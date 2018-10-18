A man has been rescued after being found trapped in a 100-foot-deep mine shaft Wednesday in a remote area of western Maricopa County, officials said.

The man had been trapped in the mine since Monday, Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said in an initial tweet Wednesday afternoon. The man was alert and talking, Enriquez said in a tweet, adding that a "good Samaritan" had found the man.

Further details about the person who found him were not provided.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Enriquez tweeted another post stating the man had been pulled out of the hole and was being flown to a hospital.

The Sheriff's Office sent rescue crews to the area to retrieve the man at about 2 p.m., after he was found near Eagle Eye Road south of U.S. 60 near Aguila. The area is west of Wickenburg and about 90 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.

MCSO is getting ready to lower a medic into the mine shaft to provide medical attention to the victim who is approximately 100 feet down. Injuries are still unknown at this time. — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) October 17, 2018

