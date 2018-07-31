A glimpse of the Carr Fire, west of Redding, California, near the historic mining town of Lewiston. Firefighters have been setting back burns to consume vegetation under favorable conditions so that it doesn’t burn more intensely later.

Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY Network

REDDING, Calif. – Cliff Allen knows all too well the challenges facing crews battling more than a dozen insatiable wildfires roaring across California that have claimed the lives of four firefighters in less than three weeks.

More than 10,000 firefighters are committed to a months-long assault on blazes fueled by dried vegetation, intense heat, strong winds and even "firenadoes." Allen, president of Sacramento-based Cal Fire Local 2881, battled fires like these for 30 years.

"This is extremely dangerous work," Allen told USA TODAY. "You are talking about 16-hour, maybe 24-hour shifts in areas where the temperature is more than 100 degrees without fire. Add to that the radiant heat from the fire.

"It's all about smoke and sweat and grit."

The state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection – Cal Fire – reported promising headway Tuesday on the most devastating of the blazes: the Carr Fire in and around this city of 92,000. The death toll here is six, including two firefighters. More than 170 square miles have burned and almost 900 homes destroyed, making it the seventh-most destructive fire in state history.

While 10,000 people were allowed to return to their homes Monday, more than 25,000 people remain evacuated. And the fire was only 27 percent contained.

"As you know, this is a monster of a fire we're dealing with," incident commander Bret Gouvea told worried residents gathered Monday at the Redding Civic Auditorium. "We're going to see this through to the end."

"Twin" wildfires are threatening 10,000 homes in counties 100 miles southwest of here. And parts of Yosemite National Park remain closed as firefighters battle a blaze there.

No rain is forecast until at least next week. High temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees for days. The heat pushes air up, sometimes dragging fire with it – a firenado.

Allen says crews prepare for the long haul. Firefighters keep an "out-of-county bag" handy for when the call comes to fight a major blaze, he said. It's at least 10 days of clothes, snacks and other essentials. On the fire line, they wear lightweight, flame-resistant "nomex" gear and carry packs with collapsible emergency fire shelters and plenty of water or sports drinks for when they are away from their truck.

"The intense heat adds to the fatigue factor, and nothing is more important than hydration," Allen says. "That and adrenaline can take you a long way."

The twin fires in Mendocino and Lake Counties, sometimes grouped as one fire by state officials, had burned more than 100 square miles and were only 10 percent contained, Cal Fire said Tuesday. Seven homes were destroyed and thousands of people have been warned to evacuate.

"Crews worked throughout the night to reinforce containment lines while the fire behavior remained extreme," Cal Fire said in a statement. "Weather conditions will continue to challenge firefighters as hot, dry and windy conditions persist."

Near Yosemite, the Ferguson Fire had burned 90 square miles and was 30 percent contained. Two firefighters have died battling the blaze.

"Much of the fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain with little to no access roads'," said Jay Kurth, with the California Interagency Incident Management Team. "Mandatory and advisory evacuations are in place in several areas, but no homes have been damaged or destroyed."

Yosemite National Park planned to reopen its treasured Yosemite Valley to all visitors late Friday as firefighters slowly gained the upper hand on the blaze.

Allen says firefighters are ready for the arduous tasks they face across the state as the summer fire season gains momentum.

"When the fire start, guys are pretty much ready to rock and roll," he said.

Bacon reported from McLean, Va. Chapman reports for the Redding (Calif.) Record Searchlight.

