UVALDE, Texas — A young Texas couple was killed Saturday moments after they were married.

The Houstonian, the student-run newspaper of Sam Houston State University, was among the first to report that Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman Byler were killed when a helicopter departing their wedding crashed north of Uvalde.

Uvalde Police received a call from an aviation monitoring center around midnight Saturday notifying them of a possible down aircraft north of Uvalde County.

Several agencies, including Texas DPS troopers, Game Wardens, Border Patrol, and the Uvalde Fire Department aided police in their search for the aircraft. Police say that shortly after sunrise Sunday, the accident was located.

The crash happened about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from where the helicopter took off, according to the Associated Press. The flight was to carry the newlyweds to San Antonio International Airport, where they were to board a plane for their honeymoon destination. It’s not clear where they planned to go for their honeymoon.

“It’s very rocky, rough terrain and this particular hill has a 400- or 500-foot rise,” said Steven Kennedy, justice of the peace for Uvalde County Precinct 1.

DPS and the Federal Aviation Administration continue to investigate the scene. The NTSB says the incident involved a Bell 206B — a two-bladed, twin-engine chopper.

Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman Byler died in a helicopter crash leaving their wedding over the weekend.

The Houstonian, Facebook

A spokesperson for the Uvalde Fire Department confirmed to KENS 5 that multiple people died in the crash.

A wedding website created on The Knot showed only a statement Monday morning, saying "Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with this family at their great loss. We know both families appreciate all your love, support and kindness during this time."

Contributing: Ashley May, USA TODAY; Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com