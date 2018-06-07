Two strangers grew closer on a flight to Dallas this week, and nearly every detail of the (possibly) budding romance was posted on social media.

Soon millions were rooting for love. Days later, updates are still coming in.

The story, as told in a viral Twitter thread posted Tuesday by user Rosey Blair, is simple: An exchanged seat put two young, single strangers together on a plane. They talk; they flirt; they pick up their baggage together after the flight.

The commentary from Blair is breathless, culminating in a triumphant "Happy ending!!!!" when she learned the couple lived in the same area.

Some have criticized Blair's post — Vanity Fair cataloged users who thought recording strangers on a plane was "creepy" and an invasion of privacy.

Apparently not among those critics: Euan Holden — the former pro-soccer player who formed half of the couple. He has given multiple interviews and hints about the future of the relationship.

"There's still hope," Holden, who has been dubbed “Plane Bae” by social media, told Good Morning America.

“She’s a very, very, very lovely girl,” he told The Today Show.

"Can’t beat that feeling when you get to see her again," he coyly posted on Instagram on Thursday.

Blair hopes the story inspires others — it's about the possibility of finding love, she wrote on Instagram: "I saw a story unfolding in front of my eyes recently and it filled me with the hope of possibility. ... My perspective is this: open your eyes up to possibility and you may see it all around you."

Holden has tweeted his thanks to social media users for respecting the privacy of "Helen" — the woman he sat next to on the plane.

The updates are rolling in slower now than they were as Blair posted from the flight. Here are some of the highlights from her play-by-play commentary:

Last night on a flight home, my boyfriend and I asked a woman to switch seats with me so we could sit together. We made a joke that maybe her new seat partner would be the love of her life and well, now I present you with this thread. — Rosey Blair (@roseybeeme) July 3, 2018

