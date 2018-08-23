Within about 24 hours, Michael Cohen has raised more than $130,000 to help in his legal fight.

More than 2,000 people donated to the "Michael Cohen Truth Fund" to help the president's former lawyer and fixer. The effort was started by Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis.

"Michael decided to put his family and his country first. Now Michael needs your financial help – to pay his legal fees," Davis wrote on the page.

He added the fund was a "transparent trust account, with all donations going to help Michael Cohen and his family as he goes forward on his journey to tell the truth about Donald Trump."

It wasn't long ago that Cohen pledged his complete loyalty to Trump, even saying publicly he'd take a bullet for his boss. That relationship crumbled over the last few months, especially after a federal raid of his office, hotel and home in April.

Still, Cohen has gone from being a villain in the public eye to having thousands willingly open their wallets to help him. He's worth millions and has been taped in the past threatening reporters, once telling a Daily Beast journalist to tread "very f------ lightly because what I'm going to do to you is going to be f------ disgusting. Do you understand me?"

Cohen ended up pleading guilty on Tuesday to eight federal charges, including campaign finance violations. While appearing in court, Cohen implicated the president by saying he acted on behalf and at the direction of "the candidate," plainly meaning Trump.

The donations to him vary from small amounts such as $5 or $10 to $100 or $500. One anonymous donor gave Cohen $15,000 on Wednesday.

Stormy Daniels, the porn star who alleges to have had an affair with the president and has been at odds with Cohen, is also crowdfunding to raise money for legal services. Her fight is against both Trump and Cohen, who helped negotiate the hush agreement she is attempting to be freed from.

Her fund has raised more than $585,000 over the months.

