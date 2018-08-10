Lil Wayne's set at the A3C festival in Atlanta was cut short Sunday when a disturbance sent fans scrambling.

Atlanta police tweeted that, "It appears that someone in the crowd … yelled that they heard gunshots. This caused people at the event to attempt to flee the location." The police said about a dozen people sustained minor injuries from jumping fences and that they are investigating, but that they were “unable to locate any evidence to support claims that shots were fired.”

ABC News reported the rapper was about five songs into his set when the pandemonium broke out.

The performance was being touted as Lil Wayne's first since the release of "Tha Carter V" last month. After the show had been canceled, Lil Wayne tweeted: "Hope everyone at A3C is safe!!"

Hope everyone at A3C is safe!! 🙏🏽 — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 8, 2018

Lil Wayne's representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The two-day A3C Festival and Conference, an annual hip-hop festival, was held at the Georgia Freight Depot.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com