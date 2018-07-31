MoviePass, which ran short of cash last week, is going to make subscribers cough up 50% more money every month.

The floundering movie theater subscription service announced Tuesday that customers will have to pay $14.95 per month for the standard pricing plan – a change that will take effect within the next 30 days. Moviegoers had previously been paying a flat $9.95 fee to see multiple movies per month.

MoviePass also announced that it will limit ticket availability to blockbuster films in order to “drive attendance to smaller films and bolster the independent film community.”

These measures are meant to cover MoviePass’ cost and increase its subscription revenue, said MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe.

"These changes are meant to protect the longevity of our company and prevent abuse of the service,” Lowe said in a statement. “While no one likes change, these are essential steps to continue providing the most attractive subscription service in the industry.”

Created in 2011, MoviePass formerly charged up to $50 per month. This changed in August 2017, when the company decided to drop its monthly fee to $9.95 to get more subscribers. MoviePass currently has more than 3 million members, the company says.

The move to raise prices comes at a difficult time for the once-red-hot company. Last Thursday night, MoviePass experienced a temporary service outage because it ran out of cash. The company reported in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday that it borrowed $5 million to pay it's "merchant and fulfillment processors" to correct the service interruption.

These difficulties persisted over the weekend according to users who took to Twitter.

Stock in MoviePass' parent, Helios and Matheson Analytics, initially rose Tuesday after the pricing increase announcement but then sank 36% by midday to 51 cents a share.

On Monday, MoviePass experienced another outage as the stock of its parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY), plummeted by 60% to close at 80 cents a share. Currently, HMNY stock is valued at 53 cents despite a reverse stock split the previous week.

Follow USA TODAY intern Ben Tobin on Twitter: @TobinBen

In this Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, photo, Cassie Langdon uses to her phone to launch the MoviePass app to see what movies are available at AMC Indianapolis 17 theatre in Indianapolis. With MoviePass, Langdon said she's taking more chances on smaller releases instead of sticking with blockbusters and their sequels.

Darron Cummings, AP

