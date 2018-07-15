President Donald Trump attends a meeting of the North Atlantic Council during a summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

President Donald Trump and the first lady are arriving at the airport in Helsinki on Sunday ahead of the Trump's first formal summit with Russian President Vladimi Putin on Monday.

Democratic lawmakers have urged Trump to cancel the Putin meeting after a grand jury convened by special counsel Robert Mueller indicted 12 Russian intelligence agents for hacking into the emails of Democratic campaign officials in the 2016 election.

The Helsinki summit comes right on the heels of Trump's visit to the UK where thousands of protesters rallied against the U.S. president and activists set sail to a blimp, dubbed "Trump Baby," that was made to resemble Donald Trump. The president also met with Queen Elizabeth II and later spoke favorably about her, calling her a "tremendous woman."

