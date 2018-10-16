Leticia Astacio A
Judge Leticia Astacio's next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 29 to argue motions on her weapons charge.
Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An embattled New York judge who had been convicted of driving drunk and accused of trying to buy a gun is, officially, no longer a judge.

In a unanimous decision, the New York State Court of Appeals removed Leticia Astacio from the Rochester City Court bench.

The state's judicial watchdog agency, the Commission on Judicial Conduct, in April recommended that Astacio be stripped of her judgeship. Astacio was convicted of misdemeanor drunken driving in 2016. 

Astacio appealed the commission decision to the state Court of Appeals, New York's highest court. But, in a stinging decision Tuesday, the Court of Appeals ruled that Astacio did not seem to grasp the "gravity and impact of her behavior" and how it tainted the public perception of "her fitness to perform her duties" and the overall perspective of the judiciary.

Sept. 11: New York Judge Leticia Astacio indicted on felony weapons charge

May 8: This judge is suspended, but appeals court says she still should receive her $187K salary

Without her removal, the Court of Appeals determined, "we conclude that any rupture in the public's confidence cannot be repaired."

Astacio did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday. On her front door, she posted a sign saying: "If I didn't invite you to my house, I didn't want you here and you're trespassing. No worries. Don't ring the bell, just leave and we'll forget about it. Namaste."

Her drunken driving conviction, by itself, probably would not have cost Astacio her judgeship. The commission also decided Astacio:

  • Tried to use her position as a judge to influence the State Police officer who arrested her for drunken driving.
  • Showed questionable temperament on the bench with several cases, such as when she told a jaywalker that, if there were not laws, she "would run (jaywalkers) over because it's disrespectful," or when she told a deputy to "tase" or "shoot" or "punch ... in the face" a 16-year-old girl who was fighting efforts to bring her into court. Astacio maintained the comments were in jest.
  • Failed to abide by mandates placed upon her after her arrest and conviction. She was once briefly jailed because of violations.

The Court of Appeals earlier suspended Astacio from the bench. She largely has been absent from work since her DWI arrest, after judicial administrators decided she should not hear cases. She has continued to collect her salary, which currently is $187,200. 

Her salary ended Tuesday. Her attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.

April 24: Embattled New York judge booted from bench two years after driving drunk, continuing to violate her probation

Feb. 27: Judge convicted of DUI back at work, but not on bench

In Tuesday's decision, the Court of Appeals questioned whether Astacio truly recognized how her own decisions were the seeds of her fall from grace.

Though Astacio "expressed some contrition," the Court of Appeals judges wrote that "we are unpersuaded that (Astacio) has genuinely accepted personal responsibility."

The case of Judge Leticia Astacio
01 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio confers with Bridget Field after the judge asked Astacio if she wanted to speak. Field had advised Astacio not to speak.
02 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio listens as James Ritts, Ontario County district attorney, speaks about the plea agreement.
03 / 99
Judge Stephen Aronson released Astacio after her plea deal.
04 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio watches Bridget Field and the judge discuss the plea.
05 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio listens as Bridget Field sets the next court date to address a different alleged probation violation.
06 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio pauses as she’s asked a question by a reporter after being released from jail.
07 / 99
Even though Judge Leticia Astasio was going to be released, as part of official procedure she had to be handcuffed before being brought back.
08 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio in court Monday, Nov. 13.
09 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio with lawyer Bridget Field in court Monday, Nov. 13, to address alleged probation violations.
10 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio argues with the judge as she is taken back into custody, and to jail without bail, during a probation violation hearing Thursday.
11 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio argues with the judge as she is taken back into custody, and to jail without bail, during a probation violation hearing Thursday, Nov. 9.
12 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio argues with the judge as she is taken back into custody, and to jail without bail, during a probation violation hearing Thursday.
13 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio argues with the judge as she is taken back into custody, and to jail without bail, during a probation violation hearing Thursday.
14 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio checks her phone at the moment Judge Stephen Aronson orders her taken into custody and held without bail during a probation violation hearing.
15 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio sits without a lawyer during her probation violation hearing Thursday.
16 / 99
Judge Stephen Aronson orders Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio be taken into custody and held without bail during her probation violation hearing Thursday.
17 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio is released from jail following a hearing at the the Hall of Justice in downtown Rochester Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
18 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio is released from jail following a hearing at the the Hall of Justice in downtown Rochester Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
19 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio sits with her lawyer, Gregory Salmon, left, during her bail application hearing Wednesday at the Hall of Justice in Rochester.
20 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio confers with her lawyer, Gregory Salmon, left, during her bail application hearing.
21 / 99
Ontario County Court Judge William Kocher rules on Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio's bail application.
22 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio with her lawyer, Gregory Salmon, left, during her bail application hearing.
23 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio is taken back to jail following her bail application hearing.
24 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio, seated with her lawyer, Gregory Salmon, reacts as Ontario County Judge Stephen Aronson orders her held without bail, during a hearing on breaking her probation Monday at the Hall of Justice in Rochester.
25 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio, her lawyer Gregory Salmon at left, is taken into custody and held without bail, during a hearing on breaking her probation Monday at the Hall of Justice in Rochester.
26 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio is taken into custody and held without bail, during a hearing on breaking her probation.
27 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio, her lawyer Gregory Salmon at right, is taken into custody and held without bail, during a hearing on breaking her probation.
28 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio is taken into custody and held without bail, during a hearing on breaking her probation.
29 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio, left, listens as her lawyer Gregory Salmon argues for release after being ordered to be held without bail, during a hearing on breaking her probation.
30 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio, confers with lawyer Gregory Salmon.
31 / 99
Judge Stephen Aronson orders Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio be taken into custody and held without bail, during a hearing on breaking her probation.
32 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio makes her court appearance with attorneys Mark Young and Bridget Field.
33 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio makes her court appearance with attorneys Bridget Field and Mark Young.
34 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio makes her court appearance with attorneys Bridget Field and Mark Young.
35 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio at the end of her court appearance with attorneys Bridget Field and Mark Young.
36 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio's defense attorney Mark Young and prosecutor Christopher Eaggleston walk to talk to Judge Stephen Aronson.
37 / 99
Ontario County Judge Stephen Aronson is presiding over City Court Judge Leticia Astacio's court appearance to avoid any potential conflict of interest.
38 / 99
City Court Judge Leticia Astacio makes her court appearance with attorneys Mark Young and Bridget Field.
39 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio during her court appearance with attorneys Bridget Field and Mark Young.
40 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio reacts to her daughter's outburst in court after Astacio was sentenced to 60 days in jail.
41 / 99
Judge Stephen Aronson hands down his sentence to Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio, 60 days plus three years probation, for violating the terms of her 2016 drunk driving conviction Thursday, July 6, 2017.
42 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio collapses into her chair as she reacts to her daughter's outbreak at the judge after her receiving a 60 day sentence for violating the terms of her 2016 drunk driving conviction Thursday, July 6, 2017. At right is her defense attorney Bridget Field.
43 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio stands Thursday and cries out at her daughter's outburst at Judge Stephen Aronson after Astacio received a 60-day sentence for violating the terms of her 2016 drunk driving conviction. At right is her defense attorney Bridget Field.
44 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio stands Thursday and cries out to her daughter after her daughter's outburst at Judge Stephen Aronson after Astacio received a 60-day sentence for violating the terms of her 2016 drunk driving conviction. At right is her defense attorney Bridget Field.
45 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio wipes away tears as she addresses the court during her sentencing for violating the terms of her 2016 drunk driving conviction Thursday, July 6, 2017.
46 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio listens as her new attorney, Bridget Field, argues a motion during her sentencing hearing for violating the terms of her 2016 drunk driving conviction Thursday, July 6, 2017.
47 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio addresses the court during her sentencing for violating the terms of her 2016 drunk driving conviction Thursday, July 6, 2017.
48 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio is taken from court after her receiving a 60 day sentence for violating the terms of her 2016 drunk driving conviction Thursday, July 6, 2017.
49 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio is taken from court after her receiving a 60 day sentence for violating the terms of her 2016 drunk driving conviction Thursday, July 6, 2017.
50 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio reacts to her daughter's outbreak at the judge after her receiving a 60 day sentence for violating the terms of her 2016 drunk driving conviction Thursday, July 6, 2017. At right is her defense attorney Bridget Field.
51 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio cries out as she reacts to her daughter's outbreak at the judge after her receiving a 60 day sentence for violating the terms of her 2016 drunk driving conviction Thursday, July 6, 2017. At right is her defense attorney Bridget Field.
52 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio, center, talks with her attorney, Edward Fiandach, during her hearing at the Hall of Justice in Rochester Thursday, June 8, 2017.
53 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio, left, with her attorney, Edward Fiandach, listen as Judge Stephen Aronson finds her guilty of breaking the conditions of her DWI sentence during her hearing at the Hall of Justice in Rochester Thursday, June 8, 2017.
54 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio, seated center, with her attorney, Edward Fiandach, seated right, calls out to her supporters in the gallery who were yelling "Racist!" after she was found guilty of breaking the conditions of her DWI sentence during her hearing at the Hall of Justice in Rochester Thursday, June 8, 2017.
55 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio, seated center, with her attorney, Edward Fiandach, seated right, calls out to her supporters in the gallery who were yelling "Racist!" after she was found guilty of breaking the conditions of her DWI sentence during her hearing at the Hall of Justice in Rochester Thursday, June 8, 2017.
56 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio, center, with her attorney, Edward Fiandach, seated right, calls out to her supporters in the gallery who were yelling "Racist!" after she was found guilty of breaking the conditions of her DWI sentence during her hearing at the Hall of Justice in Rochester Thursday, June 8, 2017.
57 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio, seated center, with her attorney, Edward Fiandach, seated right, listen as she is found guilty of breaking the conditions of her DWI sentence during her hearing at the Hall of Justice in Rochester Thursday, June 8, 2017.
58 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio, center, is taken back to jail after she was found guilty of breaking the conditions of her DWI sentence during her hearing at the Hall of Justice in Rochester Thursday, June 8, 2017.
59 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio, seated right, listens as her attorney, Edward Fiandach, right, argues for her release from jail during her hearing at the Hall of Justice in Rochester Thursday, June 8, 2017.
60 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio, seated right, talks with her attorney, Edward Fiandach, right, during her hearing at the Hall of Justice in Rochester Thursday, June 8, 2017.
61 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio appears with her attorney, Edward Fiandach on a procedural matter to determine whether she was being lawfully held.
62 / 99
Judge William Kocher holds up a court document and tells them that the court matter should proceed as a procedure on whether she was being held lawfully and not as a bail hearing.
63 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio looks over the affidavit her attorney, Edward Fiandach prepared.
64 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio and her attorney, Edward Fiandach listen as the judge talks about events that were discussed and occurred overnight in regards to who Astacio’s case.
65 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio glances down at court documents while her attorney, Edward Fiandach addresses the judge.
66 / 99
Judge William Kocher ruled that Judge Leticia Astacio was lawfully held and will remain in jail until her hearing Thursday.
67 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio has a lighter moment with her attorney, Edward Fiandach, at the end of her court appearance.
68 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio is held without bail on June 5, 2017, until her next court appearance. Astacio walks with deputies back to be taken to jail after her arraignment.
69 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio listens as Judge Stephen Aronson berated her about her most recent actions.
70 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio has a lighter moment with her lawyer, Edward Fiandach,at the end of court.
71 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio and Edward Fiandach listen to the judge at the start of her arraignment. Fiandach was taking notes.
72 / 99
Edward Fiandach reacts to what Judge Stephen Aronson said.
73 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio other than a few times showed little reaction to Judge Stephen Aronson’s speech about her most recent actions.
74 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio listens as her lawyer, Edward Fiandach, addresses the judge at the start of court room proceedings.
75 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio tilts her head while listening to court room proceedings.
76 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio briefly speaks with her attorney Edward Fiandach while the Judge addresses the most recent alleged violation.
77 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio briefly speaks with her lawyer, Edward Fiandanch, before being escorted out to jail.
78 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio looks over court document with her attorney, Edward Fiandach.
79 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio and her lawyer, Edward Fiandach, listen as Judge Stephen Aronson berates Astacio.
80 / 99
Judge Stephen Aronson addresses Judge Leticia Astacio about her missing her last court appearance and not turning herself in after a bench warrant was issued.
81 / 99
Edward Fiandach confers with Judge Leticia Astacio during her arraignment Monday.
82 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio heads into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to get processed after being arrested on a bench warrant. She was arraigned approximately an hour later.
83 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio was arrested on a bench warrant and taken.
84 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio is escorted into an elevator in handcuffs.
85 / 99
Judge Leicia Astacio is taken from judges chambers in handcuffs.
86 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio and her attorney Edward Fiandach outside the courtroom in March for a hearing.
87 / 99
Leticia Astacio speaks with her attorney, Edward Fiandach, before her hearing where Judge Stephen Aronson ruled Monday that she did not violate her post-release conditions imposed after her drunken driving conviction last year.
88 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio appears in court Monday, March 27.
89 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio is surrounded by media as she leaves City Court after another appearance for violating her post-conviction conditions. She is scheduled back in court on March 3rd.
90 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio and her daughter are pictured blowing into the interlock device at 11:50 a.m. and 11:34 a.m., respectively, on Jan. 12, 2017. A minute after Astacio blew into the device, at 11:51 a.m., the device recognized a problem and read, "Abort - Fuel Cell Offset."
91 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio is surrounded by media as she leaves City Court after another appearance for allegedly violating her post-conviction conditions. She is scheduled back in court on March 3.
92 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio is surrounded by media as she leaves City Court after another appearance for allegedly violating her post-conviction conditions. She is scheduled back in court on March 3.
93 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio walks through security and metal detectors as she enters City Court on Feb. 3, 2017.
94 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia D. Astacio in August enters court with her attorney Ed Fiandach to find out the verdict in her bench trial in August. She was found guilty of driving while intoxicated.
95 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia D. Astacio enters court to find out the verdict in her bench trial. She was found guilty of driving while intoxicated.
96 / 99
Judge Leticia Astacio left court Monday without speaking to reporters.
97 / 99
City Court Judge Leticia Astacio pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated.
98 / 99
City Court Judge Leticia Astacio waits in the Hall of Justice downtown on Thursday, June 2, 2016.
99 / 99
Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio leaves court with her lawyer, Ed Fiandach, after being arraigned on a misdemeanor DWI charge on March 11, 2016.

"To the contrary, she continues to point to external factors and justifications as excuses for her behavior," the decision states.

Neither the Court of Appeals nor the Commission on Judicial Conduct considered Astacio's latest troubles — a felony charge that she tried to purchase a shotgun in violation of her probation terms. She has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Had the Court of Appeals not removed Astacio, the commission would have had to launch an investigation into the alleged attempt to buy the shotgun.

“It is never a pleasant duty to remove a judge from office," said Robert Tembeckjian, administrator of the Commission on Judicial Conduct, in a statement. "Where the misconduct is egregious, there is little choice, if public confidence in the administration of justice is to be preserved."

State Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran, the administrative judge for the region, said in a statement that for more than two years the Astacio case "dominated much of the public’s attention and conversation regarding our court system.

"This unfortunate distraction has not hindered the critically important work done on a daily basis, by the highly competent and caring judges, and dedicated court staff serving the people of this community," Doran said.

August 2017: Court official urges plea deal for judge who denied violating her probation

August 2017: Judge out of jail is now accused of violating probation. Is foot cream the culprit?

A former assistant district attorney and private lawyer, Astacio, a Democrat, pulled off an upset victory in 2014 when she defeated the party-endorsed candidate, Assistant District Attorney Bill Gargan, and Michael Lopez, an assistant public defender, to win the party primary. She then won the general election.

Astacio, a single mother, rose to the judgeship from a troubled background, largely putting herself through law school while raising her daughter. Some friends and colleagues in legal and judicial circles have been particularly struck by her fall, largely because they know how hard she pushed to make the strides she did.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren can now appoint an individual to the vacant City Court seat. That person would have to run for election in 2019.

Warren announced Tuesday that she would convene a screening committee, as has been done with past city court vacancies. The committee will solicit résumés, conduct interviews and forward three names to Warren for selection within 30 to 60 days of being impaneled, according to a city news release.

Follow Gary Craig on Twitter: @gcraig1

July 2017: New York judge leaves jail after serving 60% of sentence

July 2017: Judge sentenced to 60 days jail, 3 years probation

June 2017: New York judge found guilty, ordered to stay jailed

June 2017: Off-again, on-again lawyer can't get N.Y. judge out of jail

June 2017: Embattled N.Y. judge fires her lawyer via text from sister

June 2017: New York judge arrested, led from courthouse in handcuffs

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com