Lonely Planet picks the world's most amazing train rides
Bernina Express, Switzerland: We can wax lyrical about the glacier-capped mountains, waterfall-draped ravines, jewel-colored lakes and endless spruce forests glimpsed through panoramic windows on Switzerland’s Bernina Express but, trust us, seeing is believing. Rolling from Chur in Graubünden to Tirano in northern Italy in four too-quick hours, this narrow-gauge train often tops polls of the world’s most beautiful rail journeys. Beyond the phenomenal Alpine landscape, the railway itself is a masterpiece of early 20th-century engineering, taking 55 tunnels and 196 bridges in its stride. The section known as the RhB Albula Line is listed by Unesco World Heritage – and with good reason.
The Rocky Mountaineer, Canada: Clattering across the wild Rocky Mountains along a pioneering 19th-century railroad, this train journey is all at once a geological field trip, a sightseeing adventure and a wildlife safari. It promises cinematic views of Canada’s quintessential mountain landscapes, plus a bevy of engineering marvels, from dizzying bridges to logic-defying tunnels. And with luck you might even spy a bald eagle, a moose or a grizzly bear – and there aren’t many train trips that can promise that, now, are there?
Fort William to Mallaig by Jacobite, United Kingdom: This trip is smug revenge towards Beeching, the man British train-lovers blame for the closure of thousands of supposedly surplus-to-requirement U.K. railway stations and lines during the 1960s. Here, in the Scottish Highlands, wheezing, wondrous steam locomotives from the 1930s or ’40s haul glamorously old-fashioned carriages through a magical middle-of-nowhere without a puff of post-Beeching British Rail austerity in sight. Instead, the view is quite literally storybook perfect: This is the line the Hogwarts Express chugs along in the Harry Potter films, after all. Then there are the superlative- inducing natural assets: Britain’s highest peak, Scotland’s third-biggest body of water and a forest, mountainside, loch-side or seaside panorama to "ooh" over at every turn.
Settle to Carlisle, United Kingdom: England’s Settle-to-Carlisle line has long been synonymous with the fight to preserve beautiful and historic stretches of railway. But this is no heritage line. Proudly part of the British rail network and served by regular mainline trains, the railway enjoys a double life as a frequent host of steam specials and, even rarer, steam-hauled mainline services. Whether you have the whiff of steam in your nostrils or the hard-working growl of diesel- hauled regular trains in your ears, the views from the carriages are pretty much unmatched on the English railway network. Passengers can feast their eyes on mile after mile of magnificent Yorkshire Dales and North Pennines scenery, interrupted only by stations so sweet you would expect to find them pictured on a box of biscuits.
Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland, Wales: Proof that bigger doesn’t always mean better, the Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways are the spiritual home of narrow gauge – lines on which tiny steam locomotives putter through tiny stations and wind among the mighty mountains of North Wales. A trip combining the world’s oldest operating railway company, Ffestiniog, and the U.K.’s longest heritage line, Welsh Highland, can be completed in a day. Passing slate quarries and abandoned mines, passengers can witness how the industrial revolution altered the Welsh landscape forever, while at the same time seeing British nature at its most majestic, thanks to the dark forests, river valleys and windswept summits of Snowdonia.
Mandalay to Lashio, Myanmar: The Myanmar’s colonial-era railways may be creaking under the weight of time, but that’s rather the appeal. The hill railway cutting northeast from Mandalay rattles and shakes across the precarious Gokteik Viaduct, defying the centuries above a seemingly bottomless valley, on its way from the British-era hill station of Pyin Oo Lwin to Lashio, the wartime terminus of the Burma Road. To ride these well-polished rails is to travel through time as well as geography, as colonial bungalows, hill-tribe villages and forest monasteries flash by in a sea of jungle foliage.
Baikal-Amur Mainline (Russia): Here’s a question that would confound even ardent railway anoraks. Which line runs through over 2,500 miles of Siberian wilderness, connects remote settlements where temperatures sink to -76°F in winter and was envisaged as the greatest construction project in the history of the Soviet Union? The Trans-Siberian? Nope, it’s the Baikal– Amur Mainline, better known as the BAM – the rogue sibling of the infinitely more famous railway to the south. Built the better part of a century after the Trans-Sib, the BAM is colder, remoter and traverses scenery that is every bit as spectacular, but its rails are traveled by barely any tourists.
Colombo to Badulla, Sri Lanka: One of many unforgettable things about Sri Lanka is the variety and intensity of the color green. Fortunately for train aficionados, there is no better way to appreciate the country’s full verdant spectrum than an all-day rail journey from urban gardens at sea level to tea plantations in the Hill Country via brain-spinning sensory doses of jungle and forest, paddy field and palm tree, mountain and valley, national parks ... and human habitation too. This is no showcase for speed or high tech, though. Instead, it is a slow case for enjoying one of the most scenic train trips in the world.
Johannesburg to Cape Town, South Africa: The overnight service between Johannesburg and Cape Town crosses the Great Karoo, a mythical desert at the heart of South Africa and its imagination, where tumbleweeds roll down dusty roads and mountains ripple along the horizon. Formerly known as the Trans-Karoo Express, the train leaves Johannesburg’s razor-wire-wrapped suburbs and crosses the northern bush, hurtling across the Karoo as its passengers sleep and the desert stars twinkle, before emerging among the Cape’s breathtaking tapestry of mountains and vineyards. Finally, an air of camaraderie fills the train as it follows the Atlantic coast towards the welcome outline of Table Mountain.
Lima to Huancavelica via Huancayo, Peru: This monolithic two-part Peruvian adventure ushers you through the greatest elevation change of any railway journey in the world: from sea level to nearly 16,000 feet. Prepare yourself to traverse the Andean cordillera, to visit the planet’s second-highest set of tracks and highest passenger railway station, then for the finale of the odyssey, to board Peru’s only remaining non-tourist train to the bewitching city of Huancavelica. In the process, you will pass through one of the most tradition-rich and rural parts of the country, a time-trapped tract of Peru very different from the modern metropolis of Lima from which you depart.
The Beijing to Lhasa Express, China: Linking the futuristic architecture and imperial wonders of Beijing with the dreamlike monasteries and palaces of Lhasa, the Z21 train transports its passengers from the neon lights of urban China to a once-remote land of magenta-robed monks, where the air is heady with the aroma of incense and yak-butter candles. As it chugs westward the train climbs nearly 16,400 feet on its journey to the roof of the world: the Tibetan plateau, where it glides past grazing yaks, fluttering prayer flags, snow-capped mountains and boundless blue skies. On board, passengers slurp noodles and play cards with their bunkmates.
The Centovalli Express, Switzerland and Italy: Often eclipsed by Switzerland’s more famous rail rides, this two-hour trundle from Locarno on the palm-rimmed shores of Lake Maggiore to Domodossola over the Italian border in Piedmont is something of an unsung beauty. Brush up your Italiano to swoon in sync with fellow passengers as the dinky train clatters across 83 bridges and burrows its way through 34 tunnels. The views make for spirit-lifting stuff: waterfalls shooting over cliff faces, hillside vineyards, gracefully arched viaducts, slate-roofed hamlets, glacier-carved ravines and mile after mile of chestnut and beech forests, all set against the puckered backdrop of mountains that are snow-capped in winter.
The Darjeeling Toy Train, India: India’s narrow-gauge steam railways are the stuff of legend, and the bottle-blue Darjeeling Toy Train is the nation’s lead engine. The ride from the Bengal plains to Darjeeling travels past emerald-green tea plantations and precariously balanced, tin-roofed townships, while clouds tumble down the looming massif of Mount Khangchendzonga. Sure, steam engines are now only used for a small section of the route, and most people rumble into Darjeeling by diesel power, but this iconic mountain journey still serves up memories of the Raj, when teatime in Darjeeling was as English as jodhpurs, jungles and pyjamas.
The Ghan, Australia: Cutting vertically across the Outback heart of Australia, straight through the desolate deserts of the Red Centre, the Ghan is one of the southern hemisphere’s most unforgettable train journeys. Inaugurated in 1929, this cross-country train service has provided a vital link between Australia’s north and south coasts, travelling just under 2,000 miles across the country from well-to-do, orderly Adelaide to the tropical, croc-filled creeks of Darwin. Luxurious and legendary, it’s Australia’s elegant riposte to the Orient Express.
The Glacier Express, Switzerland: No wonder the Swiss are a nation of rail fanatics, with such bang-on-time, ludicrously scenic trains. But if they could pick one definitive ride, the honor would surely go to the Glacier Express. This eight-hour journey from ritzy St. Moritz to Matterhorn-topped Zermatt unzips the lovely Alpine terrain in the country’s south, corkscrewing up to wind-battered mountain passes, teetering across 291 bridges and rumbling through 91 tunnels. The slowest express train on the planet, it intentionally moves at a snail’s pace so as to big up those out-of-this-world views of meadows, forest, falls and mountains – all glimpsed through panoramic windows, natürlich.
The Trans-Siberian Railway, Russia: It takes towering ambition to construct a railway across the largest country on Earth. The completion of Russia’s Trans-Siberian route in 1916 made that dream a reality, kindling an infectious passion for train travel between Moscow and the far-eastern port of Vladivostok. Today, the romantic allure of the Trans-Siberian Railway remains undiminished. Connecting some of Russia’s most fascinating cities, spanning mighty rivers and running across mountains, taiga (forests) and vast steppes (grasslands), this is an epic journey. The surprise is that it also provides an intimate insight into Russian culture and hospitality.
La Trochita, Argentina.
Copper Canyon Train, Mexico.
The Sunset Limited, U.S.
Lonely Planet’s new book "Amazing Train Journeys" (Oct. 16, 2018, $25.00) spotlights 60 of the world’s greatest, most memorable routes, as selected by its train-loving travel experts.

Train: Empire Builder. Location: Traveling across Gassman Coulee Trestle near Minot, N.D. Fun fact: During certain months of the year, National Park Service (NPS) guides are onboard the Empire Builder.
Train: Empire Builder. Location: Traveling across Gassman Coulee Trestle near Minot, N.D. Fun fact: The first Empire Builder departed Chicago on June 10, 1929.
Train: Empire Builder. Location: Two Medicine Trestle (East Glacier National Park, Mont.). Fun fact: You can see Glacier National Park from the train as you cross the spectacular Gassman Coulee Trestle.
Train: Empire Builder. Location: Twin Cities. Fun fact: The Empire Builder was named for James J. Hill, founder of the Great Northern Railway.
Train: California Zephyr. Location: Passing through Gore Canyon in the Rockies. Fun fact: The California Zephyr runs daily between Chicago and San Francisco Bay, crossing snowy plains and high mountain ranges.
Train: Auto Train. Location: Ashland, Va. Fun fact: Auto Train is a long-distance train that allows passengers to travel with their personal vehicles including cars, vans, SUVs and motorcycles between Virginia and Florida.
Train: Capitol Limited. Location: Near Cumberland, Md. Fun fact: The Capitol Limited train runs daily between Washington, D.C., and Chicago, following the historic B&O line past historic Harpers Ferry and the Allegheny Mountains into Pittsburgh.
Train: Acela Express. Location: Stamford, Conn. Fun fact: Acela offers high-speed rail service between Boston and Washington, D.C.
Train: Acela Express. Location: Along the Northeast Corridor at Croydon, Pa.
Train: Northeast Regional. Location: Washington Union Station. Fun fact: The Northeast Regional operates daily between Massachusetts and Virginia.
Train: Empire Service. Location: New York State. Fun fact: With service to New York's Finger Lakes region and all the way to Buffalo and Niagara Falls, you're likely to see snow on this route.
Train: Northeast Regional. Location: Heading north from Philadelphia 30th Street Station. Fun fact: The station is one of the busiest intercity passenger railroad facilities in the United States.
Station: Chicago Union Station. Fun fact: Chicago Union Station opened in 1925 and is one of the city's most iconic structures, reflecting the city's strong architectural heritage and historic achievements.
Location: Chicago Union Station. Fun fact: The main physical attraction of Great Hall at Union Station is the 219-foot-long barrel-vaulted skylight that soars 115 feet over the room. Two Henry Hering figural statues tower over the Great Hall, one representing day (holding a rooster) and the other representing night (holding an owl), symbolizing the 24-hour nature of passenger railroading.
Station: Niles Depot. Location: Niles, Mich. Fun fact: Built in 1892, the Amtrak station in Niles, served by Blue Water and Wolverine Service trains, has been used in on-location scenes of several movies including "Midnight Run," starring Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin.
Station: Niles Depot. Location: Niles, Mich.
Station: Illinois Terminal. Location: Champaign, Ill. Fun fact: The Illinois Terminal was named for the Illinois Terminal Railroad, an electric inter-urban line that ran from Champaign, and at one time extended as far as St. Louis.

A look at Amtrak stations through the years
The building of the Panama Canal greatly excited San Diegans, who believed the city was destined to finally grow into a major port as a result of increased shipping. To promote this idea, civic boosters pushed the city to hold the Panama-California Exposition of 1915-16 to celebrate San Diego’s natural, cultural and business strengths. The Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway committed to building a new and larger station – shown here in 1971 – in order to accommodate the expected crowds. Designed by the San Francisco firm of Bakewell and Brown, the depot is noted for its soaring, domed towers and colorful tilework both inside and out. The old “Santa Fe” sign on the roof remains a city landmark.
San Diego is one of the busiest stations in the Amtrak national network, served by two dozen daily Pacific Surfliner trains (San Diego-Los Angeles-San Luis Obispo). The original entrance patio, enclosed by shady arcades and lined with benches as well as potted palms and flowers, was later demolished for a parking lot. By the early 1970s, there was talk of tearing down the depot, but the community rallied to save the building. Rehabilitation efforts followed, including the replacement of the parking lot with a landscaped plaza that recalls the old patio. The Baggage and Freight Building at the north end of the station, along with a modern addition, house a branch of the Museum of Contemporary Art.
Opened in May 1939, Los Angeles Union Station, originally called Los Angeles Union Passenger Terminal, is marked by colorful tiles, shady arcades, fountains and towering palms—the epitome of Southern California glamor. Its colorful Art Deco interiors have served as the backdrop for numerous television commercials and movies. When Amtrak began operations in 1971 – this photo dates to the early 1970s – service had shrunk to just nine trains a day.
Los Angeles Union Station is a bustling intermodal transportation center that welcomes more than 60,000 travelers, commuters and visitors every day. Twenty-eight daily Amtrak trains serve the station, including the Pacific Surfliner service, which hugs parts of the stunning coastline between San Luis Obispo and San Diego, and the Southwest Chief, which offers spectacular views of mountain and desert landscapes as it travels to Chicago.
The Pennsylvania Railroad completed this red brick Queen Anne-style train station in 1887, but the distinctive gambrel roof was constructed in 1905 following a serious fire. Shown here in 1981, it is the third rail station to stand in this general location, with the first constructed in 1837. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania chose Harrisburg as its seat of government in 1812, and the capitol is within walking distance of the station.
Harrisburg is an important transition point between electric train operations to the east and diesel operations to the west. The station, one of the busiest in the Amtrak network, is served by the daily Pennsylvanian (New York-Philadelphia-Pittsburgh) and Keystone Service (New York-Philadelphia-Harrisburg) trains. These services are financed primarily through funds made available by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvanian covers a 444-mile route that passes through the Appalachian Mountains and Pennsylvania Dutch Country and crosses over the famed Horseshoe Curve and Rockville Bridge, the oldest stone masonry arch railroad viaduct in the world.
Behind the brick head house are two historic steel and timber train sheds, shown here in 1981, that employ Fink roof trusses. The first shed was completed in time for the station opening, and the second was built in the late 1890s. They counted as some of the largest of their kind when built. The Harrisburg station complex is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is designated a National Engineering Landmark.
Harrisburg is the western terminus of the state-supported Keystone Service, which includes more than two dozen daily trains connecting the city to Philadelphia, New York and stations in between. In Fiscal Year 2015, the service carried more than 1.3 million customers. Between 2004 and 2006, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Amtrak undertook the “Keystone Corridor Improvement Project” with the goal of improving the 104 mile rail line between Harrisburg and Philadelphia. The completed work allowed for all-electric train service, top speeds to 110 mph and additional train frequencies including express options.
The temporary banner bearing the Amtrak service mark indicates that this scene from Philadelphia 30th Street Station likely dates to the early 1970s. When Amtrak took over operation of the nation's intercity passenger rail system on May 1, 1971, it did not have the time or resources to immediately re-brand all passenger facilities. This ticket desk, since removed, sat between the Main Concourse and North Waiting Room.
Today, the area is open to pedestrian traffic, and the ticket desks are to the right. The original ceiling-mounted clock remains.
Today, the area is open to pedestrian traffic, and the ticket desks are to the right. The original ceiling-mounted clock remains. The station is especially famous for the soaring Main Concourse outfitted in travertine and marble. Amtrak and its partners recently unveiled the 30th Street Station District Plan, which is focused on transforming the station area into a neighborhood full of opportunities for community development, economic growth and improved transportation connections.
The Empire Builder (Chicago-Seattle/Portland), which operates with bi-level Superliner cars, stops at the West Glacier station (originally known as Belton) on the edge of Glacier National Park. Built and expanded by the Great Northern Railway between 1906 and 1935, the depot features rough-hewn siding that gives it a rustic appearance. This image likely dates to the 1980s.
Glacier National Park, known for its lakes, forests and soaring mountains, attracted nearly 2.4 million visitors in 2015. More than 240 national parks and sites are accessible from Amtrak-served communities. The depot now houses a retail shop run by the non-profit Glacier National Park Conservancy, which assures the park experience by providing support for preservation, education and research through philanthropy and outreach.
Designed by renowned architects Frank Furness and Allen Evans, the Wilmington station was completed in 1908. The concourse located under the rail viaduct features exposed steel beams studded with rivets - a powerful industrial and decorative element. The structures on either side of the viaduct are steel-framed with walls of warm red brick, brownstone, and terra cotta. At the corner of Front and French streets is a four-faced clock tower embellished with stone and terra cotta trim. The station was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1976 – about the time this photo was taken.
Amtrak, with state and federal assistance, completed a nearly two year station rehabilitation project in 2011. Crews repaired brickwork and terra cotta, restored windows and doors and improved the platforms and canopies. Inside, contemporary silver and blue finishes play off of the restored grand staircase and its intricate patterned metalwork. The structure was rededicated as the Joseph R. Biden Jr. Railroad Station in honor of the vice president, who as a senator from Delaware often rode the train daily between Wilmington and Washington. Within walking distance is the Amtrak Consolidated National Operations Center, a high-tech facility from which Amtrak national operations are managed.
Windsor depot, erected in 1870, stands about one block east of the Broad Street Green, which has served as the commercial heart of the town since the mid-19th century. Constructed by the Hartford and New Haven Railroad, the depot is dressed in then-fashionable French Second Empire garb, including a mansard roof and elaborate wood brackets carved in high relief. By the late 1960s, the Windsor station was closed and passengers used a small shelter installed on the platform. The town, along with the Greater Hartford Transit District and Amtrak, undertook a full restoration of the depot and freight house soon after this image was taken in 1985.
Today Amtrak customers primarily use the platform. Located on the Amtrak Springfield Line, Windsor is well connected to the spine of the busy Northeast Corridor that runs between Washington, D.C. and Boston. Windsor will also be a stop on the future CTrail Hartford Line, a new commuter service between New Haven, Conn., and Springfield, Mass., expected to launch in early 2018. The depot is occupied by the Windsor Art Center (WAC), an organization that highlights the creative endeavors of local artists, artisans, actors and musicians. By leasing and renovating the depot, WAC has been able to offer art studios for rent, as well as a large classroom available for various courses.
Shown here in 1972, the West Palm Beach depot was built in the Mediterranean Revival style by Harvey & Clarke Architects for the Seaboard Air Line Railroad. It opened with the arrival of the Orange Blossom Special on January 29, 1925. In 1878, the Providencia, carrying coconuts, wrecked on Palm Beach Island, the strip of sea barrier between the Lake Worth Lagoon and the Atlantic Ocean. The resulting proliferation of coconut palms led to the area’s name.
During an extensive rehabilitation project in the early 1990s, skilled workers restored ornamental cast stone elements, exterior masonry, doors and windows and fanciful iron and tile work. In summer 2012, the city planted more than five dozen trees—such as sabal palms, highrise oaks and Malayan coconut palms—around the building and installed seating, further enhancing the romantic architecture. The station is a busy intermodal center served by the Amtrak Silver Meteor (New York-Miami) and Silver Star (New York-Tampa-Miami), as well as Tri-Rail commuter trains and local buses.
Completed in 1908, Washington Union Station is a neoclassical masterpiece in the nation's capital. By the early 1980s, the building was largely shuttered, its fate uncertain until the federal government entered into a public-private partnership to redevelop the station as a mixed use transportation, retail and office center. A restoration completed in 1988 is still cited as one of the nation’s most successful examples of adaptive reuse of an historic structure. This image likely dates to the 1970s.
Approximately 100,000 visitors pass through Union Station each day, whether to catch an Amtrak or commuter train, bus or the Metro, or simply to have a bite to eat and shop. Work recently wrapped up on a three-year project during which the Main Hall received plaster repairs, fresh paint and new 23 karat, 18 gram weight gold leaf. Planning and design continues on the Washington Union Station 2nd Century plan, a comprehensive improvement initiative comprised of multiple projects that seeks to triple passenger capacity and double train capacity by modernizing and expanding station facilities over the next 20 years.
Opened in 1954 to consolidate the city's passenger rail operations in one central facility, New Orleans Union Passenger Terminal features a series of colorful murals depicting the history of Louisiana from the age of exploration through the mid-20th century. This image likely dates to the early 1970s.
The station is adjacent to the Superdome, and it’s only a short hop on the streetcar to reach the French Quarter’s world-renowned shops and eateries. The City of New Orleans (New Orleans-Chicago), Crescent (New Orleans-New York) and Sunset Limited (New Orleans-Los Angeles) whisk you across the country.
King Street Station was constructed in 1906 by the Great Northern Railway. It was designed by the firm of Reed and Stem, which was also involved with the building of Grand Central Terminal in New York City (and many other railroad stations). The soaring clock tower is a city landmark and was inspired by the bell tower on the Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. This image shows the station in the 1970s.
The city recently completed a major station rehabilitation project that included seismic retrofitting, installation of sustainable systems such as geothermal wells and solar panels and restoration of the station's grand public spaces. Visitors are awed by the main waiting room’s elaborate plasterwork ceiling. Passengers can hop on an Amtrak Cascades train to Vancouver, B.C., head east to Chicago on the Empire Builder, or board the Coast Starlight down to California.
Santa Barbara is known for the romantic Spanish-inspired architecture that defines its historic downtown. The 1902 depot, shown here in 1972, features a shady arcade and red tile roof. The city was a major movie-making center during the era of silent film.
With frequent service offered by Pacific Surfliner (San Luis Obispo-San Diego) trains and the Coast Starlight (Los Angeles-Seattle), Santa Barbara is a favorite getaway along the California coast. Visitors come to enjoy the city’s fair weather, charming architecture and beaches. The depot has changed little in more than a century.
The Atlantic Coast Line Railroad built this Mission Revival style depot in 1926. It includes two distinctive, domed towers flanking the entrance and a long, shady arcade. At the station's opening in January 1927, more than 6,000 visitors came to tour the new building. This image from the 1970s shows that the depot had not been significantly altered in its first 50 years.
In June 2015, the city cut the ribbon on a major station rehabilitation project. A fresh coat of paint, based on historic color schemes, gives the building a bright and welcoming appearance, as does lush landscaping. The Orlando station, served by the Silver Meteor (New York-Miami) and Silver Star (New York-Tampa-Miami) is a popular destination for those heading to central Florida's numerous theme parks and attractions.
Amtrak originally served this picturesque Victorian depot, likely designed by well-known architect E. Francis Baldwin and completed by the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad in 1874. This image likely dates to the 1970s.
In 1981, the 400-ton historic depot was moved a few dozen feet south along the railroad to make way for a new intermodal center. The historic building was refurbished for commercial space and now stands amid mature trees where it is visible from the Capitol Limited (Washington-Chicago).
The current intermodal station that opened in 1984 brings together Amtrak’s Capitol Limited, Maryland Area Regional Commuter (MARC) trains, the Washington Metro and local and regional buses. The historic Rockville depot that was moved to build the intermodal station sits just to the right of this image amid the trees. The burial places of F. Scott Fitzgerald, author of The Great Gatsby and other quintessential American novels, and his wife Zelda are only a short walk away.
New London Union Station, shown here in 1971, sits at the head of the Parade, a public plaza where State Street terminates at the Thames River. After an existing depot suffered a devastating fire in 1885, the city’s two railroad providers decided to construct and share a new “union station.” The New York, New Haven, and Hartford Railroad and the New London Northern Railroad ambitiously turned to the renowned Boston architect Henry Hobson Richardson to design a suitable replacement. Opened in 1887, it features a main entryway embellished by a large, wide arch constructed of brick that radiates outward like a sunburst. In the gable, bricks are skillfully arranged to create interesting geometric patterns that provide great visual interest.
By the 1960s, the aging Union Station had become shabby and was threatened with demolition. A band of concerned residents worked to list it on the National Register of Historic Places in 1971, and four years later it was purchased by a group of investors interested in adaptive reuse. Rehabilitation followed, with new owners undertaking another round of work in the early 2000s. The catenary poles and wires that carry the electric current to power trains, seen above, were installed between New Haven, Conn., and Boston in the late 1990s in preparation for the launch of high-speed Acela Express service in 2000. Today the station is a busy intermodal center served by Amtrak, Shore Line East commuter rail, local and intercity buses. Just a short walk away are ferries whose destinations include Long Island’s Orient Point.
Best known for its majestic Great Hall, seen here in 1974, Chicago Union Station is the hub for Amtrak mid-western corridor services and national network trains serving the West. Completed in 1925, Union Station was built through a partnership among four railroads and designed by famed architect Daniel Burnham and his successors. Together with approach and storage tracks, the entire station facility takes up nearly 10 city blocks, with much of it hidden below street level. The Great Hall has a barrel-vaulted skylight that soars 115 feet above the floor. On the east wall, figures represent day (holding a rooster) and night (holding an owl) – a recognition of the 24-hour nature of passenger railroading.
Amtrak is in the process of making numerous improvements to Union Station. These include the opening of a new, expanded passenger lounge, restoration of the Great Hall skylight and the creation of banquet and event space in the former women’s lounge. Amtrak also recently solicited responses to a Request For Qualification (RFQ), the next step toward selecting a Master Developer for commercial elements of Chicago Union Station and neighboring properties. Any proposed development solution will need to integrate successfully with the surrounding West Loop neighborhood.
Erected between 1917 and 1926, Union Depot rose on the approximate site of a previous union station, which had opened in 1881 to consolidate the passenger needs of numerous railroads then serving the city. Union Depot, shown here at the time of its opening, was designed by noted Chicago architect Charles Sumner Frost. He gave it a restrained neoclassical limestone façade with an imposing 150 foot long Doric colonnade. The soaring Great Hall is dressed in light pink Tennessee marble and local Mankato-Kasota stone. Around its edges were ticket offices for the partner railroads, a restaurant, barbershop, soda fountain and other passenger conveniences.
In the early 2000s, St. Paul officials began to contemplate a return of transportation services to Union Depot. Newly-formed Amtrak had shifted all passenger trains to Minneapolis in 1971. The Ramsey County Regional Railroad Authority broke ground on a two year rehabilitation project in early 2011. Work included restoration of historic features, construction of an addition to house transit offices and installation of numerous art pieces. Through the use of environmentally friendly materials and design solutions, the building won LEED Gold certification. Today it is a busy intermodal center served by the daily Empire Builder (Chicago-Seattle/Portland), intercity and local buses and light rail. A new bicycle shop just opened in the depot.
Measuring 300 feet long, the Waiting Room – shown here in the 1940s – can hold up to 3,000 people. Passengers still descend staircases to reach the lower level platform. A barrel vaulted ceiling interspersed with skylights allows natural light to flood the space, while decorative plasterwork features rosettes. Where the ceiling and walls meet, a repeating frieze wraps around the room. Made of creamy brown terracotta, it depicts transportation over time, such as a covered wagon drawn by oxen, an early locomotive pulling carriages and a powerful, more modern steam locomotive racing into the distance.
The Lowertown neighborhood surrounding Union Depot is noted for its vibrant arts community, which includes more than 500 artists working in a variety of mediums. Extensive arts programming attracts people from across the greater Twin Cities. Union Depot features stunning works of art – both large scale and “human” scale – that address themes of history and transportation. It also hosts cultural events throughout the year. On weekends, shoppers and foodies flock to the nearby St. Paul Farmers’ Market where one can find just about any foodstuff—especially locally grown produce and dairy items.
Portland Union Station has been serving the “City of Roses” since 1896. Originally owned jointly by the Northern Pacific, Union Pacific and Southern Pacific railroads, its centerpiece is a soaring clock tower whose neon sign urges the public to “Go by Train.” Between 1927 and 1930, the station's interior received a major redesign. The main waiting hall was completely opened up and Italian marble added to the walls and the floor. Union Station was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975, one year after this image was taken.
Union Station is today a bustling intermodal center anchoring the north end of the downtown Portland Transit Mall, making it easy to access by foot, light rail and buses. From Portland, you can hop on the Coast Starlight (Seattle-Los Angeles) for a ride along the Pacific Coast or take the Empire Builder (Portland/Seattle-Chicago) as it heads up the stunning Columbia River Gorge. Frequent Amtrak Cascades Service, which connects communities from Eugene, Ore., to Vancouver, B.C., features sleek, European-style trains. In the Bistro car you can enjoy fresh, regional cuisine, wine, microbrews, and the coffees Seattle made famous.
The southbound Colonial (now part of Northeast Regional service between Boston and Washington), makes a stop at the Capital Beltway station in the Maryland suburb of Lanham, northeast of Washington, D.C. The train is pulled by an E-60 electric locomotive, which helps date this image to the late 1970s or early 1980s.
The Capital Beltway station was closed in late 1983 when Amtrak and commuter rail moved to a new intermodal facility in nearby New Carrollton also served by Metro trains and buses. Here, a high-speed Acela Express train passes through the station, which is a stop for Northeast Regional trains, the Palmetto (New York-Savannah) and the Vermonter (Washington-St. Albans).

Crossing the Alps on the Bernina Express train
Reproduced with permission from "Amazing Train Journeys," © 2018 Lonely Planet.

