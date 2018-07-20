Rescue boats are seen on July 20, 2018 at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo. At least 13 people, including children, are dead after an amphibious duck boat capsized on a lake at this tourism hot spot during a severe thunderstorm.

Nathan Papes, Springfield News-Leader via USA TODAY Network

BRANSON, MISSOURI -- The Stone County, Missouri Sheriff's Department is providing updates on the deadly duck boat accident that happened Thursday night.

At least 13 people, including children, were killed when a duck boat capsized on a lake during a severe thunderstorm.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jason Pace said divers found two more bodies early Friday morning as authorities resumed search and rescue operations on Table Rock Lake, raising the death toll from 11 to 13.

The Ride the Ducks tourist boat, a hybrid land and water vehicle, sank with 31 people on board on Table Rock Lake near the Showboat Branson Belle, according to Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader.

USA TODAY is providing LIVE coverage of the 10:00 am ET conference in the player above.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com