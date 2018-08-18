a Spirit Airlines airplane sits on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

DETROIT – A jury has convicted a Michigan man of sexually abusing a sleeping woman on a Detroit-bound airplane in January.

Prabhu Ramamoorthy, 35, of Rochester Hills faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced in December. If he is ever released, he would be deported to India, federal officials said.

A jury deliberated for 3½ hours Thursday following a five-day trial before finding Ramamoorthy guilty of touching a woman while she was sleeping Jan. 3 on a Spirit Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Detroit.

The 22-year-old woman woke up "to a hand in her pants and noticed that her pants and shirt were unbuttoned," according to the federal complaint. She reported that the man, who was sitting next to her, was shoving his "fingers in her (genitals) and vigorously moving them. When she fully woke up, the man stopped," the complaint said. The woman reported what happened to flight attendants.

Ramamoorthy told an FBI agent that he "'might have" undone the woman's bra and cupped her breast, according to court records. He also indicated that he unzipped her pants part-way, and put his finger into her pants.

"Everyone has the right to be secure and safe when they travel on airplanes," U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said. "We will not tolerate the behavior of anyone who takes advantage of victims who are in a vulnerable position, and we are glad the jury agreed. We appreciate the victim in this case for her courage to speak out."

U.S. District Judge Terrence Berg presided over the trial.

Ramamoorthy is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 12.

