Norwegian Air takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 Max jets
WASHINGTON – Norwegian Air will cool its torrid expansion pace in North America, though the United States will remain a top priority for the carrier.

That means splashy announcements about new routes will instead give way to flight increases on routes Norwegian already flies.  

“For the time being, we need to add more frequencies,” Norwegian CEO Bjørn Kjos said in an interview in Washington’s posh Dupont Circle neighborhood Thursday

Even with the shift in focus, Norwegian will remain in a growth mode this year. The company is in the midst of implementing 14 new U.S.-Europe routes that had already been announced by the carrier. Included among those are the three newest European destinations get to nonstop Norwegian service from the USA: Amsterdam, Madrid and Milan. (Scroll to bottom for the full list of upcoming routes)

Norwegian flies most of its U.S.-Europe flights on its new Boeing 787 Dreamliners. But the carrier uses single-aisle Boeing 737 Max jets on 10 routes from smaller airports in New York and New England.

Boeing 737 flights to Scotland from a third small airport – Bradley International Airport near Hartford, Connecticut – ended in March.

TODAY IN THE SKYU.S. airports with budget airline flights to Europe (story continues below)

U.S. airports with budget airline flights to Europe
01 / 30
Looking for a flight on one of Europe's new set of long-haul low-cost carriers? Scroll through for a complete list of routes flown by those airlines. Remember, some routes are seasonal.
02 / 30
AUSTIN: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick)
03 / 30
BALTIMORE/WASHINGTON (BWI): WOW (Reykjavik)
04 / 30
BOSTON: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick, Paris Charles de Gaulle); LEVEL (Barcelona); Primera (London Stansted; Paris Charles de Gaulle)
05 / 30
CHICAGO O’HARE: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick); WOW (Reykjavik)
06 / 30
CINCINNATI: WOW (Reykjavik)
07 / 30
CLEVELAND: WOW (Reykjavik)
08 / 30
DALLAS/FORTH WORTH: WOW (Reykjavik)
09 / 30
DENVER: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick, Paris Charles de Gaulle)
10 / 30
DETROIT: WOW (Reykjavik)
11 / 30
FORT LAUDERDALE: Norwegian Air (Barcelona, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Oslo Paris Charles de Gaulle, Stockholm)
12 / 30
LAS VEGAS: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick)
13 / 30
LOS ANGELES: Norwegian Air (Barcelona, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Madrid, Oslo, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome, Stockholm); WOW (Reykjavik); LEVEL (Barcelona); XL Airways (Paris Charles de Gaulle)
14 / 30
MIAMI: XL Airways (Paris Charles de Gaulle)
15 / 30
NEW YORK JFK: Norwegian Air (Amsterdam, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Madrid, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Oslo, Stockholm); WOW (Reykjavik); XL Airways (Paris Charles de Gaulle)
16 / 30
NEWARK LIBERTY: Norwegian Air (Barcelona, Paris Orly, Rome); WOW (Reykjavik); LEVEL (Paris Orly); Primera (Birmingham, England; London Stansted; Paris Charles de Gaulle)
17 / 30
NEWBURGH/STEWART, N.Y.: Norwegian Air (Belfast, Northern Ireland; Bergen, Norway; Dublin; Edinburgh; Shannon, Ireland)
18 / 30
OAKLAND: Norwegian Air (Barcelona, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome, Oslo, Stockholm); LEVEL (Barcelona)
19 / 30
ORLANDO: Norwegian Air (Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Oslo, Paris Charles de Gaulle)
20 / 30
PITTSBURGH: WOW (Reykjavik)
21 / 30
PROVIDENCE: Norwegian Air (Belfast, Northern Ireland; Cork, Ireland; Dublin; Edinburgh; Shannon, Ireland)
22 / 30
ST. LOUIS: WOW (Reykjavik)
23 / 30
SAN FRANCISCO: WOW (Reykjavik); French Bee (Paris Orly); XL Airways (Paris Charles de Gaulle)
24 / 30
SEATTLE: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick)
25 / 30
WASHINGTON DULLES: Primera (London Stansted)
26 / 30
NORWEGIAN AIR: By far the biggest of the new European low-cost carriers, Norwegian flies a staggering 53 routes to Europe from 14 U.S. airports that range in size from Newburgh, N.Y., to Los Angeles. With a mix of Boeing 787 Dreamliners and Boeing 737s, Norwegian has the most diverse set of options for U.S. fliers. It offers some point-to-point routes (like Newburgh-Bergen) as well as connections through bigger airports like London Stansted, Oslo and Paris.
27 / 30
WOW AIR: WOW Air as grown at a staggering rate since it first began flying from the USA in 2015. It now flies from 13 U.S. airports, including just-launched service from airports in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Detroit and St. Louis. All of WOW’s U.S. flights are to its hub near Reykjavik, where connections are available to more than 20 European destinations. Flights from Iceland to India will provide a new option starting in December 2018.
28 / 30
Primera Air: One of the latest no-frills budget outfits to set its sights on the U.S., the Latvian-headquartered company began its first U.S. flights in 2018. Using Airbus A321 narrowbody jets, Primera already flies from Boston and Newark and will add several new routes this year, including new London service from London.
29 / 30
FRENCH BEE: One of the newest European low-cost carriers to try the U.S., this airline – formerly known as French Blue – so far flies from only U.S. city: San Francisco. From there, it flies both to Paris Orly as well as to Tahiti in the South Pacific. Fares on the San Francisco-Paris leg are advertised for as low as $189 each way.
30 / 30
LEVEL: This the low-cost airline set up by the parent company of British Airways and Iberia. Following the strategy of “if you can’t beat them, then join them,” LEVEL is meant to help BA and Iberia blunt the expansion of their budget rivals.

Kjos blamed United Kingdom taxes for making the Hartford flights unprofitable, but said 737 flights from Newburgh and Providence remain important cogs in Norwegian’s U.S. flight network.

“You have to try,” he said, adding that he’s happy with the current line-up of trans-Atlantic offerings.  “The routes that we are flying now work quite fine.”

Kjos sounds the most optimistic about the potential from Newburgh.

“I think we will fly more into Newburgh,” Kjos said, though he did not offer specifics “Newburgh is doing very well."

TODAY IN THE SKYNew York's Stewart International Airport in Newburgh gets OK for expansion, name change

Norwegian’s 2017 arrival was a milestone for the small airport, located about 70 miles north of Midtown Manhattan. Prior to that, Newburgh spent many years as a small regional airport, struggling to land high-profile routes.

Then came Norwegian and its routes to Ireland, Norway and the United Kingdom – European options that would be the envy of any similarly-sized airport. Adding to the buzz: sale fares that have occasionally dropped below $70 one way.

Bus service – timed with Norwegian’s schedule – provides connections between Newburgh and the Port Authority bus terminal in Midtown Manhattan.

But aside from Europeans looking for an alternate way to get to New York City, Newburgh has proved equally popular with Americans looking for nonstop options to Europe.

“You see a lot of people booking from northern New Jersey, parts of New York state and Connecticut,” adds Norwegian spokesman Anders Lindström.

In the face of Norwegian’s breakneck North American expansion, however, the company has faced skepticism from financial analysts about its balance sheets.

And, on Friday, Norwegian opened ticket sales for its newest international push in Argentina. The carrier already flies from Buenos Aires to London, but will now begin flying domestically in the country with routes from Buenos Aires to Bariloche, Córdoba, Iguazú, Mendoza, Neuquén and Salta.

The company lost more than $35 million for the full-year 2017, though it did swing to a "surprise" profit during the second quarter of this year. 

Kjos pushed back against skeptics on Thursday, saying Norwegian has been willing to shoulder red ink as it looks builds its network to a size that will allow it to compete on a global scale.

“This is about scale. You need to have scale in order to get the costs down,” he said, noting the costs involved to fund the carrier’s ramp-up since 2017.

Now, Kjos says that with the carrier’s enlarged North American network now largely in place, costs will stabilize as “we … are flattening out on our growth. The yield will start to pick up.”

Norwegian's new U.S. routes launching in 2018

Feb. 6: Oakland-Rome 

Feb. 28: Newark-Paris Charle de Gaulle

March 25: Chicago O'Hare-London Gatwick

March 27: Austin-London Gatwick

April 9: Denver-Paris Charle de Gaulle

April 10: Oakland-Paris Charle de Gaulle

May 2: Boston-Paris Charle de Gaulle

May 7: New York JFK to Amsterdam

July 16: Los Angeles to Madrid

July 18: New York JFK to Madrid

Oct. 29: Orlando to Stockholm

Oct. 30 Fort Lauderdale to Madrid

Oct. 30: Fort Lauderdale to Rome

Oct. 31: Tampa to London 

