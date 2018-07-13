Attorney General Jeff Sessions, left, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

The Department of Justice announced in a tweet Friday that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will be holding a news conference with a law enforcement announcement the same day. No other details were released, but many believe this could lead to possible indictments.

A similar situation occurred in February 2018, when Rosenstein called an unexpected press conference to announce the indictment of 13 Russian nationals and a Kremlin-linked internet firm on charges that they meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

The president is not free and clear either. President Trump faces at least four allegations of criminal misconduct. He and senior members of his campaign are under investigation for coordinating with Russians to win the 2016 election. There is some question about whether he obstructed justice by engaging in a pattern of conduct aimed at interfering with that investigation and special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

