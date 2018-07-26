McDonald's 2018 Rank: 18th 2017 Rank: 17th Parent company: McDonald's Corporation Company headquarters: Chicago, Illinois.

The number of people who have become sick from eating McDonald's salads has grown dramatically in the latest count from health officials.

The number of illnesses linked to Cyclospora-tainted greens from the chain has risen to 286 in 15 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. Eleven of them were hospitalized.

Previously, the count from the CDC was 163 people in 10 states.

But McDonald's CEO told USA TODAY that all the salads that possibly could be tainted have been removed from restaurants and he's proud of how the chain quickly reacted to the outbreak.

As of three days ago, all affected restaurants had been fully replenished with a new supply of lettuce mix, CEO Steve Easterbrook said.

"We addressed it very quickly. Customers always appreciate (that)," he said.

Shortly after customers started falling ill in mid-July, McDonald's voluntarily stopped selling salads at an estimated 3,000 restaurants in 14 states -- Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, Montana, North Dakota, Kentucky, West Virginia and Missouri -- and switched to a different supplier.

Cyclospora's most common symptom is watery diarrhea. The parasite is transmitted through foods contaminated with fecal matter.

Cyclospora infections may take as much as six weeks to be clearly identified, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

