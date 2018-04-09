An aerial survey discovered bodies of 87 slaughtered elephants near a wildlife sanctuary in Botswana, Africa, according to an advocacy group.

Wildlife conservation organization Elephants Without Borders reported many of the dead elephants were ripped of their tusks, and left with mutilated skulls — a sign of poaching.

EWB found the "alarming" rate of dead elephants while flying an aerial census supported by the Botswana government.

"People did warn us of an impending poaching problem and we thought we were prepared for it," Mike Chase, director and founder, said in a statement.

The country recently disarmed its anti-poaching unit under president Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Chase told the BBC this is the largest incident of elephant poaching he's ever seen or read about in Africa. The carcasses were found near the the Okavango Delta wildlife sanctuary, a popular tourist destination.

Poachers killed many of the elephants within the last few weeks, according to a poaching incident report obtained by NPR. Three white rhinoceroses were also killed in the same area over the past three months, according to the report.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The Botswana government is denying the EWB’s claims, saying 87 elephants were not poached in recent months or killed in any one place, calling the report “false and misleading.” Thato Raphaka, the government's permanent secretary, said the EWB told the government of 53 dead elephants, which were not considered poaching deaths. Most of the deaths were from natural causes or "retaliatory killings as a result of human and wildlife conflicts," Raphaka said.

Botswana is home to the world's largest elephant populations and has been praised for its protection of elephants in the past.

More: Elephants rarely get cancer thanks to 'zombie gene,' study finds

The 2016 Great Elephant Census, which reported more than 130,000 elephants in Botswana, also revealed African savanna elephant populations were declining by 30 percent in 15 of the 18 Africa countries surveyed. A map from that report showed Botswana's elephant population was in stable condition as neighboring Angola, Zimbabwe, and a small area of Zambia saw decreasing populations.

More: How the power of music brought peace to this elephant

Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com