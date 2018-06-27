Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. walks into his office on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday, July 13, 2017. McConnell is planning on rolling out the GOP's revised health care bill, pushing toward a showdown vote next week with opposition within the Republican ranks.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP

LOUISVILLE — President Donald Trump celebrated Tuesday's Supreme Court decision as an undeniable win for his travel ban on immigrants from majority-Muslim countries, but the real political victory is claimed by Kentucky's own Mitch McConnell.

And it's clear McConnell is relishing in another close and controversial conservative decision.

Just moments after the Supreme Court decided to uphold the travel ban in a 5-4 decision, the Team Mitch Twitter account posted a picture of him about to shake hands with Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was nominated by Trump and joined the court in April 2017.

Some of the biggest Supreme Court decisions in 2018 almost certainly would have gone the other way if McConnell had not strung out President Barack Obama's final nomination until his term expired, allowing Trump to nominate Gorsuch instead.

"I am proud of my decision ... to let the American people decide who they wanted to appoint the next Supreme Court justice," said a different tweet Tuesday from McConnell's account. "As a result, the Senate confirmed President Trump’s outstanding nominee, Justice Neil Gorsuch.”

With the appointment of Gorsuch, 50, the youngest Supreme Court nominee since Clarence Thomas in 1991, McConnell has delivered critical 5-4 decisions to Trump and conservatives.

"McConnell's gamble on the Supreme Court was one of the greatest policy-shaping decisions in U.S. history," said Steve Voss, an associate professor of political science at the University of Kentucky. "It was risky and it paid off for him."

By taking the seat away from Democrats, Voss said, critical Supreme Court decisions broke conservative instead of liberal, ultimately changing history.

Chris Rowzee, the director of operations for Indivisible Kentucky, an organization that fights for minority voices and democratic values, said she has seen the impact firsthand.

"McConnell essentially withheld Obama's constitutional right to appoint a Supreme Court justice," Rowzee said. "We are concerned for all the minority voices, the people's voices. Just look at the recent decisions with the travel ban and gerrymandering. Those would have been vastly different."

A spokesman for McConnell did not return a request for comment.

There have been eight decisions in 2018 that have ended in a 5-4 split, meaning without Gorsuch they likely would have swung the other way.

Here are just a few high-profile cases in 2018 in which Gorsuch sided with a narrow majority.

Trump's travel ban

In a 5-4 decision released Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump's travel ban against majority-Muslim countries was a legitimate exercise of executive branch authority.

"The proclamation is squarely within the scope of presidential authority," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote. He added that claims of religious bias against Muslims did not hold up against "a sufficient national security justification. ... We express no view on the soundness of the policy."

Justice Stephen Breyer, a Clinton appointee, wrote in one of the dissenting opinions that Trump's publicly expressed anti-religious bias provides enough basis to set aside the travel ban.

Pregnancy clinics don't need to advertise abortion

The 5-4 decision released Tuesday aligned with the court's conservative majority, saying the law that advised California pregnancy centers to inform women about abortions "likely" violates the First Amendment as a form of compelled speech.

"Licensed clinics must provide a government-drafted script about the availability of state-sponsored services, as well as contact information for how to obtain them," said the majority decision written by conservative Clarence Thomas.

"One of those services is abortion — the very practice that petitioners are devoted to opposing."

Gorsuch sided with the majority in National Institute of Family and Life Advocates v. Becerra, saying anti-abortion centers do not need to advertise abortions as an option for women seeking advice.

In the majority opinion, Justice Anthony Kennedy, a Reagan appointee who frequently shifts between the court's conservative and liberal factions, said the law demonstrates the danger "when the government seeks to impose its own message in the place of individual speech, thought and expression."

Justice Breyer read a synopsis of the four liberal justices' dissent from the bench. "If a state can lawfully require a doctor to tell a woman seeking an abortion about adoption services ... why should it not be able to require a medical counselor to tell a woman seeking prenatal care about childbirth and abortion services?" he said.

Gerrymandering

In Abbott v. Perez, a case that analyzed whether the state of Texas unfairly redrew its congressional districts after the 2010 census in way that suppresses minority voters, the Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision that there was no wrongdoing, except in one district where there was an "impermissible racial gerrymander."

"When the congressional and state legislative districts are reviewed under the proper legal standards, all but one of them, we conclude, are lawful," wrote Justice Samuel Alito, a George W. Bush appointee.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, an Obama appointee, said the court was ignoring undeniable evidence that the purpose of the redistricting for all of the districts was racially based.

"It means that, after years of litigation and undeniable proof of intentional discrimination, minority voters in Texas — despite constituting a majority of the population within the state — will continue to be underrepresented in the political process," she wrote.

"Those voters must return to the polls in 2018 and 2020 with the knowledge that their ability to exercise meaningfully their right to vote has been burdened by the manipulation of district lines specifically designed to target their communities and minimize their political will."

Internet sales tax

In a 5-4 decision released June 21, the majority ruled that states can require online retailers with no physical presence in the state to collect and remit sales taxes.

Supporters say it restores to states tax revenue they are owed; critics say it could cause severe harm to small businesses.

"The Internet's prevalence and power have changed the dynamics of the national economy," Justice Kennedy wrote. "This expansion has also increased the revenue shortfall faced by states seeking to collect their sales and use taxes."

Chief Justice Roberts, a George W. Bush appointee known for sometimes bucking the conservative majority, dissented, saying the decision should be left to Congress.

"The burden will fall disproportionately on small businesses," Roberts said. "The court's decision today will surely have the effect of dampening opportunities for commerce in a broad range of new markets."

Voting rights

Ohio did not violate federal law by purging voters who did not confirm their place of residence or did not vote for the past six years, said a 5-4 ruling released June 11.

"A state violates the failure-to-vote clause only if it removes registrants for no reason other than their failure to vote," Justice Alito said. By contrast, he said, Ohio waits six years before removal, following federal law "to the letter."

Justice Breyer, in a dissenting opinion, pointed to an ugly history of literacy tests, poll taxes and other restrictions that he said were designed to "keep certain groups of citizens from voting" too.

