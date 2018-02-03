Most visited national parks, monuments and memorials in 2017 20. Yosemite National Park - 4,336,890: First protected in 1864, Yosemite National Park in California is best known for its waterfalls. Within its nearly 1,200 square miles, you can find deep valleys, grand meadows, ancient giant sequoias, a vast wilderness area and much more. One of the “crown jewels” of the National Park Service, Yosemite is a bucket list destination for any nature lover, attracting more than 4 million visits last year. 01 / 20 20. Yosemite National Park - 4,336,890: First protected in 1864, Yosemite National Park in California is best known for its waterfalls. Within its nearly 1,200 square miles, you can find deep valleys, grand meadows, ancient giant sequoias, a vast wilderness area and much more. One of the “crown jewels” of the National Park Service, Yosemite is a bucket list destination for any nature lover, attracting more than 4 million visits last year. 01 / 20

18. Statue of Liberty National Monument - 4,441,988: "The Statue of Liberty Enlightening the World" was a gift of friendship from the people of France to the United States and is recognized as a universal symbol of freedom and democracy. The Statue of Liberty was dedicated on October 28, 1886, and designated as a national monument in 1924. Standing proudly in New York Harbor, Lady Liberty has inspired generations of patriots and immigrants. Last year, almost 4.5 million people visited Lady Liberty.

The numbers are in: The U.S. Department of the Interior has determined how many visitors each of the national parks, monuments, memorials and other public lands had in 2017. Scroll through the photos above, provided from the Department of the Interior's Instagram page, to find out which is the most popular public site in the USA, then take a look below for the most popular sites in 2016:

Most visited National Park Service sites 2016 25. Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area - 3,677,744 Paddlers slip down the river between low forested mountains, anglers wade the trout streams, hikers scan the valley from the ridge or peer into the 1000-foot-deep Water Gap. The 70,000-acre park of Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area in New Jersey and Pennsylvania welcomes those who seek the outdoors close to home. This photo includes two baby bears spotted at the park

