chris Kight serves ceviche, taco samplers and more signature Latin American fare with a strong influence from Mexico. Tortillas, salsas and sauces are made fresh daily.
Chica opened at the Venetian Las Vegas in May.
Chef Lorena Garcia creates Latin fare like this Classic Ceviche with seasonal white fish, Peruvian corn, confit sweet potato, red onions and cilantro in leche de tigre.
The Black Sheep opened off-Strip in May.
Executive chef Jamie Tran serves Vietnamese-American dishes like Braise Duroc Pork Belly with seasonal mushrooms, sticky rice, mustard greens, crunchy “chicharone" and savory hood river cherry sauce.
MB Steak opened at Las Vegas' Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in mid-May.
A 28-ounce Dry Aged Tomahawk from Midwestern ranchers is served with roasted chili rub for two.
Sparrow + Wolf opened in Chinatown in May.
Chef Brian Howard serves seasonal American dishes such as Beef Cheek Bone Marrow Dumplings with a green onion emulsion.
OTORO Robata Grill & Sushi opened at The Mirage on May 1.
Executive chef Fernando Sposato serves Japanese fare, including from a sushi counter and robata grill (pictured).
Chef David Chang opened his 13th Momofuku location at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on January 10.
Chang collaborated with opening executive chef Michael Chen on a menu of noodles, meat and seafood share plates, steamed buns and more fare with Korean, Japanese and American influences.
Zuma opened at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in January.
Zuma serves izakaya-style Japanese fare like this Spicy Beef Tenderloin.
